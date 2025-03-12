Jon Hamm is a thief who steals from the rich in Your Friends & Neighbors trailer

In the Your Friends & Neighbors trailer, Jon Hamm’s Coop asks, “How the hell did everything go so wrong, so fast?”

Hedge fund manager Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Hamm) seemingly has it all — money, cars, and a house. It all comes crashing down after he is fired from his position. As a recent divorcee, Coop determines he can live off his current finances for about six months. Desperate for money, Coop starts to steal luxurious items from the homes of his wealthy neighbors. By turning to petty crime, Cooper learns that the “secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.”

Besides Hamm, the Your Friends & Neighbors cast includes Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Marie Gravitt, and Donovan Colan.

Jonathan Tropper is the creator, showrunner, director, and executive producer of Your Friends & Neighbors. Tropper, the creator of Banshee and Warrior, has been enlisted to pen Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie for Lucasfilm.

Tropper, Stephanie Laing, Greg Yaitanes, and Craig Gillespie directed episodes of the series. Hamm, Connie Tavel, and Gillespie are executive producers.

Your Friends & Neighbors is the latest starring television role for Hamm, who won an Emmy for playing Don Draper on Mad Men. Hamm’s recent television credits include The Morning Show, Fargo, and Landman.

The first season of Your Friends & Neighbors premieres on Friday, April 11, with two episodes on Apple TV+. New episodes will be released weekly through Friday, May 30. There will be nine episodes in Your Friends & Neighbors season 1. The series has already been renewed for a second season.