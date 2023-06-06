 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch all the Transformers movies and TV shows

Dan Girolamo
By

In 1984, Hasbro and Takara Tomy released Transformers, a robot toy line that can be converted into vehicles, animals, or devices. These transformations explain the toys’ tagline, “Robots in Disguise.” The toy line then led to an animated series and animated film in the mid-1980s. However, it was not until Michael Bay launched the live-action Transformers film series in 2007 that the franchise eclipsed newfound popularity.

After six live-action films, Transformers is one of the 15 highest-grossing film series with over $4.8 billion worldwide. The seventh film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, hits theaters on June 9, 2023. Catch up on the Transformers movies and TV shows before heading to the theater.

Recommended Videos

Where to watch Transformers movies

Bumblebee of the Transformers.

Unfortunately, the Transformers movies are not all located on one streaming service. Some of these films are not available on a streaming service. For instance, 2007’s Transformers and its sequel, 2009’s Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, are only available to rent or buy on services like Prime Video, iTunes, or Google Play.

However, the third live-action film, 2011’s Transformers: Dark of the Moon, is available to stream on Paramount+. Other Transformers films on Paramount+ include Transformers: Age of Extinction and Bumblebee.

The Paramount+ app can be found in the app store on your phone or tablet or through a connected TV like a Roku or Apple TV. The service can also be accessed on a desktop or laptop. Paramountplus.com. After watching Transformers, watch other popular movies and shows on the platform, including Top Gun: Maverick, Mayor of Kingstown, Babylon, and Tulsa King.

The most recent Transformers from Bay, 2017’s Transformers: The Last Knight, is currently streaming on Fubo TV. For cable TV subscribers, The Last Knight is also available on SYFY.

Watch Transformers: The Last Knight on Fubo TV

The animated film, 1986’s The Transformers: The Movie, can be rented or purchased on a service such as YouTube, Rebox, Vudu, or Apple TV.

Where to watch Transformers TV shows

Close up of Optimus Prime in Transformers.

There are over 25 Transformers animated series. The two most relevant series to consume before Transformers: Rise of the Beasts are The Transformers and Beast Wars: Transformers. Both series can be streamed for free on Tubi and Pluto TV.

Watch Transformers on Tubi Watch Transformers on Pluto TV

When is it streaming for subscribers?

Michael Bay holds his hand up on Transformers set.

All the Transformers movies and TV shows listed above are now streaming on their respective streaming services.

How much does it cost?

Two transformers stand next to each other in Rise of the Beasts.

Paramount+ features two paid tiers: Essential and Premium. Essential ($5 a month/$50 a year) includes limited commercial interruptions while streaming movies and TV shows. Premium ($10 a month/$100 a year) has no ads and includes your local CBS station. However, these prices will not last forever as the price increases to $6 a month and $12 a month on June 27.

Fubo TV subscribers can watch Transformers: The Last Knight on the service. There are four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. There are over 200 live channels to choose from, including ESPN, SYFY, Bravo, Hallmark, and more. Depending on your plan will determine how many channels come with your package. Subscribers can sign up for a free trial and cancel anytime without penalty.

Pluto TV and Tubi are examples of free ad-supported streaming television or FAST. Users can sign up for these ad-supported services without a paid subscription.

Is it worth watching?

Optimus Prime wields a sword.

The Transformers franchise is arguably one of the most successful film and television franchises to stem from a toy line. Bay’s live-action films are not perfect, but there are some cool action sequences and set pieces, especially in the first three films. Bumblebee was a surprisingly entertaining coming-of-age story set in the Transformers world. Plus, the animated series does a good job of introducing the major characters from the toy line.

Bay directed the first five live-action Transformers films, while Travis Knight helmed Bumblebee. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is directed by Steven Caple Jr., while Josh Cooley will direct the next animated film, Transformers Onescheduled to be released in 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The 10 most popular TV shows of all time, ranked
Lucille Ball in I Love Lucy.

Great TV isn't exactly hard to find these days. Living in an era filled with interesting shows like Wednesday to watch, it can be easy to wonder which of the shows that are currently airing will ultimately stand the test of time. Some may only be remembered by die-hard fans or critics, but there are others that may remain the most popular shows ever even if they've been off the air for years.

This list features the 10 most popular shows of all time, according to regular polling conducted by YouGov. YouGov polls its respondents first on whether they've heard of a particular show, and then on whether they like it. The higher those two scores are, the higher the show wound up on this list. Naturally, this list features plenty of agreed-upon classics, as well as a few animated series that plenty of people of all ages grew up with.

Read more
10 most popular Netflix TV shows of all time
Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in a scene from Bridgerton.

In 2012, Netflix offered its first exclusive content with the Norwegian crime series Lilyhammer starring The Sopranos' Steven Van Zandt. One year later, House of Cards became the first television series produced by Netflix. In the 10 years since House of Cards, Netflix has produced over 1,500 original series globally.

In the beginning, House of Cards was the streamer's premier television series. However, the trajectory of Netflix changed with the release of Stranger Things in 2016. With four seasons over seven years, Stranger Things is now one of the most recognizable television properties in the world. In 2022 alone, Netflix had a string of hits that included as Wednesday, Inventing Anna, and the return of Bridgerton. In the history of the service, what are the most popular shows of all time?

Read more
7 TV shows you need to watch in April 2023
Barry eats a donut in HBO's Barry season 4.

April promises to be an exciting month for streaming TV. Popular shows are returning this month for second seasons, including Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon! and The Afterparty, which return on April 7 and 28, respectively. Then there’s HBO’s Somebody Somewhere, which is back for season 2 on April 23. But there are exciting new shows premiering this month as well that are worth checking out.

Amazon Prime Video, for example, has an interesting gender-reversed version of David Cronenberg’s 1988 movie Dead Ringers, starring Rachel Weisz in the role previously portrayed by Jeremy Irons. Hulu, meanwhile, will see the premiere of Saint X starring Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead) on April 26 and the following day, HBO Max will premiere Love & Death starring Elizabeth Olsen as accused murdered Candy Montgomery. There’s a lot to watch this month and we’ve highlighted seven of the most intriguing options.
Tiny Beautiful Things (April 7)
Tiny Beautiful Things | Official Trailer | Hulu

Read more