Where to watch When Harry Met Sally…

Dan Girolamo
By

If you’re looking to watch a romantic comedy, it doesn’t get much better than When Harry Met Sally… . Seriously, this movie was nominated for a Best Original Screenplay Oscar, and it has the respect of critics and audiences. Billy Crystal (Analyze This) and Meg Ryan (Top Gun) star as Harry Burns and Sally Albright, two college graduates who first meet in 1977 in Chicago.

Harry and Sally partner up for a cross-country drive from Chicago to New York City. On their drive, they discuss relationships and if men and women can be platonic friends. Over the next 12 years, Harry and Sally meet through a series of chance encounters, and they continue to discuss friendships and relationships during these meetings. Though they try to remain friends, their attraction to one another starts to complicate their relationship, culminating with a New Year’s Eve party that will tear at your heartstrings.

Does this type of movie interest you? If so, scroll below to find out where to watch When Harry Met Sally… .

If you want to watch When Harry Met Sally…, head to HBO Max to start streaming.

HBO Max is one of the top streaming services available. With the HBO brand at its disposal, HBO Max is home to legacy shows like The Wire, Game of ThronesThe Sopranos, and Boardwalk Empire. New critically acclaimed series such as Hacks and The Flight Attendant are also available on the service. Plus, the movie library is as good as it gets, featuring a mix of older classics, like The Great Escape and Casablanca, and newer blockbusters, like Dune and The Batman.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

When Harry Met Sally… is now streaming on HBO Max.

How much does it cost?

When Harry Met Sally... Official Trailer #1 - Billy Crystal Movie (1989) HD

To watch When Harry Met Sally… on HBO Max, subscribers can choose between a plan with ads and a plan without ads. With ads, HBO Max costs $10 a month, or save 16% with a yearly rate of $100. Without ads, HBO Max costs $16 a month, or save 20% ith a yearly rate of $150.

Is it worth watching?

This is a no-brainer. When Harry Met Sally… is worth your time and attention. It started a romantic comedy revolution that would last for over a decade. Crystal and Ryan have dynamic chemistry and comedic timing throughout the film. When Harry Met Sally… is a must-watch for any rom-com fan.

When Harry Met Sally… is directed by Rob Reiner (A Few Good Men) from a script written by Nora Ephron (Sleepless in Seattle). On Rotten Tomatoes, When Harry Met Sally… sits at 91% on the Tomatometer, with an audience score of 89%. On Metacritic, the film has a Metascore of 76 and a user score of 8.3.

