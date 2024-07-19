What’s new on Tubi in August 2024

Among streamers, Netflix and Hulu usually get the spotlight. That’s understandable, as both tend to have the most subscribers and the most popular titles like Shōgun, Baby Reindeer, and Ripley.

But there’s another streamer that is just as popular and doesn’t get nearly enough of the attention it deserves. Tubi is a great platform to stream home to classics, hidden gems, and cheesy B-movies and TV shows. Tubi has a lot of content, so much so that it can be hard to choose which shows and films are worth your time.

Have no fear, Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth watching. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching mediocre movies.

All titles below begin streaming for free on August 1, unless otherwise noted:

Originals

Documentary

DEFYING DEATH: NATURAL DISASTERS – 8/7- Survivors of wild animal attacks, natural disasters, and catastrophic crashes share their first-hand accounts of bravery in the face of death.

DEFYING DEATH: WILD ANIMAL ATTACKS – 8/7- Survivors of wild animal attacks, natural disasters, and catastrophic crashes share their first-hand accounts of bravery in the face of death.

DEFYING DEATH: DEFYING DEATH: CRASHES – 8/7- Survivors of wild animal attacks, natural disasters, and catastrophic crashes share their first-hand accounts of bravery in the face of death.

Drama

AISHA – 8/16- Aisha, a young Nigerian woman seeking asylum in Ireland, struggles to maintain hope and dignity against the looming threat of deportation.

Thriller

BLOOD, BEACH, BETRAYAL – 8/3- At a high end beach club, a female college lifeguard gets caught up in a secret affair with a wealthy housewife.

HUSTLERS TAKE ALL -8/10- When an underground casino run by women recruits a brilliant young business grad, the casino’s biggest rival hatches a murderous plot to stay on top.

ON THE RUN – 8/17- Two teen sisters learn about their family’s involvement with a secret program and go on the run to escape the deadly criminals targeting their family.

FIT FOR MURDER – 8/24- Based on actual events, the lives of fitness celebrities Craig Titus and Kelly Ryan took a dark turn when they hired a young female assistant.

SECRET LIFE OF A DOMINATRIX – 8/31- When a young housewife becomes enthralled with the world of BDSM, she must keep it a secret from her suspicious husband or pay the consequences.

Library Titles

Action

Air Force One

Atomic Blonde

Big Trouble in Little China

Damaged – 8/26

Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance

Max Payne

The Mummy (1999) – 8/3

The Mummy Returns

Predator

Snitch

Spartacus

Street Fighter

The Marine

Unstoppable

Volcano (1997)

Art House

Eve’s Bayou

Free State of Jones

Incendies

Ingrid Goes West

Little Woods

Menace II Society

Talk to Her

The Peanut Butter Falcon

To Sleep With Anger

Whale Rider

Black Cinema

A Low Down Dirty Shame

A Raisin In the Sun (2008)

Blankman

Bring It On

Class Act

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Double Platinum

Fat Albert

Good Times

Juwanna Mann

Lottery Ticket

The Carmichael Show

The Great White Hype

Tyler Perry’s a Madea Christmas

Comedy

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

Blue Streak

Bring It On: In It To Win It

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All Or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Clerks II (8/7)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II

Heartbreakers (2001)

Major League II

Somebody I Used to Know – 8/10

Stripes

The Mask

The Replacements

Documentary

Amazing Grace

Crumb

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

The B-Side

Drama

Another Year

As They Made Us

Blow

Broken City

Higher Learning (1995)

Preacher’s Kid

Street Magnolias (1989)

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

Horror

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Deliver Us From Evil

Hollow Man

In the Earth – 8/28

It (2017)

Sharknado

The Grudge 2 (2006)

The Lost Boys

The People Under the Stairs

Kids & Family

Cats & Dogs

Happy Feet

Harry and the Hendersons

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

Jingle All the Way 2

Robots

Scooby Doo

Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Goonies

Romance

Deliver Us From Eva

I’ll See You In My Dreams

Not Easily Broken

Romancing the Stone

The Bold Type

The Space Between Us

Waiting to Exhale

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

300: Rise of an Empire

Godzilla (1988)

Groundhog Day

Hotel Artemis – 8/21

Hulk

Max Steel

Paprika

Phenomenon

Southland Tales

Waterworld

Thriller

Absolute Power

Double Take

Fair Game

Fargo (1996)

Honest Thief

Obsessed

Premium Rush

Reasonable Doubt

Ronin

Street Kings

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle

Western

Banjo Hackett

Cowboy

Dances with Wolves

Hostiles – 8/21

Open Range