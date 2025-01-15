The Woman in the Yard trailer: Blumhouse horror movie warns you to not let her in

What would you do if you saw a woman wearing all black sitting in your front yard? After watching the first trailer for The Woman in the Yard, the answer is obvious — don’t let her in.

From Blumhouse Productions, The Woman in the Yard stars Danielle Deadwyler as Ramona, a woman suffocated by grief after surviving a car accident that killed her husband (Russell Hornsby). Now, Ramona must care for her teenage son (Peyton Jackson) and young daughter (Estella Kahiha) at their rural farmhouse.

Recommended Videos

One day, a strange woman (Okwui Okpokwasili) sits in their yard. “When the sun is bright, and the wind is still, she comes to you like a sudden chill,” the voice-over states in the trailer. “Draped in black from head to toe. How she got there, you’ll never know.” When Ramona confronts the eerie figure, the woman says, “Today’s the day,” before revealing her bloody hands.

As the mysterious woman inches closer to the house, Ramona must protect her family from this creature who “simply won’t leave them alone.”

The Woman In The Yard | Official Trailer

Jaume Collet-Serra directs The Woman in the Yard from a screenplay by first-time screenwriter Sam Stefanak. Collet-Serra is no stranger to genre films, having previously helmed horror films like House of Wax, Orphan, and The Shallows. It’s a reunion for Collet-Serra and Deadwyler, who previously worked together on the action thriller Carry-On, now the fifth-most popular Netflix movie ever.

Jason Blum, who will produce the upcoming Wolf Man, is a producer on The Woman in the Yard alongside Stephanie Allain. Executive producers include Deadwyler, Collet-Serra, James Moran, and Gabrielle Ebron.

The Woman in the Yard opens theatrically on March 28, 2025.