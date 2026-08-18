YouTube is making view counts bigger, but creators aren’t getting any richer

If you suddenly find your YouTube videos popping off, it might be because of view inflation. Starting August 24, 2026, YouTube is changing how it counts public views. A view will register from the moment a video begins playing — starting with its very first frame — with the same system applied globally across long-form videos, Shorts, and livestreams.

YouTube adds that creators should expect their total public view counts to increase faster as a result. In other words, getting someone to stick around is no longer necessary for that big public-facing number to tick upward.

YouTube is borrowing a page from Shorts

Shorts users have already been living with something similar. Since March 31, 2025, YouTube has counted a Shorts view whenever the video starts playing or replaying, with no minimum watch-time requirement. The older measurement was retained separately as Engaged views in YouTube Analytics.

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YouTube is now bringing the rest of its video formats under the same basic view-counting standard. Its different systems created confusion for creators trying to understand their reach across Shorts, conventional videos, and livestreams. So public view counts should climb faster. Someone who starts a video and immediately leaves can still contribute to the number everyone sees beneath it.

This makes the humble YouTube view increasingly a measure of exposure, while metrics such as watch time remain much more useful for understanding whether people actually stayed.

More views won’t make it easier to get paid

Creators shouldn’t expect those larger numbers to suddenly open the monetization floodgates. YouTube says earnings will continue to rely on Engaged Shorts views and Engaged Watch Hours available through Analytics. The requirements for entering the YouTube Partner Program also remain unchanged, but YouTube is renaming “valid public watch hours” and “valid public Shorts views” as qualified watch hours and qualified Shorts views.

This is an important distinction since YouTube recently announced that new creators will face tougher Partner Program requirements starting in February 2027. A prettier public view counter won’t help someone clear those thresholds any faster. View counts have always been one of YouTube’s biggest bragging rights, and by next week, earning one will take exactly as long as displaying the first frame.