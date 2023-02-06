Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner could be coming to an end

The top-rated drama on cable, Yellowstone, could be coming to an end very soon.

According to Deadline, Taylor Sheridan and Paramount are moving to end Yellowstone in its current form. However, Sheridan is planning to extend the franchise in a new series starring Matthew McConaughey that would feature current Yellowstone cast members.

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come,” a Paramount Network spokesperson said to Deadline. “Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

The reason for the sudden ending revolves around the drama behind Kevin Costner’s shooting schedule. Costner limited his schedule to 65 days of shooting, but his request changed to 50 days for the first part of the fifth season. Deadline reports that Costner wants to shoot even less for the second half of season 5. Costner is working on Horizon, an epic Western film he co-wrote with Jon Baird. In addition to co-writing the film, Costner will star and direct Horizon.

It is unclear where the McConaughey-led show will take place or how many characters from Yellowstone will appear on the show. It is believed the series will air on Paramount Network before streaming exclusively to Paramount+.

The shocking news comes after the season 5 premiere broke ratings records with more than 12 million viewers this past November. Costner stars as John Dutton, the Dutton family patriarch. Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham co-star alongside Costner.

The second half of Yellowstone season 5 will return with new episodes in the summer of 2023.

