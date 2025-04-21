The footage from Zach Cregger’s Weapons is absolutely terrifying

Much of Zach Cregger’s Weapons has been clouded in secrecy. Warner Bros. has kept images, videos, characters, and plot details under lock and key … until now.

The studio has released the first teaser trailer for Weapons, and the spine-tingling footage previews a terrifying mystery. The video begins with a shot of an alarm clock that reads 2:17 a.m. As the ticking noise intensifies, a man says to a concerned parent, “Mr. Graff, I can understand your passion, and I don’t mind having these conversations with you, because God forbid, if it was my child, I’d be demanding answers too.”

Recommended Videos

17 of 18 children from the same class left their homes one night in the small town of Maybrook. These children were caught on video sprinting through their neighborhoods. What they are running towards and why they are doing it remains unknown.

“Those kids walked out of those homes,” another character, who sounds like Josh Brolin, says in response to the disturbing video. “No one pulled them out.”

The teaser ends with the question, “What do you see that I don’t?”

The video reveals the URL to a website for more information, Maybrookmissing.com. The site includes a brief new post about what happened that fateful night as the case “continues to baffle investigators.”

Weapons stars Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Cregger writes and directs Weapons, the highly anticipated follow-up to Barbarian, one of the surprise hits of 2022.

Warner Bros. believes Weapons has the potential to be a big hit. New Line Cinema, a subsidiary of Warner Bros., won the rights to Weapons in a heated bidding war for approximately $38 million.

Warner Bros. reaffirmed their belief in Weapons by moving its release date from January 2026 to August 8, 2025. The latter was the release date for Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, which moved to September 2025.