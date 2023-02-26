What time is the Jake Paul fight today? Full event schedule

Jake Paul, the social media star people seem to love to hate, and Tommy Fury, the brother of boxing champion Tyson Fury, are squaring off in the ring tonight. The two have been at each other’s throats on social media for over a year now, with their fights getting delayed time and again. But it’s finally happening. While both fighters are relatively new to the world of professional, ranked boxing, they are both undefeated. Jake Paul has a record of 6-0 with 4 KOs. Tommy Fury has a record of 8-0 with 4 KOs. Their KO-hungry styles combined with their social media invectives are sure to make this an explosive fight.

What Time is the Jake Paul Fight Today?

The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight is being hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia today. The two previously had to cancel a US fight after Fury was barred from entering the United States. Saudi Arabia is neutral ground for them. Because Saudi Arabia is 8 hours ahead of the east coast of the US (and 11 hours ahead of the west coast), the fight is fairly early in the day. Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will fight at 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT. It’s an early lunch game for the east coast and a late Sunday breakfast game for the west coast.

That 2 p.m. ET start time is for the undercard fights. There are a total of four undercard fights. The standout match is Ilunga Junior Makabu (29-2, 25 KOs) vs Badou Jack (27-3-3, 16 KOs). This is actually a bout for the WBC Cruiserweight Title. If not for the flamboyant feud between Paul and Fury, this would probably be the main focus of the PPV.

How to Watch the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Live Stream

There seems to be a billion different sports streaming sites these days, and which ones get the big boxing matches is always a toss up. The fight today is a relatively simple one. The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream is an ESPN+ exclusive through its Top Rank Pay Per View division. That means there is unfortunately no way to watch it for free. These are your cheapest ways of watching the fight.

First off, you need an ESPN+ account. If you already have ESPN+, the fight will cost you $50 — just a simple, flat rate. If you don’t have ESPN+ yet, there are a few different ways to get it. The straightforward way is through an ESPN+ subscription. The subscription will cost you $10 for a month, and the PPV will still cost $50. Unfortunately there is no ESPN+ free trial. All together you’ll be paying $60 for the fight, and you’ll have access to ESPN+ for a month, even if you cancel right after the fight.

There’s another way you can save cash in the long run: bundling your new ESPN+ subscription with the Disney Plus Bundle. We all know that Disney owns ESPN and Hulu. Currently, you can subscribe to all three services for $13, just $3 more than ESPN+ by itself. It will save you a lot of money in the long run if you think you’ll ever want a Disney+ or Hulu account. After you buy the bundle, you’ll still need to buy the PPV for $50.

