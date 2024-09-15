Where to watch Bengals vs. Chiefs: NFL Week 2 live stream

One of the best rivalries in the NFL writes its next chapter on Sunday afternoon. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) head to Arrowhead Stadium to play Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) in the NFL’s game of the week. The Bengals are coming off a terrible 16-10 loss to the New England Patriots (1-0), while the Chiefs bested the Baltimore Ravens 27-20 (0-1) in the NFL Kickoff Game.

Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL. However, Burrow is one of the only quarterbacks with a winning record (3-1) over Mahomes. Burrow even did the unthinkable by beating Mahomes in Kansas City in the 2022 AFC championship game to advance to the Super Bowl. All the evidence points to another classic game in Week 2.

Watch the Bengals vs. Chiefs live stream on CBS and Paramount+

Bengals. Chiefs. Sunday @ Arrowhead 😤 pic.twitter.com/vw1jgkhJJy — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 13, 2024

The game between the Bengals and Chiefs will air live on CBS at 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 15. CBS’ top broadcasting team featuring Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call. Use the CBS app and CBS.com to stream the game online. Sign in with a TV provider for full access.

The NFL on CBS is available to stream live on Paramount+. If your local CBS station carries the Bengals versus Chiefs, it will be found on the Paramount+ app. Customers can choose between Paramount+ Essential at $8 per month or Paramount+ with Showtime at $13 per month. You can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Bengals vs. Chiefs live stream on YouTube TV

Watch live TV on over 100 channels with YouTube TV. Watch NFL games on CBS, ABC, Fox, and ESPN. Plus, YouTube TV offers every NFL game all season with an additional purchase of NFL Sunday Ticket. Sign up for a free trial to experience YouTube TV. The Base plan costs $73 per month. However, YouTube TV offers new customers $8 off for the first four months.

Watch the Bengals vs. Chiefs live stream on Fubo

Fubo is the perfect mix of sports and entertainment. Stream over 350 of the most popular channels, including CBS, FX, NFL Network, Fox, and Nickelodeon. Fubo offers three plans: Pro at $80 per month, Elite with Sports Plus at $100 per month, and Deluxe at $110 per month. After a free trial, Fubo then offers a discounted price for the first month.

Watch the Bengals vs. Chiefs live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Watch the NFL on CBS all season with the purchase of Hulu with Live TV. Experience 95 of the top sports, entertainment, and news channels, from NBC and CBS to ABC and ESPN. A Hulu with Live TV plan starts at $76 per month. However, the bundle plan is a much better offer because it includes Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch the Bengals vs. Chiefs live stream from abroad with a VPN

Enjoy a more private and secure internet with a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN will encrypt your connection to keep your data safe from cybercriminals. VPNs also combat regional broadcasting restrictions. The best VPN on the market is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.