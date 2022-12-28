Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The last WWE Friday Night Smackdown of 2022 is set to go out with a bang as John Cena makes his triumphant return to the program. When we last saw “The Face that Runs the Place,” Cena celebrated his 20th anniversary with the WWE on RAW in June 2022. This time around, Cena is returning to fight and extend his 21-year streak of having at least one WWE match a year.

Cena will team up with Kevin Owens to take on the Undisputed WWE Universal champion, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn. Roman Reigns continues his illustrious two-year stretch as champion, a title he has held since August 30, 2020. To go one step further, Reigns has not been pinned since December 2019. Will that streak end at the hands of Cena and Owens?

When is WWE Friday Night Smackdown?

WWE Friday Night Smackdown will air live at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, December 30. This episode of Smackdown will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

How to watch WWE Friday Night Smackdown

If you want to watch Friday Night Smackdown, tune into Fox at 8 p.m. ET. The announcers will be Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. Watch on your television or through a device with Internet access on Fox.com and Foxsports.com. Log in with your TV provider to access the live feed on the website.

How to stream WWE Friday Night Smackdown

Friday Night Smackdown can be streamed through two apps, FOX NOW and Fox Sports. Both apps can be accessed in the app store on your smartphone or tablet and through a connected device, such as Apple TV or Fire TV.

30 days after their initial broadcast, full episode replays of Smackdown can be streamed on Peacock. There are two paid plans: Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. Premium includes ads and costs $5 per month or $50 per year. Premium Plus is ad-free and costs $10 per month or $100 per year.

In addition to cable TV, Fox can be accessed on subscription live TV streaming services, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV. Prices may vary depending on the service and package. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month and can be bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. Sling TV offers Orange and Blue packages, which cost $40 per month each or $55 per month if combined. FuboTV, which ranges from $70 to $100 per month, and YouTube TV, which costs $65 per month, offer free trials so subscribers can try out the services before committing long-term.

Match card

The highlight of Friday Night Smackdown will be the return of John Cena, who will wrestle in his first and only match of the year. Cena will team up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

The Smackdown’s Women Championship will be on the line as champion Ronda Rousey defends her belt against Raquel Rodriguez. Plus, Sola Sikoa will face off against Sheamus.

Watch the last Friday Night Smackdown of the year on December 30!

