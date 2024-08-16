What’s new on Tubi in September 2024

Tubi is standing out from the rest of the competition. How so? Well, The New York Times just ran an article about how the streamer is grabbing more viewers than more high-profile and expensive rivals like Max, Paramount+, and Apple TV+.
To those who have sampled Tubi, that shouldn’t be much of a surprise. Tubi is an excellent platform to stream classic films, hidden gems you may have forgotten about, and cheesy B-movies and TV shows. Tubi has a lot of content, and September promises even more entertainment for all kinds of viewers.
All titles below begin streaming for free on September 1, unless otherwise noted:
Originals
Action
Hazard (9/6): Noah really loves his girlfriend, his daughter, and his car, but when he accepts a dangerous driving job, he risks losing it all.
Documentary
Murder (9/11): Uncover three shocking stories of women whose seemingly ordinary lives are upended by questionable deaths.
Drama
Lethal Lookalike: The Viktoria Nasyrova Story (9/14): Based on a shocking true story, a Russian con woman with a dark past escapes to New York and seeks to steal the identity of her Ukrainian stylist.
Horror
No Voltees (9/20): When two siblings return to their hometown, they are confronted by a violent, ominous presence that inhabits their childhood home – their father.
Thriller
The Assistant 2 (9/7): When a young woman infiltrates a family who may help her learn more about her estranged twin sister, she transforms from a nanny into a monster.
Toxic Harmony (9/21) After parting from her girl group, a singer finds both fame and danger after capturing the attention of a powerful but mysterious record label exec.
A Good Man 2 (9/28): When Ethan Carter tries to leave the past behind, he finds himself back together with a toxic woman and pays the ultimate price.
Library Titles
Action
Assassin’s Creed
Die Hard With A Vengeance
Empire State
G.I. Jane
Kung Fu Hustle
Last Action Hero
Live Free Or Die Hard
Mortal Kombat
Priest (2011)
The Grey
The Last of the Mohicans
The Marksman
Those Who Wish Me Dead
True Lies
Art House
The Beach Bum
Biutiful
Fast Color
Hacksaw Ridge
Pan’s Labyrinth
The Hurt Locker
The Raid 2
Black Cinema
ATL
Baby Boy
Bones
Boyz N’ The Hood
Dead Presidents
How High
Our Family Wedding
Set It Off
Thin Line Between Love And Hate
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
When The Bough Breaks
You Got Served
Comedy
Bringing Down the House
Grown-ish
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
The Hot Chick
The Sitter
My Cousin Vinny
Shallow Hal
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Witches Of Eastwick
You Don’t Mess With the Zohan
Documentary
Anne Frank Remembered
The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show – 9/2
Drama
8 Mile
Empire (2002)
Flamin’ Hot
Gifted (2017)
Honey (’03)
La Bamba
New York Undercover
Pearl Harbor
Ray
Selena
The Devil’s Advocate
The Guardian
The Outsiders
Horror
Annabelle Comes Home
Dead Silence
Halloween (’18)
Hide And Seek (2005)
House On Haunted Hill (1999)
Jennifer’s Body
Ma
My Soul To Take
Prom Night
Ready Or Not
Silent Hill
Slither
The Blob
The Frighteners
The Last House On The Left
Underwater
Village Of The Damned
Kids & Family
Annie (2014)
Dennis The Menace
Goosebumps (2015)
Invincible
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
The Flintstones
The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas
The Secret Life Of Pets
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Romance
Love Life
Maid In Manhattan
Never Been Kissed
Poetic Justice
Think Like A Man
Think Like A Man Too
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Battlefield Earth
Dredd
Fast Color
Gabriel
Independence Day
Jupiter Ascending
Stealth
The Fifth Element
Total Recall
Transcendence
Ultraviolet
Thriller
Arkansas
Enough
Extraction
Curve
Fear
Half Past Dead
Knock Knock (2015)
Running With The Devil
The Specialist
Vacancy (2007)
Western
3:10 To Yuma
A Fistful Of Dollars
Brothers In Arms
For A Few Dollars More
Guns Of The Magnificent Seven
Oklahoma Crude
Outlaw Posse -9/15
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
The Shadow Riders
The Magnificent Seven
The Magnificent Seven Ride!