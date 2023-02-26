 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

What time is the Jake Paul fight today? Full event schedule

Noah McGraw
By

Jake Paul, the social media star people seem to love to hate, and Tommy Fury, the brother of boxing champion Tyson Fury, are squaring off in the ring tonight. The two have been at each other’s throats on social media for over a year now, with their fights getting delayed time and again. But it’s finally happening. While both fighters are relatively new to the world of professional, ranked boxing, they are both undefeated. Jake Paul has a record of 6-0 with 4 KOs. Tommy Fury has a record of 8-0 with 4 KOs. Their KO-hungry styles combined with their social media invectives are sure to make this an explosive fight.

What Time is the Jake Paul Fight Today?

The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight is being hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia today. The two previously had to cancel a US fight after Fury was barred from entering the United States. Saudi Arabia is neutral ground for them. Because Saudi Arabia is 8 hours ahead of the east coast of the US (and 11 hours ahead of the west coast), the fight is fairly early in the day. Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will fight at 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT. It’s an early lunch game for the east coast and a late Sunday breakfast game for the west coast.

That 2 p.m. ET start time is for the undercard fights. There are a total of four undercard fights. The standout match is Ilunga Junior Makabu (29-2, 25 KOs) vs Badou Jack (27-3-3, 16 KOs). This is actually a bout for the WBC Cruiserweight Title. If not for the flamboyant feud between Paul and Fury, this would probably be the main focus of the PPV.

Related

How to Watch the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Live Stream

There seems to be a billion different sports streaming sites these days, and which ones get the big boxing matches is always a toss up. The fight today is a relatively simple one. The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream is an ESPN+ exclusive through its Top Rank Pay Per View division. That means there is unfortunately no way to watch it for free. These are your cheapest ways of watching the fight.

First off, you need an ESPN+ account. If you already have ESPN+, the fight will cost you $50 — just a simple, flat rate. If you don’t have ESPN+ yet, there are a few different ways to get it. The straightforward way is through an ESPN+ subscription. The subscription will cost you $10 for a month, and the PPV will still cost $50. Unfortunately there is no ESPN+ free trial. All together you’ll be paying $60 for the fight, and you’ll have access to ESPN+ for a month, even if you cancel right after the fight.

There’s another way you can save cash in the long run: bundling your new ESPN+ subscription with the Disney Plus Bundle. We all know that Disney owns ESPN and Hulu. Currently, you can subscribe to all three services for $13, just $3 more than ESPN+ by itself. It will save you a lot of money in the long run if you think you’ll ever want a Disney+ or Hulu account. After you buy the bundle, you’ll still need to buy the PPV for $50.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream: Watch La Liga online
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
February 25, 2023 9:32AM
forest green rovers stadium wood eco park football soccer architecture news zaha hadid architects stroud gloucestershire engl

If you're in the U.S. and you're looking for a reliable way to watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream and other LaLiga soccer games online, then the answer is simple: ESPN+. The sports broadcaster's premium streaming platform is currently the only outlet for watching live LaLiga soccer in the U.S. Given that ESPN and the soccer league have signed a contract that extends their relationship into the late 2020s, this isn't looking to change any time soon, so if you're a soccer fan looking to catch all the action of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream and other LaLiga matches, here are your options for watching them online with ESPN+.
Watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream on ESPN+

To watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream and all other LaLiga soccer games in the U.S., you'll need ESPN+. ESPN+ currently rings in at $10 per month or $100 per year after a recent price increase. Your subscription gets you access to a wide range of live and on-demand sports content including all LaLiga soccer games as well as a selection of Premier League matches. It's also a must-have for MMA fans, as it's the main outlet for streaming UFC fights and the only way to watch UFC pay-per-view events in the U.S. right now. Once you've subscribed to the service, you can easily access the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream by visiting the ESPN+ website or installing the app on any compatible streaming device. If you'd like ESPN+ but also want a more comprehensive streaming package, however, then keep reading.

Read more
Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream: Watch the game NOW
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 25, 2023 8:16AM
machine learning soccer

Leicester City takes on Arsenal in Premier League soccer action, and while there isn’t a national television broadcast to tune into, there is a way to watch online. The Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream is available to watch on Peacock TV, which is owned by NBC and will be providing coverage consistent with what you’d find on one of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve also tracked down the best way to watch if you’re traveling abroad, so you can watch the action unfold live, no matter where you are in the world. But hurry: The game started at 7 AM PT, and is already in the second half with Arsenal in the lead, so you're missing out!
Watch the Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock TV

The Leicester City vs Arsenal match is only available to watch online today, and Peacock TV is where you’ll be able to access the live stream. While Peacock is perhaps best known for providing online access to much of the NBC content library, it will also get you access to live sports like Sunday Night Football, PGA Tour events, and additional Premier League action. Unfortunately, Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial, but a monthly subscription is just $5, well worth it for instant access to the Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream, and any additional live sports you’d like to take in over the course of your subscription.

Read more
Wales vs England live stream: Watch Six Nations Rugby for FREE
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 25, 2023 8:15AM
watch wales vs england live stream online free rome italy 22 02 2020 official rugby ball of the guinnes

The Six Nations Championship is an annual rugby tournament, and one of the most anticipated matches is Wales vs England. NBC owns the television rights to the tournament, and is using its Peacock TV streaming platform to broadcast the Wales vs England live stream. Peacock will be the place to watch the matches live, but replays will be handled across NBC’s family of channels, which can cause a little complication if you’re trying to watch Wales vs England online. We’ve sorted out the best ways to do so, however, including one way to watch the free Wales vs England live stream, legally, when the action starts in a half an hour.
Watch the England vs Wales live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV doesn’t offer access to the Wales vs England live stream with one of its base plans, but you can watch the match on Sling TV if you add a Peacock subscription to one. With just a base Sling subscription, the all-in-one streaming TV service is a good option for sports lovers, as it gets you access to all sorts of great sports channels. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and Peacock, which you’ll need to watch Wales vs England, is only an additional $5 per month. Discounts are available for first time Sling TV subscribers.

Read more