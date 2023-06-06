Where to watch all the Transformers movies and TV shows

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

In 1984, Hasbro and Takara Tomy released Transformers, a robot toy line that can be converted into vehicles, animals, or devices. These transformations explain the toys’ tagline, “Robots in Disguise.” The toy line then led to an animated series and animated film in the mid-1980s. However, it was not until Michael Bay launched the live-action Transformers film series in 2007 that the franchise eclipsed newfound popularity.

After six live-action films, Transformers is one of the 15 highest-grossing film series with over $4.8 billion worldwide. The seventh film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, hits theaters on June 9, 2023. Catch up on the Transformers movies and TV shows before heading to the theater.

Where to watch Transformers movies

Unfortunately, the Transformers movies are not all located on one streaming service. Some of these films are not available on a streaming service. For instance, 2007’s Transformers and its sequel, 2009’s Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, are only available to rent or buy on services like Prime Video, iTunes, or Google Play.

However, the third live-action film, 2011’s Transformers: Dark of the Moon, is available to stream on Paramount+. Other Transformers films on Paramount+ include Transformers: Age of Extinction and Bumblebee.

The Paramount+ app can be found in the app store on your phone or tablet or through a connected TV like a Roku or Apple TV. The service can also be accessed on a desktop or laptop. . After watching Transformers, watch other popular movies and shows on the platform, including Top Gun: Maverick, Mayor of Kingstown, Babylon, and Tulsa King.

The most recent Transformers from Bay, 2017’s Transformers: The Last Knight, is currently streaming on Fubo TV. For cable TV subscribers, The Last Knight is also available on SYFY.

The animated film, 1986’s The Transformers: The Movie, can be rented or purchased on a service such as YouTube, Rebox, Vudu, or Apple TV.

Where to watch Transformers TV shows

There are over 25 Transformers animated series. The two most relevant series to consume before Transformers: Rise of the Beasts are The Transformers and Beast Wars: Transformers. Both series can be streamed for free on Tubi and Pluto TV.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

All the Transformers movies and TV shows listed above are now streaming on their respective streaming services.

How much does it cost?

Paramount+ features two paid tiers: Essential and Premium. Essential ($5 a month/$50 a year) includes limited commercial interruptions while streaming movies and TV shows. Premium ($10 a month/$100 a year) has no ads and includes your local CBS station. However, these prices will not last forever as the price increases to $6 a month and $12 a month on June 27.

Fubo TV subscribers can watch Transformers: The Last Knight on the service. There are four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. There are over 200 live channels to choose from, including ESPN, SYFY, Bravo, Hallmark, and more. Depending on your plan will determine how many channels come with your package. Subscribers can sign up for a free trial and cancel anytime without penalty.

Pluto TV and Tubi are examples of free ad-supported streaming television or FAST. Users can sign up for these ad-supported services without a paid subscription.

Is it worth watching?

The Transformers franchise is arguably one of the most successful film and television franchises to stem from a toy line. Bay’s live-action films are not perfect, but there are some cool action sequences and set pieces, especially in the first three films. Bumblebee was a surprisingly entertaining coming-of-age story set in the Transformers world. Plus, the animated series does a good job of introducing the major characters from the toy line.

Bay directed the first five live-action Transformers films, while Travis Knight helmed Bumblebee. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is directed by Steven Caple Jr., while Josh Cooley will direct the next animated film, Transformers One, scheduled to be released in 2024.

