The war is just beginning for the Duttons in the Yellowstone season 5, part 2 trailer

By
A man leans against a wall with a woman by his side.
Paramount Network

“This war is just beginning,” Kevin Costner’s John Dutton says in the trailer for Yellowstone season 5, part 2.

In the new footage, the Dutton family battles to keep their ranch and reestablish their power over the valley. However, this will take sacrifice as opposing forces attempt to end the Duttons’ reign. The 84-second teaser features Rip (Cole Hauser) setting a car on fire, Kayce (Luke Grimes) making a blood deal with Chief Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), Beth (Kelly Reilly) fighting with Sarah (Dawn Olivieri), and Jamie (Wes Bentley) experiencing an emotional breakdown.

“The only thing left to do is to kill as much as you can before they kill you,” Beth says at the end of the trailer.

Yellowstone Official Trailer | Paramount Network

The trailer’s biggest surprise involves an appearance from Costner, who announced his departure from the series in June. “I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future,” Costner posted in a video on social media. “It was something that really changed me. I loved it. And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning.”

What’s also unclear is if this will be the final run of episodes. Season 5, part 2, was originally scheduled to wrap up the series. However, this trailer is not billed as “the final season.” Also, Reilly and Hauser have been negotiating their returns for Yellowstone season 6 since June.

Yellowstone is co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers include Sheridan, Linson, Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros and Keith Cox.

Yellowstone season 5, part 2 will air on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 10. CBS will then re-air the episode at 10 p.m. ET.

Ted Lasso season 4? Jason Sudeikis finally ‘feels good about it’ as show eyes return
Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso.

If Coach Ted Lasso is to return, the ball is in Jason Sudeikis' hands.

In a recent conversation at MIPCOM‘s C-Suite Conversations in Cannes, Channing Dungey, Warner Bros. TV Group's chairman and CEO, provided an exciting update for Ted Lasso season 4. Though not official, things are moving forward on a potential fourth season of the Apple TV+ hit show. It all depends on Sudeikis, who seems to be coming around to the idea.
“We are in conversations about season four, and they are very exciting conversations, but it’s still early days,” Dungey said via The Hollywood Reporter. "We had always been clear that there wasn’t going to be more Ted Lasso if Jason [Sudeikis] and team weren’t feeling excited about it, and I can tell you firsthand that he’s in a place where he’s feeling really excited and feels good about it”
In August, Deadline reported Ted Lasso season 4 was on the verge of being greenlit. Warner Bros. Television picked up the options on three original cast members: Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins).
With the trio's deals in place, the studio is expected to negotiate new deals with other cast members and producers. This group includes Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones).
Ted Lasso — Season 3 Official Teaser | Apple TV+
Ted Lasso was created by Sudeikis, Hunt, Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly. The original plan for Ted Lasso was to run for three seasons. However, Sudeikis holds the key to season 4, so if the Emmy-winner wants more of the show, it will come back.
Premiering in August 2020, Ted Lasso stars Sudeikis as the titular character, a former college football coach hired to run AFC Richmond, a struggling soccer team in the English Premier League. The series became a smash success and one of Apple TV+'s signature shows. During its three-season run, Ted Lasso has received over 60 Emmy nominations, winning Outstanding Comedy Series twice.

Read more
The masked madness has only begun in the eerie teaser for The Strangers: Chapter 2
A masked person looks back in the front seat of a car.

The masks are back on, and the madness has only just begun. Lionsgate revealed the first teaser for The Strangers: Chapter 2, the middle entry in Renny Harlin's horror trilogy.

On Friday, Lionsgate unveiled the first footage from The Strangers: Chapter 2, which picks up in the aftermath of the unsettling events from the first film. Madelaine Petsch returns as Maya, who survived the attacks by the sadistic masked intruders. In Chapter 1, Maya and her boyfriend Ryan (Froy Gutierrez) made a pit stop in Venus, Oregon, after having car problems. While staying at an isolated cabin, three masked strangers invade the property and torment the couple. Ryan's fate is unknown after being stabbed in the stomach and left to bleed out. Maya was also stabbed but made it to the hospital.

Read more
Wolf Man trailer: A classic movie monster returns to wreck havoc
A man on the ground reaches for a weapon.

Witness one man's transformation from a normal human to a menacing creature in the official trailer for Wolf Man, Blumhouse's reboot of the 1941 monster movie of the same name.

Lionsgate's footage begins with Blake (Christopher Abbott), his wife, Charlotte (Julia Garner), and daughter, Ginger (Matilda Firth), stuck in an upside-down U-haul in the forest. Before escaping to the forest, Blake is attacked by an unknown monster. The family manages to find shelter at a secluded house. The creature continues to stalk the house from the outside as Blake's health deteriorates. Unbeknownst to Blake, he's transforming into the monster known as the Wolf Man.

Read more