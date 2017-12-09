Amazon Music Unlimited and Amazon Echo reach 28 more countries

On Friday, Amazon announced that it was expanding both the Echo and its online music service, Amazon Music Unlimited, to 28 new countries.

“Music is such an incredible global connector, and with Amazon Music Unlimited we’ve been able to give listeners access to an extensive catalog with the added experience of using their own voice to hear music in so many ways with Alexa,” Amazon Music VP Steve Boom said.

Amazon Music Unlimited is a separate service that offers a wider selection than Prime Music. Whereas the latter is free to Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited carries an additional fee, but there are often discounts for those with a Prime membership. Amazon Music Unlimited offers users access to more than 40 million songs, and provides curated playlists and stations.

In terms of streaming plans, Amazon Music Unlimited offers users the choice of three plans, the Verge reported. The first is the Echo plan, which lets users to listen to music on a single device. The Individual plan allows users to add up to 10 different devices to their account, and the Family plan allows six users to stream from different devices within the same household.

In addition to Amazon Music Unlimited, the Amazon Echo is coming to the listed countries as well, which will provide support for voice commands such as “Alexa, play rock music.” Such commands will also work with the Amazon Music app on Android, iOS, and Fire TV devices.

The expanded list includes Belgium, Iceland, Greece, Chile, Peru, Poland, the Netherlands, among other countries. In addition to the recent announcement, Amazon Music Unlimited has expanded into Canada and India.

As mentioned above, Amazon Music Unlimited gives users access to tens of millions of songs, and can be a great option for Prime members and others who are big fans of Amazon’s growing ecosystem. There are plenty of other options out there, however. If you need some suggestions, feel free to check out our guide to the best music stream services. For help with the Echo itself, check out our review and see if it’s the right smart assistant for you.