Where to watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Dan Girolamo
By

In Shrek 2, a swashbuckling cat named Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas of Uncharted) debuted as the assassin hired to kill Shrek (The Pentaverate‘s Mike Myers). Armed with his signature sword, boots, and hat, the animated feline abandons his plans to assassinate Shrek and instead teams up with the ogre and Donkey (You People‘s Eddie Murphy) to take down the Fairy Godmother (Sing 2‘s Jennifer Jane Saunders). Puss in Boots instantly became a fan favorite in the Shrek franchise, leading to a spinoff film, 2011’s Puss in Boots.

Eleven years later, the heroic cat is back for the sequel in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Puss learns that only one of his nine lives remains and sets out to find the Last Wish of the Wishing Star. Puss teams with Kitty (Eternals’ Salma Hayek Pinault) and Perrito (What We Do in the Shadows’ Harvey Guillén) to regain the eight lives he lost. The film became a box-office hit, becoming the second-highest-grossing animated film of 2022 with a worldwide gross of over $458 million.

After a successful theatrical run, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is finally heading to a streaming service. Find out where to watch it below!

Puss in Boots holds his sword up in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

The family-friendly Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is available to stream on Peacock.

Peacock is the home to NBC shows like The OfficeThis Is UsLaw & Order, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the service broadcasts many sporting events, like WWE, NFL, and Premier League. Peacock is also home to recent Universal hits such as M3GanNope, and Tár. Peacock has also increased its true crime output with recent docuseries Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies and Who Killed Robert Wone?

When is it streaming for subscribers?

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is now streaming for subscribers on Peacock.

How much does it cost?

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH | Official Trailer

As of January 30, 2023, Peacock has stopped allowing new users to sign up for the free tier. New users will only have the option to sign up for a paid tier. Subscribers who signed up for the free tier of Peacock can continue accessing the service for no charge. It is unknown if or when the free tier will be completely removed from Peacock.

The two paid tiers of Peacock are Premium and Premium Plus. Premium costs $5 a month or $50 per year. It contains 80,000-plus hours of entertainment with ads, but allows users to access new films and live events. Premium Plus costs $10 a month or $100 per year. Premium Plus includes everything from Premium, but contains no ads and allows users to download and watch programs offline.

Is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish worth watching?

A cat points a bat at another cat in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

If you loved Puss in Boots, then you will surely enjoy the sequel. It is an animated film geared toward children because a talking cat happens to be the protagonist. However, the action and adventure aspects will grab the attention of adults. The Last Wish is one of the most critically acclaimed animated films of 2022, receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is directed by Joel Crawford (The Croods: A New Age) and written by Paul Fisher (The Lego Ninjago Movie) and Tommy Swerdlow (The Grinch). On Rotten Tomatoes, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish scored a 95% on the Tomatometer, with an audience score of 94%. On Metacritic, the film has an average Metascore of 73 and a user score of 8.8.

