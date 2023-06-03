Where to watch 2023 Stanley Cup Final live stream for free

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After nearly two months of playoff hockey, only two teams remain. A champion will be crowned when the Florida Panthers take on the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. On Fanduel, the Knights are favored to win the series at -125.

The Panthers’ run to the Stanley Cup Final has been magical. The eighth-seeded Panthers upset the greatest regular season team in history, the Boston Bruins, in round one. The Panthers then made quick work of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes to reach their first cup final since 1996. For Vegas, the top-seeded Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, and Dallas Stars to reach their second Stanley Cup Final since 2018. One of these teams will win their first championship in franchise history.

2023 Stanley Cup Final schedule

The Stanley Cup Final begins on Saturday, June 3.

2023 Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights

All games will start at 8 p.m. ET (subject to change).

Game 1 – June 3: Panthers at Golden Knights; TNT, TBS, truTV

Panthers at Golden Knights; TNT, TBS, truTV Game 2 – June 5: Panthers at Golden Knights; TNT, TBS, truTV

Panthers at Golden Knights; TNT, TBS, truTV Game 3 – June 8: Golden Knights at Panthers; TNT, TBS, truTV

Golden Knights at Panthers; TNT, TBS, truTV Game 4 – June 10: Golden Knights at Panthers; TNT, TBS, truTV

Golden Knights at Panthers; TNT, TBS, truTV *Game 5 – June 13: Panthers at Golden Knights; TNT, truTV

Panthers at Golden Knights; TNT, truTV *Game 6 – June 16: Golden Knights at Panthers; TNT, TBS, truTV

Golden Knights at Panthers; TNT, TBS, truTV *Game 7 – June 19: Panthers at Golden Knights; TNT, TBS, truTV

* = If necessary

Watch the 2023 Stanley Cup Final live stream on TNT, TBS, and truTV

The 2023 Stanley Cup Final will air exclusively on TNT. Kenny Albert will be doing play-by-play alongside analysts Eddie Olczyk and Keith Jones. Darren Pang and Jackie Redmond will serve as in-game reporters. Before each game, TNT will start its pregame show, NHL on TNT Face Off, at 7 p.m. ET on TNT. Host Liam McHugh will be joined by Wayne Gretzky, Anson Carter, Paul Bissonnette, and Henrik Lundqvist. Use the TNT app or TNT website to watch the game from a mobile device, computer, laptop, or tablet.

The games will also be simulcast on truTV and TBS. truTV will simulcast every game, while TBS will simulcast all games except for Game 5. The games can be accessed through the TBS App and truTV app, along with TBS’s website and truTV’s website.

Watch the 2023 Stanley Cup Final live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Stanley Cup Final will be available to Hulu with Live TV subscribers. With Hulu, there are two subscription plans, and they include Disney+ and ESPN+. The first plan costs $70 per month and includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The more expensive package costs $83 per month and features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). Watch live sports on Hulu TV, as well as other shows and movies, such as The Handmaid’s Tale, Dave, Avengers: Endgame, and The Mandalorian.

Watch the 2023 Stanley Cup Final live stream on Sling TV

Hockey fans with Sling TV can watch the Stanley Cup Final live. There are different packages to choose from (Orange and/or Blue) that range in monthly pricing from $40 to $60. TNT is available on Sling TV. Enjoy other channels for sports, news, and entertainment, including ABC, ESPN, AMC, BBC America, and HGTV.

Watch the 2023 Stanley Cup Final live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV has one of the most advantageous deals right now. For over 100 channels, new subscribers will only pay $65 for the first three months of YouTube TV before it increases to its normal rate of $73 per month. If you want to experience YouTube TV, sign up for a Free trial. Plus, football fans can now purchase NFL Sunday Ticket with YouTube TV for the 2023 season.

Watch the 2023 Stanley Cup Final live stream on Fubo TV

With over 100 live channels, Fubo TV subscribers are getting bang for their buck. There are four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. The Stanley Cup Final will be available to watch on Fubo TV. Check out other news and entertainment channels, including FX, FS1, TLC, MTV, and Fox. Subscribers can sign up for a FREE trial and cancel anytime without penalty.

Watch the 2023 Stanley Cup Final live stream from abroad with a VPN

For hockey fans outside of the U.S., make sure to use a VPN, or virtual private network, to stream the Stanley Cup Final A service like NordVPN will make streaming the NHL playoffs a lot easier. Nord VPN offers a 30-day money guarantee for new users, so there’s no penalty to try it.

