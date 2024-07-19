What’s new on Tubi in August 2024

Among streamers, Netflix and Hulu usually get the spotlight. That’s understandable, as both tend to have the most subscribers and the most popular titles like Shōgun, Baby Reindeer, and Ripley.
But there’s another streamer that is just as popular and doesn’t get nearly enough of the attention it deserves. Tubi is a great platform to stream home to classics, hidden gems, and cheesy B-movies and TV shows. Tubi has a lot of content, so much so that it can be hard to choose which shows and films are worth your time.
Have no fear, Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth watching. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching mediocre movies.
All titles below begin streaming for free on August 1, unless otherwise noted:
Originals
Documentary
DEFYING DEATH: NATURAL DISASTERS – 8/7- Survivors of wild animal attacks, natural disasters, and catastrophic crashes share their first-hand accounts of bravery in the face of death.
DEFYING DEATH: WILD ANIMAL ATTACKS – 8/7- Survivors of wild animal attacks, natural disasters, and catastrophic crashes share their first-hand accounts of bravery in the face of death.
DEFYING DEATH: DEFYING DEATH: CRASHES – 8/7- Survivors of wild animal attacks, natural disasters, and catastrophic crashes share their first-hand accounts of bravery in the face of death.
Drama
AISHA – 8/16- Aisha, a young Nigerian woman seeking asylum in Ireland, struggles to maintain hope and dignity against the looming threat of deportation.
Thriller
BLOOD, BEACH, BETRAYAL – 8/3- At a high end beach club, a female college lifeguard gets caught up in a secret affair with a wealthy housewife.
HUSTLERS TAKE ALL -8/10- When an underground casino run by women recruits a brilliant young business grad, the casino’s biggest rival hatches a murderous plot to stay on top.
ON THE RUN – 8/17- Two teen sisters learn about their family’s involvement with a secret program and go on the run to escape the deadly criminals targeting their family.
FIT FOR MURDER – 8/24- Based on actual events, the lives of fitness celebrities Craig Titus and Kelly Ryan took a dark turn when they hired a young female assistant.
SECRET LIFE OF A DOMINATRIX – 8/31- When a young housewife becomes enthralled with the world of BDSM, she must keep it a secret from her suspicious husband or pay the consequences.
Library Titles
Action
Air Force One
Atomic Blonde
Big Trouble in Little China
Damaged – 8/26
Ghost Rider
Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance
Max Payne
The Mummy (1999) – 8/3
The Mummy Returns
Predator
Snitch
Spartacus
Street Fighter
The Marine
Unstoppable
Volcano (1997)
Art House
Eve’s Bayou
Free State of Jones
Incendies
Ingrid Goes West
Little Woods
Menace II Society
Talk to Her
The Peanut Butter Falcon
To Sleep With Anger
Whale Rider
Black Cinema
A Low Down Dirty Shame
A Raisin In the Sun (2008)
Blankman
Bring It On
Class Act
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Double Platinum
Fat Albert
Good Times
Juwanna Mann
Lottery Ticket
The Carmichael Show
The Great White Hype
Tyler Perry’s a Madea Christmas
Comedy
Big Momma’s House
Big Momma’s House 2
Blue Streak
Bring It On: In It To Win It
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All Or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Clerks II (8/7)
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters II
Heartbreakers (2001)
Major League II
Somebody I Used to Know – 8/10
Stripes
The Mask
The Replacements
Documentary
Amazing Grace
Crumb
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine
The B-Side
Drama
Another Year
As They Made Us
Blow
Broken City
Higher Learning (1995)
Preacher’s Kid
Street Magnolias (1989)
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
Horror
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Deliver Us From Evil
Hollow Man
In the Earth – 8/28
It (2017)
Sharknado
The Grudge 2 (2006)
The Lost Boys
The People Under the Stairs
Kids & Family
Cats & Dogs
Happy Feet
Harry and the Hendersons
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
Jingle All the Way 2
Robots
Scooby Doo
Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Goonies
Romance
Deliver Us From Eva
I’ll See You In My Dreams
Not Easily Broken
Romancing the Stone
The Bold Type
The Space Between Us
Waiting to Exhale
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
300: Rise of an Empire
Godzilla (1988)
Groundhog Day
Hotel Artemis – 8/21
Hulk
Max Steel
Paprika
Phenomenon
Southland Tales
Waterworld
Thriller
Absolute Power
Double Take
Fair Game
Fargo (1996)
Honest Thief
Obsessed
Premium Rush
Reasonable Doubt
Ronin
Street Kings
The Hand that Rocks the Cradle
Western
Banjo Hackett
Cowboy
Dances with Wolves
Hostiles – 8/21
Open Range