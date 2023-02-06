 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner could be coming to an end

Dan Girolamo
By

The top-rated drama on cable, Yellowstone, could be coming to an end very soon.

According to Deadline, Taylor Sheridan and Paramount are moving to end Yellowstone in its current form. However, Sheridan is planning to extend the franchise in a new series starring Matthew McConaughey that would feature current Yellowstone cast members.

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come,” a Paramount Network spokesperson said to Deadline. “Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

The reason for the sudden ending revolves around the drama behind Kevin Costner’s shooting schedule. Costner limited his schedule to 65 days of shooting, but his request changed to 50 days for the first part of the fifth season. Deadline reports that Costner wants to shoot even less for the second half of season 5. Costner is working on Horizon, an epic Western film he co-wrote with Jon Baird. In addition to co-writing the film, Costner will star and direct Horizon.

Beth talks to her father in Yellowstone.

It is unclear where the McConaughey-led show will take place or how many characters from Yellowstone will appear on the show. It is believed the series will air on Paramount Network before streaming exclusively to Paramount+.

The shocking news comes after the season 5 premiere broke ratings records with more than 12 million viewers this past November. Costner stars as John Dutton, the Dutton family patriarch. Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham co-star alongside Costner.

The second half of Yellowstone season 5 will return with new episodes in the summer of 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The best TV shows like Yellowstone
Kevin Costner in Yellowstone standing next to a horse.
Kevin Costner goes exploring in Yellowstone: One-Fifty trailer
Kevin Costner smiles in a scene from Yellowstone: One-Fifty.
1923 teaser: First look at Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in Yellowstone prequel
Harrison Ford kisses Helen Mirren in a still from 1923.
Get ready for Yellowstone season 5 with a recap of what to remember
Kevin Costner staring into the distance in a scene from Yellowstone.
The best movies on Disney+ right now (February 2023)
best movies on disney plus black panther wakanda forever
The 10 most popular TV shows on Netflix right now
Three teenage ghost hunters stand next to each other in Lockwood and Co.
Where to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever promo art.
Disney+ releases new poster and featurette for The Mandalorian season 3
Mando wields the darksaber on a poster for The Mandalorian.
The best M. Night Shyamalan movies, ranked
Dr. Malcolm and Cole looking down in The Sixth Sense.
The best movies on Hulu right now (February 2023)
The Prestige
The best free movies on YouTube right now (February 2023)
The cast of O Brother, Where Art Thou?
The best shows on Disney+ right now (February 2023)
Jessica Jones and Killgrave in promo art for season 1.
Jake Gyllenhaal goes behind enemy lines in first trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
Jake Gyllenhaal sits on the side of a jeep in a scene from The Covenant.