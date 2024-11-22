 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Glicked: Can Wicked and Gladiator II pull a Barbenheimer at the box office?

By
Two witches stares up on the left and a Roman solder stands on the right.
Universal/Paramount

In 2023, Barbie and Oppenheimer combined forces to create the pop culture phenomenon known as “Barbenheimer.” In 2024, Wicked and Gladiator II will try to emulate that success with “Glicked.”

This weekend, Wicked and Gladiator II are squaring off at the box office in what should be one of the biggest weekends of the year for theaters. Both films started on the right track thanks to early previews and Thursday night screenings. Per DeadlineWicked pulled in about $11 million on Thursday night alone, while Gladiator did about $6.5 million.

Recommended Videos

However, Wicked also had the advantage of Amazon promotion previews earlier this week and Thursday premium format showings. Add those numbers to Thursday’s total, and Wicked is looking at a $19.2 million haul for this week’s previews.

Wicked - Official Trailer

Wicked’s domestic opening weekend will be higher than that of Gladiator II. Early tracking pegged Wicked at around $110 million. With the $19.2 million in previews, Deadline believes Wicked could now open north of $120 million. That would be the highest opening for a movie based on a Broadway musical.

Related

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked is the untold story of the witches of Oz. Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba, a green-skinned woman who will ultimately turn into the Wicked Witch of the West. Ariana Grande plays Glinda, the popular witch who will become Glinda the Good. Wicked is the first part of a two-part feature film adaptation, with the second movie opening on November 21, 2025.

Gladiator II is the long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, the Oscar-winning epic about one warrior’s quest for revenge. Paul Mescal stars as Lucius, the former heir to the throne who trains to be a gladiator to exact his revenge on the Roman Empire. Gladiator II’s opening weekend projection is between $59 million and $66 million. However, that could increase with strong word of mouth and walk-up business.

Gladiator II | New Trailer (2024 Movie) - Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Ridley Scott

While Glicked will put up an impressive opening weekend, it’s nowhere near what Barbenheimer did in 2023. Barbie and Oppenheimer shattered box office projections with opening weekends of $162 million and $82.4 million, respectively.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Gladiator II’s latest trailer asks: ‘Are you still not entertained?!?’
Paul Mescal wields a sword and stares.

"Rome has taken everything from me," Paul Mescal's Lucius says in the new trailer for Gladiator II. "But I will have my vengeance."

The latest trailer for Ridley Scott's sequel packs political intrigue, brutal fights, and a rhino in the arena. The trailer's most shocking moment involves an interaction between Lucius and his mother, Lucilla (Connie Nielsen). All his life, Lucius believed his father was Lucius Verus I. Before her son prepares for battle, Lucilla reveals that Lucius' father is Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), the hero at the center of Gladiator.

Read more
Gladiator 3? Ridley Scott is already ‘toying with the idea’ of a third film
Paul Mescal fights in the middle of a brawl.

After 24 long years, Gladiator II, the long-awaited sequel to the Oscar-winning Gladiator, will finally hit theaters later this year. The film is still two months away yet, Ridley Scott is already contemplating ideas for Gladiator 3.

While speaking with France’s Premiere magazine, Scott expressed his interest in making a third Gladiator film. Scott cited the ending to The Godfather as inspiration for how Gladiator II can ignite a third film.
“I’m already toying with the idea of ​​Gladiator 3. No, seriously! I’ve lit the fuse,” Scott said. “The ending of Gladiator II is reminiscent of The Godfather, with Michael Corleone finding himself with a job he didn’t want, and wondering, ‘Now, Father, what do I do?' So the next [film] will be about a man who doesn’t want to be where he is.”
Like the majority of Hollywood films, if Gladiator II churns a profit, a third film can happen. However, Gladiator II faces an uphill battle due to a budget north of $250 million, with The Hollywood Reporter stating it shot past $300 million.

Read more
John Wick universe to expand with Chapter 4 sequel series Under The High Table
John Wick loads his gun in John Wick: Chapter 4.

The John Wick universe is expanding again at Lionsgate.

Per Deadline, the next spinoff in the John Wick franchise will be John Wick: Under The High Table. The action series will be produced by Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski, with the latter directing the pilot episode.

Read more