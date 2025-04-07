The White Lotus creator Mike White hints at season 4’s location

The popular HBO series The White Lotus wrapped up its third season on Sunday night. Where will the location be for The White Lotus season 4?

After the episode aired, HBO ran a special inside-the-episode interview with creator Mike White. With season 4 already renewed, White hinted that the show’s location might abandon the ocean for the first time in series history.

Recommended Videos

“For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular, but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels,” White said in the interview.

The White Lotus locations so far have been Hawaii (season 1), Italy (season 2), and Thailand (season 3).

HBO EVP Francesca Orsi told Deadline in February that a European location was the leading candidate for season 4.

While White might leave the ocean for the fourth season, don’t expect him to brave the cold anytime soon.

“I feel confident we’ll never do a season in the cold,” White Lotus EP David Bernad told Bill Simmons when asked about doing a season revolving around skiing. “Mike’s not built for it. He’s a California guy. He’s not built for the cold. Never say never, but I would be surprised.”

The White Lotus season 3 finale garnered 6.2 million U.S. cross-platform viewers, per a Warner Bros. Discovery press release. This marked the third consecutive week of record-breaking viewership highs for the series. The season 3 finale outperformed the season 2 finale (4.1 million U.S. viewers) by 51%.

Stream all episodes of The White Lotus on Max.