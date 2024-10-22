“This war is just beginning,” Kevin Costner’s John Dutton says in the trailer for Yellowstone season 5, part 2.

In the new footage, the Dutton family battles to keep their ranch and reestablish their power over the valley. However, this will take sacrifice as opposing forces attempt to end the Duttons’ reign. The 84-second teaser features Rip (Cole Hauser) setting a car on fire, Kayce (Luke Grimes) making a blood deal with Chief Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), Beth (Kelly Reilly) fighting with Sarah (Dawn Olivieri), and Jamie (Wes Bentley) experiencing an emotional breakdown.

“The only thing left to do is to kill as much as you can before they kill you,” Beth says at the end of the trailer.

The trailer’s biggest surprise involves an appearance from Costner, who announced his departure from the series in June. “I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future,” Costner posted in a video on social media. “It was something that really changed me. I loved it. And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning.”

What’s also unclear is if this will be the final run of episodes. Season 5, part 2, was originally scheduled to wrap up the series. However, this trailer is not billed as “the final season.” Also, Reilly and Hauser have been negotiating their returns for Yellowstone season 6 since June.

Yellowstone is co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers include Sheridan, Linson, Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros and Keith Cox.

Yellowstone season 5, part 2 will air on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 10. CBS will then re-air the episode at 10 p.m. ET.