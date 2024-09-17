What’s new on Tubi in October 2024

Spooky season is just around the corner, and with it comes some hefty expenses. It’s not cheap these days to buy a decent Halloween costume, decorations for a killer haunted house, or devilishly sweet candy to distribute when ghouls and goblins come knocking at the door.
You gotta save some money somewhere so it might as well be by watching Tubi instead of other, more expensive options like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. Tubi is, after all, free, and its ad-supported model has helped the streamer reach more audiences than Max and Peacock. October’s lineup is, of course, horror-centric, but there’s plenty of action, sci-fi, and comedy to go around.
All titles below begin streaming for free on October 1, unless otherwise noted:
Originals
Documentary
FAMOUSLY HAUNTED: HOLLYWOOD (10/9) — Behind Hollywood’s iconic landmarks lies a realm of eerie legends and ghostly tales. Discover the chilling stories of Tinseltown’s most haunted sites.
Thriller
VICIOUS MURDER (10/11) — With his crypto empire on the brink, a businessman seeks to murder his wife and steal her fortune but uncovers a web of deception in the process.
KILLER NURSES (10/17) — When a fellow nurse dies under mysterious circumstances, two traveling nurses must navigate a labyrinth of secrets pointing to an egomaniacal doctor.
SURPRISE 3 (10/25) — David is haunted by Lisa’s murder and the looming threat of exposure as he realizes he has nowhere to hide.
Library Titles
Series Spotlight
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Hell On Wheels
Sanford and Son
Action
12 Rounds
2012
Gone In Sixty Seconds (10/15)
Hard Target
Hard Target 2
Pompeii
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Safe
Smokin’ Aces
Stuber
The Rundown
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
Wrath of Man
Art House
Amores Perros
Gemini
New Order
Pusher (10/18)
Shoplifters (10/23)
Take Shelter
Wild Rose
Black Cinema
A Haunted House 2
First Sunday
Guess Who
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Johnson Family Vacation
Malibu’s Most Wanted
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Sanford And Son
Tales From The Hood
The Nutty Professor
White Men Can’t Jump (2023)
Comedy
Anger Management (2003)
Bill & Ted Face The Music
Death Becomes Her
Dirty Grandpa
Dog (2022)
Land Of The Lost
Little Nicky
Rough Night
Step Brothers
The Animal
The Hustle (2019)
The Man
The Mask
Documentary
Burden
Famously Haunted: Hollywood
Gunda (10/11)
Leaning Into The Wind – Andy Goldsworthy
Rejoice And Shout
The China Hustle
What Is Cinema?
Drama
Age of Adaline
American History X
Casino
Concussion
Fighting With My Family
House Of Gucci
Macbeth (2015)
Pawn Sacrifice
The Green Mile
The Imitation Game
The Shawshank Redemption
Horror
30 Days Of Night (2007)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Christine
Fear Of Rain
Grindhouse: Death Proof
Grindhouse: Planet Terror
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
Insidious: The Last Key
Interview With The Vampire
It Follows
Latency (10/22)
Methgator
Poltergeist (2015)
Resident Evil
The Evil Dead (1983)
The Hills Have Eyes
The Skeleton Key
Korean Drama
I Saw the Devil (10/4)
Kids & Family
Because Of Winn-Dixie
Cheaper By The Dozen (2022)
Jungle 2 Jungle
Mighty Joe Young
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Planet 51
Rookie Of The Year
The Addams Family (2019)
The Greatest Inheritance
Romance
Breakin’ All The Rules
I Think I Love My Wife
Overboard (2018)
Saving Silverman
Thin Line Between Love And Hate
The Tourist
Woo
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
12 Monkeys
Ad Astra
Conan The Barbarian (1982)
Conan The Destroyer
Dredd
Godzilla
Hellboy (2004)
Howard The Duck
Life (2017)
The Dark Tower (2017)
Thriller
Death Wish (2018)
Identity (2003)
Lakeview Terrace
Running Scared
The Call
The Limey
The Loft
The Roommate (2011)
Western
American Outlaws
Appaloosa
Bandidas
Frank And Jesse
Hell On Wheels
Silverado
The Homesman