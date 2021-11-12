What to stream on Disney+ Day 2021 (today!)

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s finally Disney+ Day, which celebrates the two-year anniversary of Disney+ by releasing new shows and movies to the streaming service, among other promotions such as surprise screenings of fan favorite movies at certain AMC theaters. Additionally, if you’ve never signed up for Disney+, or if your subscription has expired, you have until November 14 to avail the promotion of a one-month-subscription for $2, compared to the regular price of $8 per month.

Disney+ subscribers already have a wide library of content to consume from Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and National Geographic, but Disney+ Day will further expand your list of things to watch on the platform. Here’s everything that’s being added to the streaming service, so you can plan what you’ll be watching on Disney+ Day and beyond.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. A master of weaponry-based Kung Fu, Shang-Chi confronts his past and the mysterious Ten Rings organization, which was first introduced in 2008’s Iron Man as the group behind the kidnapping of Tony Stark.

Jungle Cruise

Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) travel through the Amazon in a small riverboat, in search of the Tree of Life, an ancient tree with the power of healing. The film, which is based on a Disneyland theme park ride, is also filled with danger at every turn.

Home Sweet Home Alone

In a reboot of 1990’s Home Alone, Max Mercer (Archie Yates) is left behind at home while his family goes to Japan for the holidays. When a couple, Pam and Jeff McKenzie (Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney), attempt to break into the Mercer family’s home, Max does everything he could to keep them out.

Enchanted

Princess Giselle (Amy Adams) was banished from her magical and musical kingdom into chaotic modern-day Manhattan, where she falls in love with lawyer Robert Philip (Patrick Dempsey) despite a promise of marriage to Prince Edward (James Marsden).

Spin

Indian-American teenager Rhea Kumar (Avantika), who lives with her tightknit family, discovers a passion for creating DJ mixes, but she needs to find the courage to develop her talent and follow her dreams.

Olaf Presents

Everyone’s favorite snowman Olaf (Josh Gad) entertains the kingdom of Arendelle with his retelling of five Disney animated tales. Olaf takes on various roles. including a mermaid, a genie, and a lion king, in his attempts to narrate the classic stories.

Ciao Alberto

Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) aims to impress his mentor, one-armed fisherman Massimo (Marco Barricelli), in any way possible, while his best friend Luca is at school. Alberto and Massimo are characters from Pixar’s Luca, a story about a young boy who is actually a sea monster.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2

Jeff Goldblum learns new things about topics such as dogs, magic, fireworks, monsters, and motorcycles in the second season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum. He meets new people as he feeds his curiosity and discovers how these things have shaped our world.

Fancy Nancy – Season 3

Fancy Nancy is all about six-year-old Nancy Clancy (Mia Sinclair Jenness), a young girl who loves to be fancy about everything, including her clothes and her vocabulary. The animated family comedy is based on the books by Jane O’Connor and Robin Preiss Glasser.

Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett

This special celebrates the origins and legacy of one of the most popular characters in the whole Star Wars universe — bounty hunter Boba Fett, in anticipation of the launch of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ in December.

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special

This exclusive preview of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe promises to look into Phase Four and beyond, so fans can get excited for what’s next in the MCU.

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings

Assembled is a collection of documentaries on the making of Marvel’s latest shows and movies, and the series is shifting its focus to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. Check out how the film was created, with interviews featuring Kevin Feige, Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung.

Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye

Marvel Studios Legends examines heroes, villains, moments, and items from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and how they are all linked to one another. The first episode features Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), ahead of the character’s TV series on Disney+.

The Simpsons in Plusaversary

The Simpsons host a party for Disney+ Day, with characters from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar joining the celebration at Moe’s Tavern. Check out Goofy, Darth Vader, Doctor Strange, Buzz Lightyear, and more as they join Springfield’s event of the year.

Entrelazados

Allegra (Carolina Domenech) discovers a mysterious bracelet that transports her back to 1994, where she learns about her moth and grandmother’s past to help heal wounds and bring her family closer to one another. The past can’t be changed, but Allegra will learn a lot from it.

The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles is a cinematic concert experience featuring Grammy award winner Billie Eilish, following the launch of her latest album, Happier than Ever. There will be performances for every song in the album, as well as animated elements in a journey through Los Angeles and its most iconic locations.

IMAX Enhanced Marvel Cinematic Universe films on Disney+

For Disney+ Day, IMAX Enhanced versions of certain movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have also been added to Disney+. You’ll get to watch these films in the larger frame that’s provided by the expanded aspect ratio of IMAX, for even more action on your screen.

Iron Man

Guardians of the Galaxy

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Thor: Ragnarok

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame

Black Widow

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

