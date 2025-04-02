 Skip to main content
What is happening with Michael Jackson biopic? Will it be two movies in 2026?

By
Michael Jackson holds a mic up to his face.
Kevin Mazur / Lionsgate

The Michael Jackson biopic hit another snag.

Per DeadlineMichael could be split into two movies. The current cut of Michael is approximately four hours. Furthermore, the movie will likely be removed from its release date — October 3, 2025 — and pushed to 2026.

While Jeff Sneider reports that Michael will be removed from the 2025 calendar, Deadline’s report says Michael could still find a new release date later this year. Universal Studios will handle the international distribution of Michael, so several issues must be ironed out before finding a new release date.

The news comes one day after Lionsgate, the studio behind Michael, did not show footage from the biopic during its 2025 CinemaCon presentation. At 2024’s CinemaCon, Lionsgate exec Jim Packer called Michael the “biggest movie we’ve ever had.”

In November, Lionsgate moved Michael from April 2025 to the movie’s current release date of October 3.

Puck’s Matthew Belloni reported in January that Michael would undergo significant rewrites and reshoots due to a massive legal issue between the Jackson estate and Jordan Chandler, who accused the pop star of molestation in 1993. The third act includes the allegations made by Chandler’s family and how Jackson planned to handle the lawsuit. However, Jackson’s legal team reached a settlement with Chandlers to never include them in any movies or projects about Jackson’s life.

I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon. 
 
Photo by Jourdynn Jackson pic.twitter.com/Xow9Mkakup

— Jaafar Jackson (@JaafarJackson) January 30, 2023

The entire third act needed to be reshot due to Chandler’s inclusion. The Jackson estate reportedly paid for the reshoots on Michael, which already carried a budget of $155 million. 

Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew, plays his uncle in the biopic. The cast also features Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Miles Teller as John Branca, Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe, Kat Graham as Diana Ross, Larenz Tate as Berry Gordy, Jessica Sula as La Toya Jackson, Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones, and Derek Luke as Johnnie Cochran.

Antoine Fuqua directs Michael from a screenplay by John Logan. Graham King, who won Best Picture for The Departed, produces Michael alongside Branca and John McClain.

