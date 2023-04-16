 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion

Dan Girolamo
By

Love is Blind season 4 aired its final episode on Netflix on April 14. The engaged couples were forced to make a crucial decision. Do they get married or call it quits before ever reaching the altar? After watching the finale, you can tune into the special episode Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion.

For the first time in Love Is Blind history, there will be a live reunion special with the cast. Hosts Nick Lachey (The Perfect Match) and Vanessa Lachey (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) teased the unpredictably of the reunion, saying that “anything could happen,” and when it does, they will be “just as shocked” as the audience. From love triangles to messy engagements, all your burning questions will be answered at the reunion.

Related Videos

Don’t miss out on Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion. Here’s how to tune in.

Where to watch Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion

Brett and Tiffany from season 4 of Love is Blind embrace and kiss.

Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will air exclusively on Netflix. This marks the streaming service’s first-ever live reunion special for a reality TV show.

With The Live Reunion, Netflix is entering the live entertainment realm once again. This past March, Netflix aired its first-ever global live event with Chris Rock’s latest comedy special, Selective Outrage. The great part about Netflix is if you can’t watch these events live, they will remain available to stream on the service. When you’re not watching Love Is Blind or a Chris Rock comedy special, check out some of 2023’s most popular Netflix projects, such as Murder Mystery 2Outer Banks season 3, and The Night Agent.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

A group of women sit around a couch.
Love is Blind. (L to R) Chelsea, Ava, Bliss, Molly, Brandie, Micah, Wendy, Kendra, Tiffany, Monia, Jackie, Amber, Irina, Kacia, April in Love is Blind. Cr. Monty Brinton/Netflix © 2023

Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 16, two days after the season 4 finale. There will be a “Watch Live” red button on Netflix starting at 7:50 p.m. ET / 4:50 p.m. PT. Click this button to enter the waiting room before the episode begins. Subscribers can pause, rewind, and jump to where the reunion is in real time. Fans can submit questions by tweeting or commenting on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #LoveIsBlindLIVE. You can then vote on the questions Nick and Vanessa ask during the special.

How much does it cost?

Love is Blind: The Live Reunion | Official Announcement | Netflix

Netflix is all about variety as the service offers four pricing plans. The most recent plan that garnered the most buzz was Basic with ads, which costs $7 per month. It is the first Netflix plan that is ad-supported. This plan does not provide users with every movie or TV show available on the service.

The three remaining plans are ad-free. The Basic plan costs $10 per month and includes unlimited programming on one supported device. The Standard plan is also unlimited, costs $15 monthly, and allows for shows and movies can be watched on two supported devices. The top tier, Premium, is also unlimited and costs $20 per month, with up to four supported devices.

Is Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion worth watching?

A man presses his head against a woman's face in Love Is Blind.
Love is Blind. (L to R) Bliss, Zach in episode 408 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

If you watched Love Is Blind season 4, the reunion is a must-watch for all fans. The five couples scheduled to appear at the reunion are Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, Jackie Bonds and Marshall Glaze, Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski, Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, and Micah Lussier and Paul Peden.

The social experiment about men and women looking for love without meeting in person is one of Netflix’s most popular reality shows. So far, season 4 registers 67% on Rotten Tomatoes and 62 on Metacritic.

Stream Love is Blind season 4 in its entirety on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
How to watch the free Gent vs West Ham United live stream
A soccer field.

Gent vs West Ham United are fighting it out in the quarter-final of the Europa League at 12.45PM today. For anyone looking to see how things play out, there's only one solution -- Paramount Plus. With exclusive streaming rights to the Europa League until the end of the 2029/30 season, this is your one-stop destination for watching the tournament along with other soccer matches. It's hard to know how the game will play out so instead, we'll offer our advice on how to watch the Gent vs West Ham United live stream.
Watch the Gent vs West Ham United live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has exclusive rights to the Europa League as well as the Champions League. For anyone who loves international soccer, it's a great option and it's also highly affordable. It costs $5 per month or just $50 per year. There's even a seven-day free trial so if you're solely interested in watching the Gent vs West Ham United live stream for free, this is how to do it. When you're not watching the game, there are also original shows like Yellowstone and Star Trek: Picard. Movies like Top Gun Maverick are also available through Paramount Plus, along with everything you can think of when it comes to Star Trek. At this price, it's certainly worth trying out.

Read more
Monte-Carlo Masters live stream: Watch day 5 for free
Tennis players competing at Wimbledon

The fifth day of the Monte-Carlo Masters is underway and tennis fans will be keen to see how the round of 16 unfolds. If you're looking for a Monte-Carlo Masters live stream, you need access to the Tennis Channel. Fortunately, cord-cutters can take advantage of one of the best live TV streaming services to enjoy all things tennis including the Monte-Carlo Masters. Here's how to watch, including how to watch the Monte-Carlo Masters live stream for free.
Watch the Monte-Carlo Masters live stream on FuboTV

One of the best streaming options for sports fans is FuboTV. It offers access to the Tennis Channel along with NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, and NFL Network, among many others. In all, there are at least 145 channels depending on the package you choose and these include entertainment options like Paramount and Bravo. FuboTV costs $75 per month but you can take advantage of a FuboTV free trial if you simply want to see the Monte-Carlo Masters live stream for free. You get seven days of access which will see you through to the end of the tournament.

Read more
PGA Tour live stream: Watch the RBC Heritage for free
Justin Thomas playing golf at PGA Tour

The RBC Heritage part of the PGA Tour commences later today until the end of the weekend. If you're keen to see how things turn out, you won't want to miss a second of the RBC Heritage live stream. To do so, you'll need to use a streaming service that offers access to the Golf Channel with ESPN+ and Peacock TV also providing some insight. With plenty of options, let's take a look at what to do. You can even watch the RBC Heritage for free if you follow the steps below.
Watch the RBC Heritage on Sling TV

Sling offers plenty of sporting options which helps your chances of watching all the RBC Heritage. It's one of the best live TV streaming services for many people. You'll need to sign up for Sling Blue to get the Golf Channel with extras like NBC and USA Network bundled in, along with Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and many other sports channels. There's no CBS here which is a minor downside for the RBC Heritage but you'll see the bulk of coverage. Sling costs $20 for the first month before rising to $40 for any following months.

Read more