 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling is out now — here’s how to listen to the podcast

Jason Struss
By

Everyone has an opinion about J.K. Rowling. To some, she’s simply the author of one of the most beloved children’s book series of all time, Harry Potter. To others, she’s an outspoken feminist who writes detective novels under an assumed name. To others stil, she’s the famous person who has espoused views that are discriminatory toward trans people.

It’s hard to believe that the creator of Diagon Alley and Butterbeer would be such a magnet for controversy, but this is 2023, not 2001, and Rowling has not backed down on her very public stance despite enormous backlash from fans, critics, and stars alike. Now, The Free Press will be releasing a series of interviews with the notorious author via a podcast called The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling. Where, when, and how can you listen to the interview? Digital Trends has all the answers for you.

When does The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling release?

The first two episodes are now available to stream. The remaining episodes will be released in weekly installments.

The main image for The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling.

How long is The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling?

The podcast series consists of seven installments.

Where can you listen to The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling?

The podcast is not limited to one streaming service. You can listen to it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Audible, or wherever podcasts are available.

The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling on Apple Podcasts.

The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling on Spotify.

What is The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling about?

The podcast is one long extended interview with J.K. Rowling conducted by Megan Phelps-Roper, an ex-member of the controversial Westboro Baptist Church. Phelps-Roper visited Rowling at her home in Scotland in May and August of last year. In an official statement, Podcast host Free Press describes the show as an “audio documentary that examines some of the most contentious conflicts of our time through the life and career of the world’s most successful author.”

Rowling herself has commented on the podcast, tweeting the following: “Last year, I received a long, thoughtful letter from Megan Phelps-Roper inviting me to take part in a personal, in-depth discussion with her about the issues that have interested me in recent years. Megan proposed bringing in other voices, and looking at the wider picture, bringing her own unique viewpoint as a former fundamentalist who’s dedicated her life over the past decade to difficult conversations.

I agreed to sit down with Megan because, having read her wonderful book, Unfollow, I thought the two of us could have a real, interesting, two-sided conversation that might prove constructive.”

Is there a trailer for The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling?

Believe it for not, yes. You can watch the trailer below.

The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling Coming February 21

Is there additional context to understand before I listen to The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling?

Absolutely. Glamour has a great breakdown of Rowling’s statements regarding trans people while the N.Y. Times has a mailbag spotlighting different viewpoints on Rowling’s controversial stance.

Editors' Recommendations

Where to watch the 2023 Oscars
Dan Girolamo
By Dan Girolamo
February 18, 2023
Elvis Presley on stage performing in Elvis.

Though the calendar reads 2023, there's still business regarding the year in film for 2022. The top prizes for films released in 2022 will be awarded this March at the 95th Academy Awards (2023 Oscars). The Oscars are the equivalent of the Emmys in television or the Grammys in music. It's arguably the most prestigious awards show in pop culture.

This year's nominees make up one of the most balanced lineups in recent memory, meaning a variety of films from multiple genres received nominations. From gigantic blockbusters like Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick, to character-driven dramas like The Banshees of Inisherin and Women Talking, there's something for all types of cinema lovers.

Read more
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO, and more
Nick Perry
Christine Persaud
By Nick Perry and Christine Persaud
February 18, 2023
Idris Elba pleads with Tilda Swinton.

Although it's the shortest month of the year, that doesn't mean the major streaming services don't release new movies in February. Sure, they might be a little slower with big premieres and lean into classics from other studios, but there's still plenty of new movies arriving that are worth your time. We keep an eye on all of it, and curate the new arrivals into this weekly list. Read on for the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and other streaming services.
We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, and the best movies on HBO.

Amazon Prime Video

Read more
10 worst CGI in superhero movies
Anthony Orlando
By Anthony Orlando
February 18, 2023
Green Lantern fires a machine gun in Green Lantern.

Computer-generated imagery can make or break a movie, and superhero movies are especially reliant on such effects. VFX artists pour all their sweat and tears into bringing comic book heroes and villains to life, and they don't always get the recognition they deserve.

However, when these artists don't have the right tech or are put under strict deadlines, the resulting CGI can be so awful that people on the internet will never let it go. While not everything in a film can be 100% perfect, there have been a handful of superhero movies with scenes or characters that could have used some more time in postproduction.
10. Axl's floating head (Thor: Love and Thunder)

Read more