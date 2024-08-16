What’s new on Tubi in September 2024

Tubi is standing out from the rest of the competition. How so? Well, The New York Times just ran an article about how the streamer is grabbing more viewers than more high-profile and expensive rivals like Max, Paramount+, and Apple TV+.

To those who have sampled Tubi, that shouldn’t be much of a surprise. Tubi is an excellent platform to stream classic films, hidden gems you may have forgotten about, and cheesy B-movies and TV shows. Tubi has a lot of content, and September promises even more entertainment for all kinds of viewers.

Recommended Videos

All titles below begin streaming for free on September 1, unless otherwise noted:

Originals

Action

Hazard (9/6): Noah really loves his girlfriend, his daughter, and his car, but when he accepts a dangerous driving job, he risks losing it all.

Documentary

Murder (9/11): Uncover three shocking stories of women whose seemingly ordinary lives are upended by questionable deaths.

Drama

Lethal Lookalike: The Viktoria Nasyrova Story (9/14): Based on a shocking true story, a Russian con woman with a dark past escapes to New York and seeks to steal the identity of her Ukrainian stylist.

Horror

No Voltees (9/20): When two siblings return to their hometown, they are confronted by a violent, ominous presence that inhabits their childhood home – their father.

Thriller

The Assistant 2 (9/7): When a young woman infiltrates a family who may help her learn more about her estranged twin sister, she transforms from a nanny into a monster.

Toxic Harmony (9/21) After parting from her girl group, a singer finds both fame and danger after capturing the attention of a powerful but mysterious record label exec.

A Good Man 2 (9/28): When Ethan Carter tries to leave the past behind, he finds himself back together with a toxic woman and pays the ultimate price.

Library Titles

Action

Assassin’s Creed

Die Hard With A Vengeance

Empire State

G.I. Jane

Kung Fu Hustle

Last Action Hero

Live Free Or Die Hard

Mortal Kombat

Priest (2011)

The Grey

The Last of the Mohicans

The Marksman

Those Who Wish Me Dead

True Lies

Art House

The Beach Bum

Biutiful

Fast Color

Hacksaw Ridge

Pan’s Labyrinth

The Hurt Locker

The Raid 2

Black Cinema

ATL

Baby Boy

Bones

Boyz N’ The Hood

Dead Presidents

How High

Our Family Wedding

Set It Off

Thin Line Between Love And Hate

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

When The Bough Breaks

You Got Served

Comedy

Bringing Down the House

Grown-ish

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

The Hot Chick

The Sitter

My Cousin Vinny

Shallow Hal

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Witches Of Eastwick

You Don’t Mess With the Zohan

Documentary

Anne Frank Remembered

The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show – 9/2

Drama

8 Mile

Empire (2002)

Flamin’ Hot

Gifted (2017)

Honey (’03)

La Bamba

New York Undercover

Pearl Harbor

Ray

Selena

The Devil’s Advocate

The Guardian

The Outsiders

Horror

Annabelle Comes Home

Dead Silence

Halloween (’18)

Hide And Seek (2005)

House On Haunted Hill (1999)

Jennifer’s Body

Ma

My Soul To Take

Prom Night

Ready Or Not

Silent Hill

Slither

The Blob

The Frighteners

The Last House On The Left

Underwater

Village Of The Damned

Kids & Family

Annie (2014)

Dennis The Menace

Goosebumps (2015)

Invincible

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

The Flintstones

The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas

The Secret Life Of Pets

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

Romance

Love Life

Maid In Manhattan

Never Been Kissed

Poetic Justice

Think Like A Man

Think Like A Man Too

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Battlefield Earth

Dredd

Fast Color

Gabriel

Independence Day

Jupiter Ascending

Stealth

The Fifth Element

Total Recall

Transcendence

Ultraviolet

Thriller

Arkansas

Enough

Extraction

Curve

Fear

Half Past Dead

Knock Knock (2015)

Running With The Devil

The Specialist

Vacancy (2007)

Western

3:10 To Yuma

A Fistful Of Dollars

Brothers In Arms

For A Few Dollars More

Guns Of The Magnificent Seven

Oklahoma Crude

Outlaw Posse -9/15

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

The Shadow Riders

The Magnificent Seven

The Magnificent Seven Ride!