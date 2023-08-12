What time is the Anthony Joshua fight tonight? ET, PT and BST time zones

Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius are battling it out today, August 12, in a heavyweight non-title fight. Helenius is a late replacement for Dillian Whyte, who tested positive for a banned substance last week and was pulled from the card. While fans were certainly looking forward to the rematch between Joshua and Whyte, Helenius is another powerful heavyweight that is sure to put on a show. Here’s everything you need to know about when and how to watch Joshua vs Helenius today.

What time is the Anthony Joshua fight today?

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius will be held in the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London. That means U.S. fans are getting a very early boxing match. The event starts at 7:00 p.m. BST, which is 2:00 p.m. ET. There are a half-dozen other boxing matches on the undercard, including appearances by some big stars in the heavyweight division, such as Derek Chisora and Filip Hrgovic. DAZN estimates that Joshua and Helenius will step into the ring at 5:00 p.m. ET. Here’s a breakdown of when the event will start for every time zone in the continental U.S.:

2:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. CT

12:00 p.m. MT

11:00 a.m. PT

If you’re already a DAZN subscriber, watch it at the link below. If not, keep reading.

How to watch the Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius live stream

Joshua vs Whyte was going to be a PPV in the U.K. Since Whyte is out and Helenius is a last-minute replacement, the event is no longer a PPV. All you need is a regular DAZN subscription. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial, so you’ll have to put down a little money if you’re not already a subscriber. There are three options for signing up. You can pay $25 per month, $225 for a full year, or commit to a full year and pay $20 per month. DAZN is a great way to watch live boxing from promoters like Matchroom Boxing and Golden Boy Promotions, plus other combat sports events, replays, interviews and more.

