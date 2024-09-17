 Skip to main content
Netflix spotlights the real-life case of a serial killer invading daytime TV in Woman of the Hour

A woman and man stand together as a game show host looks out to the crowd.
Leah Gallo / Netflix

Anna Kendrick unknowingly goes on a date with a serial killer in the chilling teaser for Netflix’s upcoming crime thriller Woman of the Hour. The film marks Kendrick’s directorial debut.

The teaser features Kendrick as Cheryl Bradshaw, a woman on a bad date with a man named Rodney Alcala (Daniel Zovatto). Friendly banter between the two turns into a tense confrontation after Rodney does not like Cheryl’s reaction to a compliment. When Rodney tries to order another round, Cheryl shakes her head at the waitress. Rodney continues to stalk Cheryl in the parking lot, asking for her number as he follows her from afar.

Rodney is not an ordinary man. Unbeknownst to Cheryl, Rodney is a serial killer who previously murdered five women. The Netflix film is based on a true story, as Rodney appeared on an episode of The Dating Game and won a date with Cheryl.

Woman of the Hour’s ensemble features Tony Hale, Nicolette Robinson, Autumn Best, Kathryn Gallagher, and Kelley Jakle.

Woman of the Hour | Official Teaser | Netflix

Kendrick is best known for playing Beca Mitchell in the Pitch Perfect franchise. Now, Kendrick stars in and directs Woman of the Hour from a script written by Ian McDonald. Producers include Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz, and Raphael Margules.

Woman of the Hour premiered to a positive reception at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. The film is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 90%. Shortly after the premiere, Netflix acquired the distribution rights to Woman of the Hour for $11 million. Digital Trends has Kendrick’s film as one of the five most anticipated Netflix movies this fall.

Woman of the Hour streams on Netflix on October 18, 2024.

