Love is Blind season 4 aired its final episode on Netflix on April 14. The engaged couples were forced to make a crucial decision. Do they get married or call it quits before ever reaching the altar? After watching the finale, you can tune into the special episode Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion.

For the first time in Love Is Blind history, there will be a live reunion special with the cast. Hosts Nick Lachey (The Perfect Match) and Vanessa Lachey (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) teased the unpredictably of the reunion, saying that “anything could happen,” and when it does, they will be “just as shocked” as the audience. From love triangles to messy engagements, all your burning questions will be answered at the reunion.

Don’t miss out on Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion. Here’s how to tune in.

Where to watch Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion

Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will air exclusively on Netflix. This marks the streaming service’s first-ever live reunion special for a reality TV show.

With The Live Reunion, Netflix is entering the live entertainment realm once again. This past March, Netflix aired its first-ever global live event with Chris Rock’s latest comedy special, Selective Outrage. The great part about Netflix is if you can’t watch these events live, they will remain available to stream on the service. When you’re not watching Love Is Blind or a Chris Rock comedy special, check out some of 2023’s most popular Netflix projects, such as Murder Mystery 2, Outer Banks season 3, and The Night Agent.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 16, two days after the season 4 finale. There will be a “Watch Live” red button on Netflix starting at 7:50 p.m. ET / 4:50 p.m. PT. Click this button to enter the waiting room before the episode begins. Subscribers can pause, rewind, and jump to where the reunion is in real time. Fans can submit questions by tweeting or commenting on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #LoveIsBlindLIVE. You can then vote on the questions Nick and Vanessa ask during the special.

How much does it cost?

Love is Blind: The Live Reunion | Official Announcement | Netflix

Netflix is all about variety as the service offers four pricing plans. The most recent plan that garnered the most buzz was Basic with ads, which costs $7 per month. It is the first Netflix plan that is ad-supported. This plan does not provide users with every movie or TV show available on the service.

The three remaining plans are ad-free. The Basic plan costs $10 per month and includes unlimited programming on one supported device. The Standard plan is also unlimited, costs $15 monthly, and allows for shows and movies can be watched on two supported devices. The top tier, Premium, is also unlimited and costs $20 per month, with up to four supported devices.

Is Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion worth watching?

If you watched Love Is Blind season 4, the reunion is a must-watch for all fans. The five couples scheduled to appear at the reunion are Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, Jackie Bonds and Marshall Glaze, Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski, Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, and Micah Lussier and Paul Peden.

The social experiment about men and women looking for love without meeting in person is one of Netflix’s most popular reality shows. So far, season 4 registers 67% on Rotten Tomatoes and 62 on Metacritic.

Stream Love is Blind season 4 in its entirety on Netflix.

