Where you can stream all the 2025 Best Picture Oscar nominees

Table of Contents Table of Contents Anora (2024) The Brutalist (2024) A Complete Unknown (2024) Conclave (2024) Dune: Part Two (2024) Emilia Pérez (2024) I’m Still Here (2024) Nickel Boys (2024) The Substance (2024) Wicked (2024)

The nominations for the 2025 Oscars are now live. Netflix’s Emilia Pérez asserted its dominance with 13 Oscar nominations, one short of the record shared by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land. The Brutalist and Wicked each garnered 10 nominations and look to be Emilia Pérez’s toughest competition.

The biggest prize of the night is Best Picture. The 10 films nominated for Best Picture are Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance, and Wicked. Find out how to stream every Best Picture nominee below. Some movies are still in theaters, but several key nominees can be streamed at home.

The 2025 Oscars are scheduled to air on March 2, 2025, on ABC.

Anora (2024)

Written and directed by Sean Baker, Anora follows Ani Mikheeva (Mikey Madison), a Brighton Beach stripper who marries the son of a Russian oligarch (Mark Eydelshteyn).

Anora received six Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Baker), Best Actress (Madison), Best Supporting Actor (Yura Borisov), Best Original Screenplay (Baker), and Best Film Editing.

Anora is available for purchase on digital services. It will eventually stream on Hulu.

The Brutalist (2024)

The Brutalist is Brady Corbet’s epic drama about László Tóth (Adrien Brody), a Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor who immigrated to the United States in the late 1940s. László, an architect, settles in Pennsylvania, where a wealthy client (Guy Pearce) changes his life.

The Brutalist earned 10 Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Corbet), Best Actor (Brody), Best Supporting Actor (Pearce), Best Supporting Actress (Felicity Jones), Best Original Screenplay (Corbet and Mona Fastvold), Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, and Best Production Design.

The Brutalist is now in theaters. It will eventually stream on Max.

A Complete Unknown (2024)

Timothée Chalamet steps into the iconic role of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Based on the novel Elijah Wald’s 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric!, A Complete Unknown follows the rise of Dylan as a folk hero in the 1960s, culminating with his polarizing decision to play electric instruments at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

A Complete Unknown received eight Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (James Mangold), Best Actor (Chalamet), Best Supporting Actor (Edward Norton), Best Supporting Actress (Monica Barbaro), Best Adapted Screenplay (Mangold and Jay Cocks), Best Sound, and Best Costume Design.

A Complete Unknown is now in theaters. It will stream on Hulu and Disney+ after its theatrical run.

Conclave (2024)

The papal conclave becomes an election of lies, deceit, and betrayal in Conclave. Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes), the man in charge of the conclave, grapples with a nefarious secret that, if made public, could alter the Catholic Church forever.

Conclave garnered eight Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Fiennes), Best Supporting Actress (Isabella Rossellini), Best Adapted Screenplay (Peter Straughan), Best Original Score, Best Editing, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design.

Conclave is now streaming on Peacock.

Dune: Part Two (2024)

Denis Villeneuve’s second adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal novel comes to life in Dune: Part Two. Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is now living with the Fremen after the destruction of his house. To exact his revenge on House Harkonnen, Paul must embrace a destiny he initially refuses to accept.

Dune: Part Two earned five Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

Dune: Part Two is now streaming on Max and Netflix.

Emilia Pérez (2024)

French auteur Jacques Audiard helms the crime musical Emilia Pérez, the most nominated movie at the 2025 Oscars. Rita Mora Castro (Zoe Saldaña), a lawyer, is tasked with helping a cartel kingpin (Karla Sofía Gascón) leave the criminal world to undergo gender-affirming surgery.

Emilia Pérez earned 13 Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best International Feature Film, Best Director (Audiard), Best Actress (Gascón), Best Supporting Actress (Saldaña), Best Adapted Screenplay (Audiard), Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song (twice).

Emilia Pérez is now streaming on Netflix.

I’m Still Here (2024)

The surprise inclusion in Best Picture is I’m Still Here, Walter Salles’ biographical drama. Golden Globe winner Fernanda Torres stars as Eunice Pavia, a Brazilian mother who searches for the truth behind the disappearance of her politician husband, Rubens Paiva (Selton Mello), during a time of military dictatorship.

I’m Still Here earned three Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best International Feature Film, and Best Actress.

I’m Still Here is now in theaters. It will likely stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.

Nickel Boys (2024)

Colson Whitehead’s 2019 novel is the source material for RaMell Ross’ Nickel Boys. The story follows Elwood (Ethan Herisse) and Turner (Brandon Wilson), two young African Americans sent to a reform school in 1960s Florida.

Despite the constant abuse from those in power, the boys forge a friendship in their quest for survival. Nickel Boys received two Oscar nominations: Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay (Ross and Joslyn Barnes).

Nickel Boys is now in theaters. After its theatrical run, it will stream on Prime Video.

The Substance (2024)

In The Substance, Coralie Fargeat crafted this body horror that addresses sexism, ageism, and societal pressure on females. On her 50th birthday, veteran celebrity Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore) is fired from her aerobics show. In a quest to look younger, Elisabeth takes a black-market drug, “The Substance,” which gives her a younger, beautiful version (Margaret Qualley) of herself.

The Substance accumulated five Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Fargeat), Best Actress (Moore), Best Original Screenplay (Fargeat), and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

The Substance is now streaming on Mubi.

Wicked (2024)

Wicked is the first part of the feature film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical. The movie explores the origins of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Galinda (Ariana Grande), two young witches who meet at Shiz University. The duo’s encounter with the Wizard of Oz sets them on a course toward different destinies.

Wicked received 10 Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Actress (Erivo), Best Supporting Actress (Grande), Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Original Score, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

Wicked is now in theaters and available for purchase on digital services. It will eventually stream on Peacock.