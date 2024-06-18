What’s new on Tubi in July 2024

The media spotlight typically falls on Netflix when covering steamers. It makes sense as Netflix is very popular worldwide, with such buzz-worthy shows like Bridgerton, Sweet Tooth, and The Diplomat as well as movies like Atlas, Under Paris, and Hit Man. But would you be surprised to know that one of the most underrated streaming services around is Tubi?
Yes, that’s right, Tubi, home to classics, hidden gems, and schlock alike. The overlooked streamer has plenty of new content available to stream from every decade and genre imaginable. Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows and films are worth your time, but Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth watching. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching stinky movies.
All titles below begin streaming for free on July 1, unless otherwise noted:
Originals
Documentary
Sneaker Hustle (7/10) — Explore the history, influence, and generational impact of sneakers and the relentless hustle within sneaker culture.
Drama
Camp (7/12) — A group of teenagers navigate friendship, romance, and betrayal in their final year of sleepaway camp.
Thriller
Sinister Surgeon (7/6) — A young doctor’s dream job with a top cosmetic surgeon becomes a nightmare when she fears that he may secretly be murdering his patients.
Hustlers Take All (7/27) — When an underground casino run by women recruits a brilliant young business grad, the casino’s biggest rival hatches a murderous plot to stay on top.
Twin Lies (7/20) — When a young barista takes her twin sister’s place for an escorting gig, all hell breaks loose when their mysterious client turns dangerous.
Tubi original reality series
House of Heat (new episodes out every Thursday)
House of Heat episode 106 (7/4) — When Jade returns to the house, dynamics shift as unresolved issues come to the forefront; meanwhile Koaty and Sumner’s relationship is put to the test.
House of Heat episode 107 (7/11) — Tensions soar when Ava’s friend Kazumi organizes a collab; meanwhile Sumner and Koaty struggle to get on the same page and a surprising friendship forms.
House of Heat episode 108 (7/18) — The housemates throw a pool party, Sumner and Koaty explore a product line, Ava and Jade face a blast from the past, and Steph’s Instagram gets shut down.
House of Heat episode 109 (7/25) — The housemates are at odds over Steph’s pool party photoshoot and Brandon doesn’t feel supported by Koaty and Sumner.
Library Titles
Action
2 Fast 2 Furious
7500
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns
Fast & Furious (F4)
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
HancockJurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom
King Kong
Pompeii
Red Dawn
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Fate of the Furious (F8) – 7/23
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Transporter Refuelled
Wonder Woman (1984)
Wonder Woman (2017)
Art House
All the Real Girls
Cabaret
Eat Drink Man Woman
On The Count Of Three
One Night In Miami…
The Wedding Banquet
Vox Lux
Waltz with Bashir
Black Cinema
All Eyez on Me
B.A.P.S.
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back In Business
Babership: The Next Cut
Friday
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
House Party 4: Down the Last Minute
House Party: Tonight’s the Night
Kenan
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Madea Goes to Jail
Madea’s Family Reunion
Madea’s Witness Protection
Major Payne
MO’ Money
Next Friday
The Friday After Next
Comedy
Amos & Andrew
Anger Management (2003)
Bad Company
Beauty Shop
Drop Dead Fred
Hall Pass
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality: Armed and Fabulous
Moonlighting
Practical Magic
Scary Movie 4
Scary Movie 5
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
The Hot Chick
The Heat (2013)
The Waterboy
The Wedding Singer
Documentary
Hubble
Imagine: John Lennon
Island of Lemurs: Madagascar
Jimi Hendrix
Nascar: The Experience
The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters
The Song Remains the Same
This is Elvis
To the Arctic
Under the Sea
Year of the Yao
Drama
A Raisin in the Sun (1961)
Being The Ricardos
Erin Brockovich
Goodfellas
My Policeman
Rain Man
The Report
Startup
The Tender Bar
Thelma & Louise
Horror
47 Meters Down
American Psycho
American Psycho 2
Bride of Chucky
Child’s Play
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Cult of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Seed of Chucky
The Cave
The Shallows
Kids & Family
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Leave it to Beaver
Like Mike
Little Big League
Little Giants
Planet 51
Richie Rich
Short Circuit
Short Circuit 2
Second Hand Lions
The Muppets Takes Manhattan
The Smurfs 2
Romance
Breakin’ All the Rules
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
I Want You Back
Jumping the Broom
My Best Friend’s Wedding
People We Hate At The Wedding
St. Elmo’s Fire
Third Person
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Aniara
Cosmic Sin -7/17
Dèjá Vu – 7/15
Elysium
Hercules
La Brea
Legion
Life
Mr.Nobody – 7/11
Paradise Hills
Push
The One
The Terminator
Warcraft
Thriller
All The Old Knives
Columbiana
Dragonfly
Hannibal
I Am Wrath
Lakeview Terrace
Measure of Revenge – 7/16
Secret Window
Solace
Straw Dogs (2011)
The Fugitive
The Poison Rose
The Voyeurs
Training Day
Trespass
Western
Dodge City
Hatfields and McCoys
Jesse James vs. The Johnsons
McCabe & Ms. Miller
The Magnificent Seven
Wagon Master
Wyatt Earp
The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada
Editors' Recommendations
- 3 underrated shows on Hulu you need to watch in June 2024
- 3 PBS shows you should watch in June 2024
- The best thrillers on Netflix right now
- 5 best Netflix comedy movies to watch on Father’s Day
- 5 best underrated action movies to watch on Father’s Day