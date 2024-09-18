The Witcher returns to Netflix in 2025 with Sirens of the Deep

In honor of Geeked Week 2024, Netflix has released an exclusive clip for The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, the upcoming animated film set in The Witcher universe.

Doug Cockle, the voice of mutated monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, introduces the clip, which features his character sitting around the fire with Jaskier, voiced by Joey Batey. Jaskier believes Geralt could settle down with someone like Essi. A defensive Geralt says there is nothing between him and Essi, much to Jaskier’s dismay. Geralt tries to change topics by telling Jaskier to get some rest.

“And I suggest you open your heart,” Jaskier tells Geralt in response to the sleep comment. “Connecting with another human isn’t as awful as you make it seem.”

Additional cast members include Christina Wren as Essi and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep revolves around Geralt, a hunter hired to investigate attacks in a seaside village. Geralt finds himself thrust into the middle of a long conflict between humans and merpeople. Per Netflix’s logline, Geralt “must count on friends — old and new — to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into all-out war.”

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is set between episodes five and six in The Witcher season 1. Sirens of the Deep is based on A Little Sacrifice, a short story by The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski.

Kang Hei Chul directs The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep from a screenplay by The Witcher series writers Mike Ostrowski and Rae Benjamin. The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is a producer, while Sapkowski is listed as a creative consultant. Sirens of the Deep is the second animated film in The Witcher universe after 2021’s The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep streams on Netflix on February 11, 2025.