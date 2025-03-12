 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Jon Hamm is a thief who steals from the rich in Your Friends & Neighbors trailer

By
Your Friends & Neighbors — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

In the Your Friends & Neighbors trailer, Jon Hamm’s Coop asks, “How the hell did everything go so wrong, so fast?”

Hedge fund manager Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Hamm) seemingly has it all — money, cars, and a house. It all comes crashing down after he is fired from his position. As a recent divorcee, Coop determines he can live off his current finances for about six months. Desperate for money, Coop starts to steal luxurious items from the homes of his wealthy neighbors. By turning to petty crime, Cooper learns that the “secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.”

Besides Hamm, the Your Friends & Neighbors cast includes Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Marie Gravitt, and Donovan Colan.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Jonathan Tropper is the creator, showrunner, director, and executive producer of Your Friends & Neighbors. Tropper, the creator of Banshee and Warrior, has been enlisted to pen Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie for Lucasfilm.

Jon Hamm fixes his cuffs while wearing a suit.
Apple TV+

Tropper, Stephanie Laing, Greg Yaitanes, and Craig Gillespie directed episodes of the series. Hamm, Connie Tavel, and Gillespie are executive producers.

Your Friends & Neighbors is the latest starring television role for Hamm, who won an Emmy for playing Don Draper on Mad Men. Hamm’s recent television credits include The Morning Show, Fargo, and Landman.

The first season of Your Friends & Neighbors premieres on Friday, April 11, with two episodes on Apple TV+. New episodes will be released weekly through Friday, May 30. There will be nine episodes in Your Friends & Neighbors season 1. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in March 2025
A group of teens stand on rocks.

This March, the Russo Brothers return with their latest film, The Electric State. The sci-fi spectacle stars Millie Bobby Brown as Michelle, a young woman who ventures to the American West with her robot to find her missing brother. Along the way, Michelle links with the smuggler Keats (Chris Pratt), who helps her navigate the retro-futuristic country.
The Electric State is one of the top action movies hitting the streamer this month. The action page on Netflix is one of the most loaded sections on the streamer. Below, you'll find three action movies to fire in your queue. Our picks include a buddy comedy, a crime thriller, and a nostalgic live-action superhero adventure.

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
Rush Hour (1998)

Read more
James Cameron explains why Avatar: Fire and Ash was spun-out of The Way of Water
Jake Sully in "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Later this year, Avatar: Fire and Ash will continue the saga that writer and director James Cameron began in 2009 with Avatar. But according to Cameron, the third film in the franchise was an unexpected chapter in his initial plan for three sequels. Instead, Cameron ended up splitting Avatar: The Way of Water into two different movies, in part because too much was happening in a single script.

"In a nutshell, we had too many great ideas packed into act one of movie 2," Cameron told Empire. "The [film] was moving like a bullet train, and we weren't drilling down enough on character. So I said, 'Guys, we've got to split it.'"

Read more
The Last of Us season 2 trailer shows Joel and Ellie’s broken relationship
Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us season 2.

If you've ever played The Last of Us or watched the HBO series of the same name, then you know that Joel (Pedro Pascal) loves Ellie (Bella Ramsey) like a daughter. He'd die for her, and he's more than willing to kill for her. That's at the core of their emotional rift in The Last of Us season 2, which is based upon The Last of Us Part II. In the final moments of HBO's newly released season 2 trailer, Ellie finally learns just how far Joel went to protect her at the end of season 1. And their relationship is never going to be the same.

Even before the truth comes out, there are clearly some signs of strain between the two in the footage, even as he gifts her a guitar and admires her tattoo. Ellie's growing up in safety of Jackson, Wyoming, and she's even got a new love interest, Dina (Isabela Merced), who shares a passionate kiss with her in the trailer. However, Jackson isn't as safe as they hoped, as its walls come under attack. The people infected by the Cordyceps virus are always going to be dangerous, but the real threat to Joel and Ellie is from other people.

Read more