Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Everyone has an opinion about J.K. Rowling. To some, she’s simply the author of one of the most beloved children’s book series of all time, Harry Potter. To others, she’s an outspoken feminist who writes detective novels under an assumed name. To others stil, she’s the famous person who has espoused views that are discriminatory toward trans people.

It’s hard to believe that the creator of Diagon Alley and Butterbeer would be such a magnet for controversy, but this is 2023, not 2001, and Rowling has not backed down on her very public stance despite enormous backlash from fans, critics, and stars alike. Now, The Free Press will be releasing a series of interviews with the notorious author via a podcast called The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling. Where, when, and how can you listen to the interview? Digital Trends has all the answers for you.

When does The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling release?

The first two episodes are now available to stream. The remaining episodes will be released in weekly installments.

How long is The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling?

The podcast series consists of seven installments.

Where can you listen to The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling?

The podcast is not limited to one streaming service. You can listen to it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Audible, or wherever podcasts are available.

The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling on Apple Podcasts.

The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling on Spotify.

What is The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling about?

The podcast is one long extended interview with J.K. Rowling conducted by Megan Phelps-Roper, an ex-member of the controversial Westboro Baptist Church. Phelps-Roper visited Rowling at her home in Scotland in May and August of last year. In an official statement, Podcast host Free Press describes the show as an “audio documentary that examines some of the most contentious conflicts of our time through the life and career of the world’s most successful author.”

Rowling herself has commented on the podcast, tweeting the following: “Last year, I received a long, thoughtful letter from Megan Phelps-Roper inviting me to take part in a personal, in-depth discussion with her about the issues that have interested me in recent years. Megan proposed bringing in other voices, and looking at the wider picture, bringing her own unique viewpoint as a former fundamentalist who’s dedicated her life over the past decade to difficult conversations.

I agreed to sit down with Megan because, having read her wonderful book, Unfollow, I thought the two of us could have a real, interesting, two-sided conversation that might prove constructive.”

Is there a trailer for The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling?

Believe it for not, yes. You can watch the trailer below.

The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling Coming February 21

Is there additional context to understand before I listen to The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling?

Absolutely. Glamour has a great breakdown of Rowling’s statements regarding trans people while the N.Y. Times has a mailbag spotlighting different viewpoints on Rowling’s controversial stance.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations