Yellowstone is over (for now). Here are 5 similar shows you should watch right now

The phenomenon that was Yellowstone is over, at least for now. The series, which starred Kevin Costner as John Dutton, a Montana rancher who ardently defends his way of life, ran for five seasons and had a tumultuous run, to say the least.

While there’s news about a potential spinoff, as well as several other shows in the same universe, Yellowstone proper has come to an end. If you’re looking for something to fill the void, though, we’ve put together a list of other shows that have a lot in common with Yellowstone. We’ve mostly avoided filling this list with other shows from Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone‘s creator (although we did fit one on there), and we also didn’t list any other shows about the Duttons. Still, these shows might scratch the same itch:

Hell on Wheels (2011-2016)

Hell on Wheels - First Trailer [Telestrekoza.com]

One of the less recognized and more underseen AMC series in recent memory, Hell on Wheels tells the story of a former Confederate soldier who is seeking revenge for the murder of his wife by someone in the Union army in the aftermath of the Civil War .

He travels along with the building of the transcontinental railroad, one of many residents of a town called Hell on Wheels that moves as the train continues to be built. An ideal combination of week-by-week stories that are complemented by a more sprawling, overarching narrative, Hell on Wheels has all the momentum that made Yellowstone great at its best.

You can watch Hell on Wheels on Tubi.

Landman (2024-)

Perhaps the closest show to Yellowstone that Taylor Sheridan has made yet that is also not part of that universe, Landman tells the story of an oil tycoon competing with other similarly minded tycoons during an oil boom in west Texas. Starring Billy Bob Thornton, the series has a lot of the same swagger of Yellowstone, especially in the show’s later seasons.

Of course, it also has many of Sheridan’s weaknesses as a writer, including his general dismissal of the inner lives of many of his female characters. Once you get into it, though, Landman can be hard to look away from.

You can watch Landman on Paramount+.

Succession (2018-2023)

Set in an entirely different world from Yellowstone, Succession nonetheless features the same family power struggle dynamic that makes Yellowstone so compelling. The series follows the ultra-wealthy children of a media tycoon as they vie for their daddy’s seat, even as they each prove to be inept in their own ways.

Succession masterfully blends comedy and tragedy, and its four-season run is up there with the best television that HBO has ever produced. There’s a reason this show produced an endless stream of memes, and while it’s a little more cynical than Yellowstone, you might find the soapier elements compelling.

You can watch Succession on Max.

Longmire (2012-2017)

A long-running crime series that has the same Western roots as Yellowstone, Longmire tells the story of a Wyoming sheriff reeling from the recent death of his wife who decides to recommit to his job.

As he deals with case after case, he must balance his commitment to his own moral code with challenges from the people in his life. Longmire is a crime procedural in the truest sense, but it has a real appreciation both for the way the west has changed and the way the views of many of its residents have not.

You can watch Longmire on Netflix.

Godless (2017)

One of the great TV westerns of the past decade, Godless tells the story of a mining town in New Mexico that is run mainly by women. When an outlaw decides to hunt down a man who has come to stay in the town, the women running the town decide to saddle up and defend their home.

Featuring beautiful cinematography, great writing, and a brilliant central performance from Merritt Wever, Godless is a brilliant subversion of the usually male-dominated Western genre, and a reminder of the role women have played at every moment in world history.

You can watch Godless on Netflix.

