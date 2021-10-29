The Witcher season 2 trailer prepares for destiny and war

Toss a coin to your Witcher, because The Witcher is returning to Netflix after taking a long break between seasons.

Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) is reprising his role as Geralt of Rivia, a Witcher who may be one of the greatest monster hunters on the Continent. And Geralt will have his work cut out for him in the Netflix show’s second season, now that he’s finally united with the fugitive princess, Ciri (Freya Allan). Ciri and Geralt have been linked by destiny since before her birth, and she has vast magical powers beyond her control. The Nilfgaardian army overthrew Ciri’s kingdom largely to find her, and it’s Geralt’s responsibility to keep Ciri safe … if he can.

Netflix has released a new, official full-length trailer for The Witcher season 2, and it reveals that the Continent is under siege by more than just the forces of Nilfgaardian. Monsters are everywhere, and even Geralt can’t kill them all. Yet the greatest threat may be Ciri herself. Ciri’s lack of control could unleash her powers at very inopportune times, especially when her life is on the line. That’s why Geralt has taken her to be trained among the Witchers at Kaer Morhen. Ciri may have lost everything she loved, but she’s willing to fight for her home … and herself.

The trailer also checks in with Geralt’s lost love, Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra). Geralt feared that Yennefer was dead after the fearsome battle in the season 1 finale. But Yennefer may wish she was dead, as she endures torture and captivity at the hands of the Nilfgaardian. Regardless, Yennefer is trying to sow some dissension in Nilfgaardian’s ranks by convincing Fringilla Vigo (Mimi Ndiweni) that she’s simply being used as a pawn. Unfortunately, Fringilla is a powerful sorceress in her own right, and not easily swayed.

In a lighter moment, Geralt is reunited with one of his few friends: Jaskier (Joey Batey). He’s the bard who came up with the “Toss a Coin To Your Witcher” song that was a sensation in the show and a viral hit in the real world. It looks like Jaskier has fallen upon some hard times since last we saw him. But at least he’s making new friends.

All eight episodes of The Witcher season 2 will premiere on Netflix on December 17. And a third season has already been ordered as well.

