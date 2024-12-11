Yellowstone spinoff: Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser reprise roles in new series

The biggest question surrounding this Sunday night’s Yellowstone season 5, part 2 finale revolves around the future of the Dutton family. Will Yellowstone end for good, or will the series continue in some fashion? The answer is officially the latter.

Per Deadline, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have reached deals to reprise their respective roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler for a spinoff series. Yellowstone architect Taylor Sheridan will create the spinoff, which will carry the Yellowstone title because it will likely include other cast members from the flagship show.

News of a Beth-Rip spinoff first broke in August, as Reilly and Hauser were in negotiations to headline Yellowstone season 6. While season 6 is still on the table, commissioning a spinoff is logistically the better move for Paramount Global. With a spinoff, the show can stay within the company and stream on Paramount+. Foe Yellowstone, Paramount Global famously agreed to an exclusive streaming deal with Peacock.

Yellowstone season 5, part 2 had originally been billed as the next run of episodes for one of the most-watched shows on cable TV. Kevin Costner’s exit was one of the leading factors in ending Yellowstone after season 5. Once reports of a spinoff and a sixth season surfaced, Paramount quietly removed the final season branding from Yellowstone season 5, part 2. The promo for the upcoming season 5, episode 14 is billed as the “season finale” and not the “series finale.”

The Beth-Rip spinoff is the latest series in the massive Yellowstone universe. Sheridan created Yellowstone prequels in 1883 and 1923, with the latter returning for season 2 in February. The first present-day spinoff, The Madison, will star Michelle Pfeiffer and potentially air in 2025.

Yellowstone season 5, part 2 finale airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, December 15.