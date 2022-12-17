The best the pickleball universe has to offer is converging in Las Vegas this weekend for the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) 2022 Bubly Team Championships. Twenty-eight of the best pickleball players in the world will show their skills to the world and demonstrate why pickleball is one of the fast-growing sports in the U.S.

After competing in matches on Friday and Saturday, teams will participate in the semifinals and finals of the PPA Tour‘s championship event on Sunday. The format for both matches will be two mixed doubles games only, with a mixed doubles fast-breaker in the event of a tie. After the dust settles, the winning team will secure a $175,000 grand prize.

When is the PPA’s 2022 Bubly Team Championships?

The semifinals and finals of the PPA’s 2022 Bubly Team Championships will take place on Sunday, December 18. The competition will be held at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino’s Convention Center in Las Vegas.

How to watch PPA’s 2022 Bubly Team Championships

The semifinals and finals will air on ABC at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. The games are available on the ABC app from your smartphone, tablet, and connected devices such as a Roku or Amazon Fire TV. The pickleball championships can also be seen on your computer via ABC.com. Log in with your cable provider for full access.

How to stream PPA’s 2022 Bubly Team Championships

How can you stream the PPA Tour Bubly Team Championships? It will be available to stream on the ESPN app or WatchESPN.

Without cable, ABC is available on subscription live TV streaming services, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV. Prices may vary depending on the service and package. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month and can be bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. Sling TV offers Orange and Blue packages, which each cost $40 per month or $55 per month if combined. Both FuboTV and YouTube TV offer free trials so subscribers can try out the services before committing long-term.

Meet the teams

What do you think about these teams? Fair? Stacked one way? Let’s hear your thoughts! pic.twitter.com/sWXERarRlL — PPA Tour (@PPAtour) December 14, 2022

Four teams will play in the PPA’s 2022 Bubly Team Championships. Four teams of seven players — six pickleball pros and one tennis pro — will battle it out to see which will be crowned the first-ever PPA Tour Bubly Team Champion.

Team Young’s tennis pro is Donald Young and it also features Tyler Loong, Tyler Loong, Jay Devilliers, Anna Leigh Waters, Yana Grechkina, and Callie Smith.

Team Isner’s tennis pro is John Isner and it also includes AJ Koller, Lea Jansen, Linsdsey Newman, Steve Deakin, Jessie Irvine, and Ben Johns.

Tennis player Jack Sock leads a team that features Spencer Smith, Catherine Parenteau, Etta Wright, Irina Tereschenko, Matt Wright, and Tyson McGuffin.

Sam Querrey is the tennis pro for the fourth and final team, which includes Collin Johns, Patrick Smith, Meghan Dizon, Allyce Jones, Riley Newman, and Lucy Kovalova.

