5 songs you need to stream this week: Pharrell, Toro y Moi, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click — you want the best new songs to stream now.

But don’t worry, we’re going to save you the hassle. We listen to some of the most-hyped and interesting songs each week, and tell you which are worthy of your precious listening time.

Here are our top five songs to stream this week. Also, don’t forget to subscribe to our Spotify page for a playlist of our weekly picks, which can also be found at the bottom of this post.

Pharrell — There’s Something Special Pharrell’s Despicable Me 2 soundtrack single Happy was such a big success that the singer/songwriter has once again paired up with composer Hans Zimmer, penning this recently released tune for the upcoming Despicable Me 3. There’s Something Special is a falsetto-laden R&B jam where classic guitar tones meet digital drum samples — an aesthetic that feels oddly well-suited to an animated feature. Toro y Moi — Girl Like You Toro Y Moi songwriter Chaz Bear released this vintage-influenced pop cut this week, a single that will appear on his project’s upcoming fifth studio album, Boo Boo. The sound of the track matches the associated music video, with both feeling as though they could have appeared on the washed-out MTV airwaves of the mid-’80s. Julia Jacklin — Eastwick Australian musician Julia Jacklin’s string of wordy and beautifully orchestrated singles continues with Eastwick, a jangly pop tune that begins with voice and guitar before the full band leaps in about halfway through. Press play for the music, but be sure to enjoy her awesome matching Hawaiian print outfit in the video, which is paired perfectly with what we can only assume is a blue raspberry cocktail. LIV — Heaven LIV is the latest in a long line of Swedish pop supergroups. The new outfit features Lykke Li, as well as Andrew Wyatt and Pontus Winnberg of Miike Snow, and Björn Yttling of Peter Bjorn and John. As expected, given their collective songwriting experience, the group’s first single Heaven is undeniably catchy, with cool doubled vocals and a deep, groovy, feel. Sharon Van Etten — Tarifa Sharon Van Etten and her excellent live band appeared as the credits rolled on a recent episode of Showtime’s new season of Twin Peaks, performing a ghostly version of her song Tarifa, which originally appeared on her 2014 album Are We There. There’s a haunting quality to this rolling ballad that makes it fit perfectly in David Lynch’s new season. Its gorgeous harmonies and a simple yet powerful chorus grab your ears.

That’s it for now, but tune in next week for more tunes, and check out the playlist loaded with our recent selections below: