The best new songs to stream this week: Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click — you want the best new songs to stream now.

But don’t worry, we’re going to save you the hassle. We listen to some of the most-hyped and interesting songs across every streaming service each week, and tell you which are worthy of your favorite headphones.

Here are our top five songs to stream this week. Also, don’t forget to subscribe to our Spotify page for a playlist of our weekly picks, which can also be found at the bottom of this post.

Kendrick Lamar — Element Kendrick Lamar’s excellent album DAMN. came out a few months ago at this point, but this gorgeous music video for underrated single Element was released by the singer this week, and positively begs you to spend more time with the track. Interesting vocal samples join Lamar’s slurry rhyme scheme, blending well with a sparse trap-influenced beat. The Killers — The Man The Killers‘ frontman Brandon Flowers appears in a variety of manly outfits in the band’s latest music video, strutting around Las Vegas dressed as a cowboy, a secret agent, and a motorcycle-riding stuntman to the tune of the band’s new pop-electronic single. It’s a catchy jam with an old-school guitar line and vintage synths to keeps your head bobbing — a solid, if slightly updated take on the mid-oughts Daft Punk aesthetic. Freddie Gibbs — Andrea If you’re looking for a slow-rolling hip-hop single to drive to, there is no better recently released single than Freddie Gibbs‘ Andrea. A mixture of live and electronic drums combine with Gibbs’ round vocal tone to create the perfect single for a long car ride through the hills, an activity in which the rapper himself partakes in this music video. Moses Sumney — Doomed The world of soulful ambient R&B has been exploding of late, with songwriters like Moses Sumney rising steadily in fame and influence. In his latest music video Doomed, Sumney’s soft keyboard tones are joined with shots of the musician floating in the water, a perfect pairing that allows listeners to look inward as waves of sound flow over them. Broken Social Scene — Halfway Home (Live on KCRW) Iconic Canadian indie rock band Broken Social Scene is staging their triumphant return this year, releasing their first new material for the first time in seven years. In support of this effort, the band recently appeared on California’s KCRW radio, where they played through a fantastic rendition of their new single Halfway Home, which showcases their rollicking, many-layered musical style.

That’s it for now, but tune in next week for more songs to stream, and check out the playlist loaded with our recent selections below: