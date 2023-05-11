Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Y’all ready to celebrate? The top country music stars and songs are set to be honored at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards. Believe it or not, this is the 58th edition of the awards show, which started all the way back in 1966. Buck Owens and Bonnie Owens were the first winners of the Male and Female Performer of the Year awards, respectively, and the show has honored such legends as Reba McEntire, Hank Williams, Jr., Shania Twain, Kenny Rogers, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, and many more throughout the decades.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by a pair of ACM legends, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. Dolly’s done hosting duties before, but this is Brooks’ first time as a host of the ceremony. Let’s hope he leaves his alt-music alter-ego, Chris Gaines, at home. Find out how to watch the Academy of Country Music Awards below!

When are the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards? The 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards will air at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 11. The ceremony will be held at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas. Where to watch the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards The 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Are you a gamer and want to watch the show on Twitch? Well, you’re in luck because you can watch the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards on Twitch via Amazon’s Music Channel.

Just because you’re abroad does not mean you have to miss the ceremony. With a service like NordVPN, you won’t miss out on this pop culture event. A VPN will allow you to experience all the action of the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards. Nord VPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Who are the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards nominees? The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards | Prime Video Curious about who’s nominated? Well, we can fill you in one who’s competing for what this year. In the prestigious Entertainer of the Year category, the nominees are Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen. For Group of the Year, the nominees are Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland, Old Dominion, and Zac Brown Band. Singers who are scheduled to perform at the show include Parton, Luke Combs, Trisha Yearwood, Jordan Davis, Cody Johnson, Jo Dee Messina, Keith Urban, Ed Sheeran, Lainey Wilson, and Jelly Roll. Wallen, arguably country music’s top star right now, was scheduled to perform but had to pull out at the last minute to rest his vocal cords. For more details on who’s competing, check out the full list of nominees.

