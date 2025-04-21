 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

The footage from Zach Cregger’s Weapons is absolutely terrifying

By
A little boy runs across the street.
Warner Bros.

Much of Zach Cregger’s Weapons has been clouded in secrecy. Warner Bros. has kept images, videos, characters, and plot details under lock and key … until now.

The studio has released the first teaser trailer for Weapons, and the spine-tingling footage previews a terrifying mystery. The video begins with a shot of an alarm clock that reads 2:17 a.m. As the ticking noise intensifies, a man says to a concerned parent, “Mr. Graff, I can understand your passion, and I don’t mind having these conversations with you, because God forbid, if it was my child, I’d be demanding answers too.”

Recommended Videos

17 of 18 children from the same class left their homes one night in the small town of Maybrook. These children were caught on video sprinting through their neighborhoods. What they are running towards and why they are doing it remains unknown.

Related

“Those kids walked out of those homes,” another character, who sounds like Josh Brolin, says in response to the disturbing video. “No one pulled them out.”

The teaser ends with the question, “What do you see that I don’t?”

The video reveals the URL to a website for more information, Maybrookmissing.com. The site includes a brief new post about what happened that fateful night as the case “continues to baffle investigators.”

Weapons stars Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Cregger writes and directs Weapons, the highly anticipated follow-up to Barbarian, one of the surprise hits of 2022.

Warner Bros. believes Weapons has the potential to be a big hit. New Line Cinema, a subsidiary of Warner Bros., won the rights to Weapons in a heated bidding war for approximately $38 million.

Warner Bros. reaffirmed their belief in Weapons by moving its release date from January 2026 to August 8, 2025. The latter was the release date for Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, which moved to September 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Amazon cancels Citadel spinoffs Honey Bunny & Diana; season 2 heads to 2026
A man holds a woman who puts her hand on his arm.

Citadel is saying goodbye to two international spinoffs at Prime Video.

Amazon announced that Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana will not receive second seasons at Prime Video. Instead, the two spinoffs will be intertwined with the second season of the flagship program, Citadel.

Read more
Goodbye, Star Wars: Tony Gilroy wants to move on after Andor season 2
Cassian riding off with Luthen on a speeder in Andor.

It's the final countdown for Tony Gilroy in the Star Wars universe.

Gilroy has spent the last 10 years working on two Star Wars projects: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Andor. The latter returns on April 22 for the second and final season of the Disney+ show. Gilroy has spent a long time in a galaxy far, far away. Because of Andor's critical success, many fans are pushing for Gilroy to work on another Star Wars project. Despite the support, Gilroy is ready to move on and do another project outside of Star Wars.

Read more
Ryan Coogler found inspiration for Sinners in this animated movie
Jack O'Connell smirks while a wolf holds two swords.

Ryan Coogler is a true cinephile, so much so that he found inspiration for Sinners in one of the unlikeliest of sources: an animated movie.

While speaking with Get Rec'd with Straw Hat Goofy on YouTube, Coogler admitted that Puss in Boots: The Last Wish played an integral role in shaping the villain of Sinners.

Read more