For years, the Super Bowl has bounced around from channel to channel, effectively changing the broadcast. That meant that each year, you’d have to tune in on a different channel to watch the big game live. While that’s still technically true, the Super Bowl channel for this year’s event — Super Bowl LVII — doesn’t really matter. Why? Because you’ll be able to tune in and watch Super Bowl 2023 online, from any compatible devices. Moreover, it’s legal, and you won’t be breaking any rules or laws by tuning in.

If you’re wondering how exactly you’ll be able to watch the Super Bowl for free, we’re going to break it all down. But we’re also going to explore what Super Bowl channel is the correct one, if you’re watching through conventional cable, and what that means for the live broadcast. As a quick primer, FOX will be hosting Super Bowl LVII and this year’s event. And that’s how you’ll need to tune in to watch the Super Bowl halftime show live stream, as well as the Eagles vs Chiefs live stream for the main event.

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

Slated to kick off tonight at 6:30 PM (EST), on Sunday, February 12, 2023, Super Bowl LVII will feature the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. They’ll be playing at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — which is actually the home of the Arizona Cardinals. As for how you can watch, the correct Super Bowl channel is FOX, which means you can watch the live broadcast on FOX and through the FOX Sports app. Coverage leading up to the main event will be aired throughout the day, so you can always tune in early, if you want, for some added entertainment. Of course, that means the beloved Super Bowl Halftime Show — this year featuring Rihanna — will also be available to watch through FOX channels.

That’s if you’re watching via conventional cable, whether through a standard cable subscription, or if you’re using an antenna to pick up the wireless broadcast. If you want to stream the event online, that’s a different story, but the good news is that there are a lot of options at your disposal. And don’t worry, it’s both free and legal to tune in.

Watch the Super Bowl live stream online

As is the tradition with most online and streaming opportunities, you have a lot of choices and you’re not locked into any one particular service. For example, you could use Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, or even our top pick, FuboTV. Some of them do require that you have an active and premium subscription so just keep that in mind. If you are going to use one of these services, you’ll want to make sure you’re all signed up, and paid up, before the big game starts. That way, you can install the necessary apps and sign into the appropriate accounts on all of the devices you want to watch the game from. We’d hate to see you miss the libations because of a technical issue.

But if you’re looking to stream the Super Bowl for free, we have an excellent recommendation for you. Thanks to a FuboTV free trial, new customers can sign up and begin streaming content, totally free. Yes, that means if you sign up ahead of Super Bowl LVII, and install the necessary apps on your devices, you can watch the big game tonight for free. That allows you to tune in from compatible smart TVs, streaming media players, tablets, phones, computers, and much more. You can even stream to multiple devices simultaneously, for example, if you want it on the living room TV but also a laptop while you’re cooking and preparing food in the kitchen. Be sure to take advantage of that offer early, and don’t wait until game time to get everything all setup!

