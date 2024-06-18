What’s new on Tubi in July 2024

The media spotlight typically falls on Netflix when covering steamers. It makes sense as Netflix is very popular worldwide, with such buzz-worthy shows like Bridgerton, Sweet Tooth, and The Diplomat as well as movies like Atlas, Under Paris, and Hit Man. But would you be surprised to know that one of the most underrated streaming services around is Tubi?

Yes, that’s right, Tubi, home to classics, hidden gems, and schlock alike. The overlooked streamer has plenty of new content available to stream from every decade and genre imaginable. Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows and films are worth your time, but Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth watching. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching stinky movies.

All titles below begin streaming for free on July 1, unless otherwise noted:

Originals

Documentary

Sneaker Hustle (7/10) — Explore the history, influence, and generational impact of sneakers and the relentless hustle within sneaker culture.

Drama

Camp (7/12) — A group of teenagers navigate friendship, romance, and betrayal in their final year of sleepaway camp.

Thriller

Sinister Surgeon (7/6) — A young doctor’s dream job with a top cosmetic surgeon becomes a nightmare when she fears that he may secretly be murdering his patients.

Hustlers Take All (7/27) — When an underground casino run by women recruits a brilliant young business grad, the casino’s biggest rival hatches a murderous plot to stay on top.

Twin Lies (7/20) — When a young barista takes her twin sister’s place for an escorting gig, all hell breaks loose when their mysterious client turns dangerous.

Tubi original reality series

House of Heat (new episodes out every Thursday)

House of Heat episode 106 (7/4) — When Jade returns to the house, dynamics shift as unresolved issues come to the forefront; meanwhile Koaty and Sumner’s relationship is put to the test.

House of Heat episode 107 (7/11) — Tensions soar when Ava’s friend Kazumi organizes a collab; meanwhile Sumner and Koaty struggle to get on the same page and a surprising friendship forms.

House of Heat episode 108 (7/18) — The housemates throw a pool party, Sumner and Koaty explore a product line, Ava and Jade face a blast from the past, and Steph’s Instagram gets shut down.

House of Heat episode 109 (7/25) — The housemates are at odds over Steph’s pool party photoshoot and Brandon doesn’t feel supported by Koaty and Sumner.

Library Titles

Action

2 Fast 2 Furious

7500

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns

Fast & Furious (F4)

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Hancock

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom

King Kong

Pompeii

Red Dawn

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Fate of the Furious (F8) – 7/23

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Transporter Refuelled

Wonder Woman (1984)

Wonder Woman (2017)

Art House

All the Real Girls

Cabaret

Eat Drink Man Woman

On The Count Of Three

One Night In Miami…

The Wedding Banquet

Vox Lux

Waltz with Bashir

Black Cinema

All Eyez on Me

B.A.P.S.

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back In Business

Babership: The Next Cut

Friday

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

House Party 4: Down the Last Minute

House Party: Tonight’s the Night

Kenan

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Madea Goes to Jail

Madea’s Family Reunion

Madea’s Witness Protection

Major Payne

MO’ Money

Next Friday

The Friday After Next

Comedy

Amos & Andrew

Anger Management (2003)

Bad Company

Beauty Shop

Drop Dead Fred

Hall Pass

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality: Armed and Fabulous

Moonlighting

Practical Magic

Scary Movie 4

Scary Movie 5

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

The Hot Chick

The Heat (2013)

The Waterboy

The Wedding Singer

Documentary

Hubble

Imagine: John Lennon

Island of Lemurs: Madagascar

Jimi Hendrix

Nascar: The Experience

The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters

The Song Remains the Same

This is Elvis

To the Arctic

Under the Sea

Year of the Yao

Drama

A Raisin in the Sun (1961)

Being The Ricardos

Erin Brockovich

Goodfellas

My Policeman

Rain Man

The Report

Startup

The Tender Bar

Thelma & Louise

Horror

47 Meters Down

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

Bride of Chucky

Child’s Play

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Seed of Chucky

The Cave

The Shallows

Kids & Family

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Leave it to Beaver

Like Mike

Little Big League

Little Giants

Planet 51

Richie Rich

Short Circuit

Short Circuit 2

Second Hand Lions

The Muppets Takes Manhattan

The Smurfs 2

Romance

Breakin’ All the Rules

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

I Want You Back

Jumping the Broom

My Best Friend’s Wedding

People We Hate At The Wedding

St. Elmo’s Fire

Third Person

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Aniara

Cosmic Sin -7/17

Dèjá Vu – 7/15

Elysium

Hercules

La Brea

Legion

Life

Mr.Nobody – 7/11

Paradise Hills

Push

The One

The Terminator

Warcraft

Thriller

All The Old Knives

Columbiana

Dragonfly

Hannibal

I Am Wrath

Lakeview Terrace

Measure of Revenge – 7/16

Secret Window

Solace

Straw Dogs (2011)

The Fugitive

The Poison Rose

The Voyeurs

Training Day

Trespass

Western

Dodge City

Hatfields and McCoys

Jesse James vs. The Johnsons

McCabe & Ms. Miller

The Magnificent Seven

Wagon Master

Wyatt Earp

The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada

