 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

Where you can stream all the 2025 Best Picture Oscar nominees

By
Demi Moore puts her hand on her mouth in The Substance.
Mubi

The nominations for the 2025 Oscars are now live. Netflix’s Emilia Pérez asserted its dominance with 13 Oscar nominations, one short of the record shared by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land. The Brutalist and Wicked each garnered 10 nominations and look to be Emilia Pérez’s toughest competition.

The biggest prize of the night is Best Picture. The 10 films nominated for Best Picture are Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance, and Wicked. Find out how to stream every Best Picture nominee below. Some movies are still in theaters, but several key nominees can be streamed at home.

Recommended Videos

The 2025 Oscars are scheduled to air on March 2, 2025, on ABC.

Anora (2024)

Mark Eydelshteyn and Mikey Madison dance against a blur of Las Vegas lights in a shot from the movie Anora.
Neon / Neon

Written and directed by Sean Baker, Anora follows Ani Mikheeva (Mikey Madison), a Brighton Beach stripper who marries the son of a Russian oligarch (Mark Eydelshteyn).

Anora received six Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Baker), Best Actress (Madison), Best Supporting Actor (Yura Borisov), Best Original Screenplay (Baker), and Best Film Editing.

Anora is available for purchase on digital services. It will eventually stream on Hulu.

The Brutalist (2024)

A man smokes a cigarette and looks down.
A24

The Brutalist is Brady Corbet’s epic drama about László Tóth (Adrien Brody), a Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor who immigrated to the United States in the late 1940s. László, an architect, settles in Pennsylvania, where a wealthy client (Guy Pearce) changes his life.

The Brutalist earned 10 Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Corbet), Best Actor (Brody), Best Supporting Actor (Pearce), Best Supporting Actress (Felicity Jones), Best Original Screenplay (Corbet and Mona Fastvold), Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, and Best Production Design.

The Brutalist is now in theaters. It will eventually stream on Max.

A Complete Unknown (2024)

Elle Fanning and Timothee Chalamet in A Complete Unknown.
Searchlight Pictures

Timothée Chalamet steps into the iconic role of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Based on the novel Elijah Wald’s 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric!, A Complete Unknown follows the rise of Dylan as a folk hero in the 1960s, culminating with his polarizing decision to play electric instruments at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

A Complete Unknown received eight Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (James Mangold), Best Actor (Chalamet), Best Supporting Actor (Edward Norton), Best Supporting Actress (Monica Barbaro), Best Adapted Screenplay (Mangold and Jay Cocks), Best Sound, and Best Costume Design.

A Complete Unknown is now in theaters. It will stream on Hulu and Disney+ after its theatrical run.

Conclave (2024)

Ralph Fiennes walks through a crowd of Catholic Cardinals in Conclave.
Focus Features

The papal conclave becomes an election of lies, deceit, and betrayal in Conclave. Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes), the man in charge of the conclave, grapples with a nefarious secret that, if made public, could alter the Catholic Church forever.

Conclave garnered eight Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Fiennes), Best Supporting Actress (Isabella Rossellini), Best Adapted Screenplay (Peter Straughan), Best Original Score, Best Editing, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design.

Conclave is now streaming on Peacock.

Dune: Part Two (2024)

Timothée Chalament and Austin Butler as Paul and Feyd-Rautha having a knife duel in Dune: Part Two.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Denis Villeneuve’s second adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal novel comes to life in Dune: Part Two. Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is now living with the Fremen after the destruction of his house. To exact his revenge on House Harkonnen, Paul must embrace a destiny he initially refuses to accept.

Dune: Part Two earned five Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

Dune: Part Two is now streaming on Max and Netflix.

Emilia Pérez (2024)

Two women sit next to each other and stare.
Netflix

French auteur Jacques Audiard helms the crime musical Emilia Pérezthe most nominated movie at the 2025 Oscars. Rita Mora Castro (Zoe Saldaña), a lawyer, is tasked with helping a cartel kingpin (Karla Sofía Gascón) leave the criminal world to undergo gender-affirming surgery.

Emilia Pérez earned 13 Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best International Feature Film, Best Director (Audiard), Best Actress (Gascón), Best Supporting Actress (Saldaña), Best Adapted Screenplay (Audiard), Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song (twice).

Emilia Pérez is now streaming on Netflix.

I’m Still Here (2024)

A woman sits and stares in I'm Still Here.
Sony Pictures Releasing / Sony Pictures Releasing

The surprise inclusion in Best Picture is I’m Still Here, Walter Salles’ biographical drama. Golden Globe winner Fernanda Torres stars as Eunice Pavia, a Brazilian mother who searches for the truth behind the disappearance of her politician husband, Rubens Paiva (Selton Mello), during a time of military dictatorship.

I’m Still Here earned three Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best International Feature Film, and Best Actress.

I’m Still Here is now in theaters. It will likely stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.

Nickel Boys (2024)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor sits at a dinner table in a shot from the movie Nickel Boys.
Amazon MGM Studios / Amazon MGM Studios

Colson Whitehead’s 2019 novel is the source material for RaMell Ross’ Nickel Boys. The story follows Elwood (Ethan Herisse) and Turner (Brandon Wilson), two young African Americans sent to a reform school in 1960s Florida.

Despite the constant abuse from those in power, the boys forge a friendship in their quest for survival. Nickel Boys received two Oscar nominations: Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay (Ross and Joslyn Barnes).

Nickel Boys is now in theaters. After its theatrical run, it will stream on Prime Video.

The Substance (2024)

Demi Moore looking at a snow globe in "The Substance."
Mubi

In The Substance, Coralie Fargeat crafted this body horror that addresses sexism, ageism, and societal pressure on females. On her 50th birthday, veteran celebrity Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore) is fired from her aerobics show. In a quest to look younger, Elisabeth takes a black-market drug, “The Substance,” which gives her a younger, beautiful version (Margaret Qualley) of herself.

The Substance accumulated five Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Fargeat), Best Actress (Moore), Best Original Screenplay (Fargeat), and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

The Substance is now streaming on Mubi.

Wicked (2024)

A green witch and a female witch stand next to each other and smile.
Universal Pictures

Wicked is the first part of the feature film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical. The movie explores the origins of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Galinda (Ariana Grande), two young witches who meet at Shiz University. The duo’s encounter with the Wizard of Oz sets them on a course toward different destinies.

Wicked received 10 Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Actress (Erivo), Best Supporting Actress (Grande), Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Original Score, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

Wicked is now in theaters and available for purchase on digital services. It will eventually stream on Peacock.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
5 movies leaving Netflix in January 2025 you have to watch now
Jessica Chastain in Zero Dark Thirty.

The start of the new year is starting to hit the rearview mirror. As we progress into January, Netflix will start to release more movies from its 2025 slate. One of the first major Netflix originals of 2025 is Back in Action, starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. Released on January 17, Back in Action had the biggest premiere weekend for an English-language movie since 2022's The Adam Project.
Back in Action will remain on Netflix for a long time. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for these five movies, which are leaving at the end of the month. Schedule some time to watch some of these films before heading to a new streaming service or rental service. Our picks include a 2012 action comedy, a political thriller, and a hilarious spoof on teen movies.
We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
21 Jump Street (2012)

Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum should not work as a comedic tandem on paper. However, the two actors form a hilarious tag team in 21 Jump Street, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's action comedy based on the 1987 TV show of the same name. In the early 2000s, high school students Morton Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Greg Janko (Tatum) are complete opposites. Schmidt is a nerdy outcast, while Jenko is a popular jock.
Seven years later, the duo become unlikely friends while studying to become police officers. Their first assignment is to go undercover as high school students to infiltrate a drug ring and find the suppliers. This time, Schmidt fits in with the cool kids, while Janko bonds with the geeks. Yet the duo quickly realizes that high school isn't any easier the second time around.

Read more
The 10 most popular movies on Netflix right now
Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz stand next to each other and stare in Back in Action.

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world, with over 280 million subscribers. And just what do those people tend to watch? In particular, what is the most popular movie on Netflix? Each week, the streaming service releases a list of its 10 most-watched movies over a recent seven-day period to keep subscribers in the loop regarding its most popular titles.
Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz have returned to the top of Netflix with their new movie, Back in Action. The action comedy earned the best opening weekend for an English-language film since 2022's The Adam Project. The other new movie in the top 10 is Hereditary, a terrifying horror by Ari Aster. Below, we've listed the top 10 movies in the U.S. from January 13 to January 19, along with general information about each film, such as genre, rating, cast, and synopsis.
Looking for something else? We've also rounded up the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Amazon Prime, and the best movies on Disney+. For Netflix fans, check out the 10 most popular shows on Netflix right now.

10. Hereditary (2018)

Read more
Ryan Gosling in talks to join Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie
Ryan Gosling sits and stares in The Fall Guy.

The galaxy is about to receive some Kenergy as Ryan Gosling eyes a role in the Star Wars universe.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Gosling is in negotiations to headline a Star Wars movie from Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy.
With most Star Wars projects, plot details are being heavily guarded. However, the movie will be a standalone story without any connection to the Skywalker Saga. Jonathan Tropper, who collaborated with Levy on 2014’s This Is Where I Leave You and 2022’s The Adam Project, is penning the script.
Gosling's involvement is major news for Lucasfilm. If Gosling signs on, Levy's movie will be the next Star Wars movie to enter production, with the potential to begin shooting this fall. Gosling's inclusion also means Star Wars will be Levy's next movie. Levy had been eyeing a reunion with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to make Boy Band for Paramount. Star Wars will take priority over Boy Band if Gosling signs on.

Read more