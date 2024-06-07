 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

This movie is the one Will Smith considers the best of his career so far

By
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys: Ride or Die.
Sony Pictures

Will Smith is one of Hollywood’s greatest movie stars. As an Oscar winner and box office titan, Smith boasts a résumé that few can match. Over his 30-year career, what is Smith’s best movie? In a recent appearance on Hot Ones, Smith named the movie he considers his finest accomplishment.

“I think the individual best movie, all around, that I’ve ever made is The Pursuit of Happyness,” Smith said.

Recommended Videos

Based on a true story, The Pursuit of Happyness stars Smith as Chris Gardner, a San Francisco salesman who wins a six-month unpaid internship at a brokerage firm. At the end of six months, one of the interns will be hired as a stockbroker. Despite his financial hardships, Gardner risks it all to win the job.

A man on a bus seat laughs with his son sitting next to him.
Sony Pictures Releasing

With his young son (Jaden Smith) by his side, Gardner scratches and claws to make a better living, sleeping in homeless shelters and train station bathrooms along the way. The inspiring performance from Smith landed him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

What comes after The Pursuit of Happyness for Smith?

Related

“Right behind that is the first Men in Black. The direction, cinematography, and music,” Smith said. “I think among the most fun I’ve ever had making a movie is like Bad Boys and Aladdin, like just the most fun.”

At the end of the interview, Smith finished with his personal Mount Rushmore, the four performances that best define his career as an actor.

“If I had to put four of them in a time capsule, it would be The Pursuit of Happyness, the first Men in Black, I Am Legend, and probably King Richard,” Smith added.

Smith can now be seen in the fourth Bad Boys movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which opens in theaters today, June 7.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: everything we know so far
Mario, Peach, and Toad in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

We might be living during a golden age for great video game adaptations. Following the surprise success of Sonic the Hedgehog and its sequel, and with the critically acclaimed The Last of Us about to wrap its first season and a second one on the way, this seems to be the perfect time to adapt a beloved video game property. Fortunately, Illumination Entertainment has us covered with the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie, an adaptation of, arguably, the most popular and recognizable video game IP.

Details about the movie remain surprisingly scarce. However, the wait is almost over, as The Super Mario Bros. Movie premieres in a month, meaning audiences will finally get to see their favorite Italian plumber in all his high-jumping, pipe-entering, fire-ball-shooting glory. In the meantime, here's everything that's been revealed and a few things you can expect from the highly-anticipated movie.
When does The Super Mario Bros. Movie come out?

Read more
Will Smith’s best movies ranked, from Bad Boys to Ali to Hitch
muhammad ali movie will smith theaters

Considered to be one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood, Will Smith has grown leaps and bounds from his time on ‘90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, following his start as a popular young rapper.

He’s been in a number of blockbuster films since those early days and is among the top 20 actors based on cumulative domestic box office movies in which he’s had a leading role, with close to $3 billion grossed from 30 films. He’ll reprise his role for the third Bad Boys film, Bad Boys For Life in January 2020. Here’s our ranked list of Big Willie's best movies to date.
13. Hitch (2005)

Read more
Everything you need to know about Twisters
Three people stand in a building, look up, and stare.

In May 1996, audiences experienced the wild lives of storm chasers in Jan de Bont's Twister. The epic disaster film starring Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton was a thrilling adventure that became 1996's second-highest-grossing film. Now, 28 years later, another dangerous storm is brewing in the standalone sequel Twisters.

As a tentpole blockbuster, Twisters is looking to recapture the visceral joys of Twister while depicting a new, original story. Headlined by an emerging cast of budding stars, Twisters could become one of the summer's biggest movies. Here is everything you need to know about Twisters.
Is there a release date for Twisters?
https://twitter.com/Twistersmovie/status/1756836388975358354

Read more