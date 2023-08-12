 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

What time is the Anthony Joshua fight tonight? ET, PT and BST time zones

Noah McGraw
By
Promotional poster showing Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius.
DAZN

Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius are battling it out today, August 12, in a heavyweight non-title fight. Helenius is a late replacement for Dillian Whyte, who tested positive for a banned substance last week and was pulled from the card. While fans were certainly looking forward to the rematch between Joshua and Whyte, Helenius is another powerful heavyweight that is sure to put on a show. Here’s everything you need to know about when and how to watch Joshua vs Helenius today.

What time is the Anthony Joshua fight today?

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius will be held in the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London. That means U.S. fans are getting a very early boxing match. The event starts at 7:00 p.m. BST, which is 2:00 p.m. ET. There are a half-dozen other boxing matches on the undercard, including appearances by some big stars in the heavyweight division, such as Derek Chisora and Filip Hrgovic. DAZN estimates that Joshua and Helenius will step into the ring at 5:00 p.m. ET. Here’s a breakdown of when the event will start for every time zone in the continental U.S.:

  • 2:00 p.m. ET
  • 1:00 p.m. CT
  • 12:00 p.m. MT
  • 11:00 a.m. PT

If you’re already a DAZN subscriber, watch it at the link below. If not, keep reading.

How to watch the Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius live stream

Joshua vs Whyte was going to be a PPV in the U.K. Since Whyte is out and Helenius is a last-minute replacement, the event is no longer a PPV. All you need is a regular DAZN subscription. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial, so you’ll have to put down a little money if you’re not already a subscriber. There are three options for signing up. You can pay $25 per month, $225 for a full year, or commit to a full year and pay $20 per month. DAZN is a great way to watch live boxing from promoters like Matchroom Boxing and Golden Boy Promotions, plus other combat sports events, replays, interviews and more.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
How to watch the Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos live stream
A promotional poster showing Sunny Edwards, Andres Campos, and the undercard fighters.

It's a fantastic week to watch boxing. There are half a dozen fights this worth watching this week, and we start Saturday off with a card packed full of title fights. Sunny Edwards (19-0, 4 KOs) will defend his IBF World Flyweight belt in a match against Andres Campos (15-0, 4 KOs). Both Edwards and Campos are undefeated going into this fight. As they say, the O must go. This is Edwards' fourth defense of the belt since he won it from Moruti Mthalane in December of 2023. Neither man is a knockout artist, so we'll likely see some technical boxing sent to the judge's scorecards.

This is a stacked card. Besides Edwards vs Campos, we get two title fights on the undercard: Cherneka Johnson vs Ellie Scotney, as Johnson defends her IBF women's super bantamweight title, and Nina Hughes vs Katie Healy, as Hughes defends her WBA women's bantamweight title. If that isn't enough, we get a British cruiserweight title eliminator bout between Cheavon Clarke and Davis Jamieson. See the full undercard below.

Read more
Watch Adrien Broner vs Bill Hutchinson: The return of the “The Problem”
Promotional poster showing Adrien Broner and Bill Hutchinson.

FITE TV

Adrien "The Problem" Broner (34-4-1, 24KOs) is working on a comeback. He and his promoter Don King are staging a return bout with Bill Hutchinson (20-2-4, 9 KOs) at the Casino Miami Jai Alai in Miami, Florida this weekend. Broner has only fought once since his 2019 loss to Manny Pacquiao. That unanimous decision loss seemed to put the nail in the coffin of his career. Broner's previous two fights were a loss to Mikey Garcia and a draw to Jessie Vargas. Broner and King are hoping for an exciting, career-revitalizing fight that will get Broner some attention from bigger names in the division.

Read more
Watch Manuel Flores vs Walter Santibanes: How to live stream boxing
A promo poster showing Manuel "Gucci Manny" Flores.

The undefeated Manuel "Gucci Manny" Flores (15-0, 11 KOs) takes on Walter Santibanes (11-2, 2 KOs) in Indio California this week. Flores is a rising star in the super bantamweight division. He's been taking on opponents at a pace we only see in hungry prospects, with his last fight being a split decision win against Franklin Gonzalez in February.

Santibanes shouldn't prove too much of a challenge for Flores. He has only two knockouts in his career, while Flores has ended a majority of his bouts with stoppages. Santibanes' losses were early in his career though, and he's currently on a nine-win streak. This will be the first ten-round bout for both fighters.

Read more