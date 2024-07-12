 Skip to main content
Where to watch the 2024 Wimbledon women’s final live stream

By
A woman poses for a photo with a trophy.
Nuță Lucian / Flickr

A champion will be crowned at Wimbledon on Saturday. The 2024 Wimbledon women’s final will pit No. 7 Jasmine Paolini against No. 31 Barbora Krejcíková on Center Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Both women are attempting to win their first Wimbledon championship.

In the semifinals, Paolini defeated Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8) in the longest Wimbledon women’s semifinal on record. This marks Paolini’s second consecutive Grand Slam final, after having reached the finals at the 2024 French Open. Krejcikova’s 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 semifinal victory over No. 4 Elena Rybakina turned many heads. Krejcíková previously won the 2021 French Open, while Paolini has never won a Grand Slam singles title.

Watch the 2024 Wimbledon women’s final live stream on ESPN and ESPN+

The 2024 Wimbledon women’s final will be on ESPN at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on Saturday, July 13. The match will be available on ESPN.com, ESPN app, and ESPN Deportes. You must log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch the 2024 Wimbledon women’s final on ESPN

The women’s final will also air on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. For $11 per month, subscribers can access all ESPN+ has to offer, including coverage of tennis, hockey, college football, and the UFC. Customers also have the option to bundle ESPN+ (with ads), Disney+ (with ads), and Hulu (with ads) for $15 per month.

Watch the 2024 Wimbledon women’s final on ESPN+

Watch the 2024 Wimbledon women’s final live stream on Fubo

The Fubo app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Catch the 2024 Wimbledon women’s final on ESPN with a subscription to Fubo. With Fubo, customers receive the benefits of cable, such as the wide selection of channels, without paying expensive fees. Other channels on Fubo include NBC, FS1, NFL Network, FX, and E! Customers can subscribe to Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month.

Watch the 2024 Wimbledon women’s final live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu section within Disney+.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Watch the rest of Wimbledon on ESPN on Hulu with Live TV. Because Hulu with Live TV stems from Disney, it includes Disney-owned channels like ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. Customers can purchase Hulu with Live TV for $76 per month. However, the bundle might be a better deal, depending on whether you want more streaming services. You can bundle Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ for a monthly price of $77.

Watch the 2024 Wimbledon women’s final live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

One of the best live TV streaming services is Sling TV. With Sling, customers gain a flexible channel lineup with customization and no long-term contracts. Customers can choose between the Orange plan, which features ESPN, at $40 per month, and the Blue plan at $45 per month. New customers will receive a 50% discount for the first month.

Watch the 2024 Wimbledon women’s final live stream on YouTube TV

Multiview options on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Watch live TV from over 100 channels with a subscription to YouTube TV. Some of the featured channels are ESPN, ABC, CNN, ESPN2, and Fox News. The first three months of YouTube TV only cost $65 per month. Then, the rate will increase to $73 with a YouTube TV Base Plan. However, you can test the service out with a free trial.

Watch the 2024 Wimbledon women’s final live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you want more security and privacy for your internet connection, download a VPN. These virtual private networks are important when traveling because they will bypass regional broadcast restrictions, allowing for a better streaming experience. Our top recommendation is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

