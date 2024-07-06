How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2024: start time, live stream, matches

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

WWE is heading to the Great White North for Money in the Bank 2024. This Premium Live Event (PLE) is built around one of the most exciting matches in the WWE, the Money in the Bank ladder match. Six superstars will participate in the match. With no pinfalls or submissions, the only way to win is to climb a ladder and retrieve the Money in the Bank briefcase. Inside the briefcase is a contract for a championship match that can be used anytime, anyplace, and anywhere.

There will be a men’s and women’s Money in the Bank match. Winning this ladder match can change someone’s career. Look at Damian Priest, who won the 2023 Money in the Bank match. Priest cashed in his championship contract at WrestleMania 40 and won the World Heavyweight Championship.

Recommended Videos

When and where is WWE Money in the Bank 2024?

Money in the Bank 2024 begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 6. Tune in an hour earlier to watch the free preshow starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. The event will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Watch the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 live stream on Peacock

Money in the Bank 2024 will stream exclusively on Peacock, the home of all WWE PLEs. A subscription to Peacock costs $6 for Premium and $12 for Premium Plus. The difference is that Premium includes ads, while Premium Plus has limited interruptions. Both plans offer Money in the Bank. If you subscribe to Peacock now, you’ll have it for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

For WWE fans outside the United States, subscribe to the WWE Network. The rates will vary depending on your country of origin.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 matches

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match – Road to Money in the Bank 2024: WWE Playlist

Besides the two ladder events, Money in the Bank includes two title matches and a six-man tag match. Priest will square off against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. If Priest wins, Rollins can never challenge for the title as long as he’s champion. If Rollins wins, Priest must leave the Judgement Day faction.

Sami Zayn will put his Intercontinental Championship up for grabs against Bron Breakker. Finally, the Bloodline will look to gain even more power within the company when they face Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens in a six-man tag team match.

View the entire card* for the Money in the Bank below.