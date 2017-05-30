Women-only screenings of 'Wonder Woman' earn applause, criticism

A big-screen feature based on DC Comics’ Wonder Woman has been in the works for more than two decades now, but the movie is finally arriving in theaters this week.

Helmed by Patty Jenkins, the Emmy-nominated director of The Killing television series and 2003’s critically acclaimed drama Monster, Wonder Woman stars Fast and Furious franchise actress Gal Gadot as the Amazon princess Diana, who becomes one of the world’s greatest heroes. The fourth film in Warner Bros. Pictures’ cinematic universe based on DC Comics heroes and villains, Wonder Woman provides an origin story of sorts for the iconic character who stands alongside Superman and Batman as one of the publisher’s famous trinity of superheroes.

Gadot leads a cast of impressive talent that also features Star Trek franchise actor Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, the World War I military pilot who washes up on the shores of Diana’s secluded island. They’re joined by Gladiator’s Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Ewen Bremner, and many others. With Wonder Woman’s solo debut hitting theaters June 2, 2017, here’s everything else we know about the movie.

Power (and screenings) to the ladies

To celebrate the big-screen debut of the world’s most famous comic-book superheroine, popular theater chain Alamo Drafthouse announced plans in May 2017 to hold several women-only screenings of the film at its New York and Texas locations, some of which sold out.

“Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying, ‘No Guys Allowed,’ for one special night at the Alamo Ritz,” reads the announcement from the theater chain. “And when we say ‘People Who Identify As Women Only,’ we mean it. Everyone working at this screening — venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team — will be female.”

While the decision was celebrated by a large portion of the theater-going population (men and women) on social media, it also met with indignation from some critics — mostly (almost entirely, in fact) men — who accused the chain of sexism. Iron Man 2 actor and Marvel Studios veteran Don Cheadle was one of several filmmakers to voice his disagreement with naysayers and support of the women-only screenings on Twitter in a series of updates.

Stupidly. There's no point to men making a point about celebrating themselves. That's called "the planet." Claro? https://t.co/DyaIS3iIaq — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017

Alamo was quick to respond to the criticism by, well … announcing more women-only screenings.

We heard your complaints have taken swift & decisive action. Another women-only #WonderWoman show on sale now! https://t.co/ILueTsJH6R pic.twitter.com/6HAuYi6fQG — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) May 26, 2017

You can get more information about the women-only screenings at the Alamo Drafthouse website.

More footage, more action

Although Warner Bros. Pictures remained curiously quiet on the Wonder Woman promotional front throughout the early months of 2017, the studio released some additional footage from the film in May 2017 during the broadcast of the MTV Movie and Television Awards ceremony.

Titled “Rise of the Warrior,” the new teaser for Wonder Woman features quite a bit of new footage featuring Gadot in action as the DC Comics superheroine, and a brief scene explaining how Diana, princess of the Amazons, ends up with the surname “Prince.” There’s also some footage that seems to depict how she acquires her lasso and sword from the Amazons before departing with Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor for the war-torn world of men.

A long road to the big screen

Development on a Wonder Woman movie dates all the way back to the mid-1990s, with various writers and directors loosely attached to the project, along with a long list of potential stars. At various points, the rumored contenders to portray the DC Comics hero included Sandra Bullock, Angelina Jolie, Beyoncé Knowles, Rachel Bilson, Megan Fox, Eliza Dushku, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, with Bullock the studio’s favored candidate. The project continued to cycle through screenwriters and casting rumors for several years before Warner Bros. Pictures officially announced in 2005 that fan-favorite filmmaker Joss Whedon would write and direct a Wonder Woman movie.

Fans’ excitement was short-lived, however, as Whedon exited the project just two years later. Various, unconfirmed reports suggest that the director was dismissed from the film due to creative differences with the studio over the tone and storyline for the movie — a scenario that would ultimately come into play again later in the film’s development.

The movie then fell into a cycle of high-profile development and casting announcements followed by relative silence for several years, until it was finally reported in December 2013 that Fast and Furious actress Gal Gadot (pictured above) had landed the lead role in the film. A year later, Breaking Bad director Michelle MacLaren was reported to be in talks to direct the film. The project appeared to finally be gaining momentum, only to have the wheels seemingly fall off in April 2015 when MacLaren exited the film, once again due to creative differences with the studio.

It didn’t take long for the studio to find a new director, though, as Monster filmmaker Patty Jenkins (pictured) was hired that same month, putting her in line to become the first woman to direct a major summer superhero movie, and the first female director of a female-led superhero movie. Cameras began rolling on Wonder Woman in November 2015, and production concluded in May 2016.

Initially scheduled for release June 23, 2017, Wonder Woman later had its premiere moved up to June 2, 2017. The film was assigned a “PG-13” rating in March 2017.