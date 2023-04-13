Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If there was ever a Hollywood pitch meeting to spy on, Cocaine Bear would top the list. I imagine the pitch went like this, “a bear eats cocaine and goes on a killing spree.” It’s short and not so sweet, but highly effective. The film is loosely based on the true story of a bear that ingested 75 pounds of cocaine in the woods of Georgia in 1985.

In the film, Andrew C. Thornton II (The Americans‘ Matthew Rhys) drops a shipment of cocaine out of a plane. The cocaine winds up in Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, where a bear eats the illegal substance and subsequently goes on a wild, drug-fueled bender. The bear is now attracted to cocaine and attacks anyone in its path. It’s up to a group of smugglers, children, tourists, and cops to stop the bear before the death toll increases.

It’s been two months since its theatrical premiere, so Cocaine Bear is finally heading to a streaming service. Find out where to watch this unique comedy!

Where to watch Cocaine Bear

With Cocaine Bear stemming from Universal Pictures, it will be available to stream on Peacock.

Peacock is slowly becoming a quality streaming service, as it recently crossed 20 million subscribers. You can rewatch legacy shows from NBS such as The Office, Law & Order: SVU, and Cheers, and sports fans ca n check out live NFL, WWE, and the Premier League games on Peacock. Also, Peacock’s original library is growing with fun, original programming like Sick, Poker Face, and Bumper in Berlin.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

Cocaine Bear begins streaming to Peacock on April 14.

How much does it cost?

Cocaine Bear | Official Trailer [HD]

Peacock has two subscription options that are manageable in terms of cost. The Premium plan is priced at $5 a month. However, subscribers can save money by paying $50 annually. This tier contains 80,000-plus hours of entertainment with ads, but allows users to access new films and live events. The second tier, Premium Plus, costs $10 a month or $100 per year. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium, but contains no ads. It also allows users to download and watch programs offline.

Unfortunately, there is no longer a free tier for new subscribers. Those signing up for Peacock will only have the option to sign up for a paid tier. Subscribers who signed up for the free tier of Peacock can continue accessing the service. It is unknown if or when the free tier will be removed from Peacock.

Is Cocaine Bear worth watching?

If a bear wreaking havoc while high on cocaine doesn’t get your attention, I don’t know what else will! It’s a fast-moving, 95-minute thrill ride that’s the perfect form of B-movie entertainment. The ensemble cast includes Keri Russell (The Americans), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), Margo Martindale (Mrs. Davis), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), and Ray Liotta (Black Bird).

Cocaine Bear is directed by Elizabeth Banks (Charlie’s Angels) and written by Jimmy Warden (Borderline). On Rotten Tomatoes, Cocaine Bear registers 67% on the Tomatometer with a 71% audience score. On Metacritic, the movie has a Metascore of 54 and a user score of 5.4.

Make sure to read our review of Cocaine Bear.

