 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards

Jason Struss
By

Y’all ready to celebrate? The top country music stars and songs are set to be honored at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards. Believe it or not, this is the 58th edition of the awards show, which started all the way back in 1966. Buck Owens and Bonnie Owens were the first winners of the Male and Female Performer of the Year awards, respectively, and the show has honored such legends as Reba McEntire, Hank Williams, Jr., Shania Twain, Kenny Rogers, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, and many more throughout the decades.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by a pair of ACM legends, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. Dolly’s done hosting duties before, but this is Brooks’ first time as a host of the ceremony. Let’s hope he leaves his alt-music alter-ego, Chris Gaines, at home. Find out how to watch the Academy of Country Music Awards below!

Related Videos

Watch the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards on Twitch

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks laugh in a promo for the 2023 ACM awards.

Are you a gamer and want to watch the show on Twitch? Well, you’re in luck because you can watch the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards on Twitch via Amazon’s Music Channel.

Watch on Twitch

Watch the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

Just because you’re abroad does not mean you have to miss the ceremony. With a service like NordVPN, you won’t miss out on this pop culture event. A VPN will allow you to experience all the action of the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards. Nord VPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Who are the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards nominees?

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards | Prime Video

Curious about who’s nominated? Well, we can fill you in one who’s competing for what this year. In the prestigious Entertainer of the Year category, the nominees are Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen. For Group of the Year, the nominees are Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland, Old Dominion, and Zac Brown Band.

Singers who are scheduled to perform at the show include Parton, Luke Combs, Trisha Yearwood, Jordan Davis, Cody Johnson, Jo Dee Messina, Keith Urban, Ed Sheeran, Lainey Wilson, and Jelly Roll. Wallen, arguably country music’s top star right now, was scheduled to perform but had to pull out at the last minute to rest his vocal cords.

For more details on who’s competing, check out the full list of nominees.

Editors' Recommendations

Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
How to watch the free Napoli vs AC Milan live stream
Massive open air soccer stadium with a game in play.

For anyone keen to watch the Champions League, things are really heating up now with the second leg of the quarter-finals underway. At 3PM ET, you can see Napoli and AC Milan kick off with AC Milan keen to build upon their existing 1-0 win from the first leg. Whatever happens, you won't want to miss out on this match so we're on hand with some advice on how to watch the Napoli vs AC Milan live stream, including how to watch the game for free.
Watch the Napoli vs AC Milan live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the sole destination for Champions League soccer with CBS owning the exclusive broadcasting rights in the US. While the service isn't the biggest streaming option out there just yet, it has some key advantages. Notably, there's Champions League soccer, of course, but there's also college football and even golf too. When you're not in a sports mood, you can also catch up with Star Trek: Picard, Yellowstone and even check out Top Gun Maverick. The service typically costs $5 per month but there is a seven-day free trial so if you're solely focused on watching Napoli vs AC Milan for free, this is the cheapest way to do so.

Read more
2023 NHL Playoffs live stream: how to watch the games for free
nhl playoffs 2023 live stream how to watch free connor mcdavid oilers

The quest for the Stanley Cup begins tonight with the start of the 2023 NHL Playoffs, also known as the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In the Eastern Conference, the top-seeded Boston Bruins are the favorites to hoist the cup after notching an NHL-record 65 wins in the regular season. In the Western Conference, the Colorado Avalanche are in a great position to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions as the No. 1 seed.

All 16 teams will play their opening round game on April 17 or April 18. The 2023 NHL Playoffs will be broadcast on various networks because of the NHL's media rights deal with Disney and WarnerMedia. Find out how to watch all the action below.
2023 NHL Playoffs bracket

Read more
2023 Boston Marathon live stream: how to watch the event for free
A group of women running in the Boston Marathon.

On the third Monday in April, also known as Patriots' Day, the best distance runners in the world gather in Massachusetts for the Boston Marathon. It's the world's oldest annual marathon, and 2023 marks the 127th running of the Boston Marathon. This year's race on April 17 is extremely significant, as it marks 10 years since the tragic bombing of the marathon in 2013.

With over 30,000 participants, runners will be sent out in groups all morning. The men's professional runners will start at 9:37 a.m. ET and the women's professional runners will begin at 9:47 a.m. ET. Find out how to stream the 2023 Boston Marathon below.
Watch the 2023 Boston Marathon live stream on ESPN

Read more