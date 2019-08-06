Music

Need to cut some expenses? Here’s how to cancel Spotify Premium

Josh Levenson
By

Spotify Premium is an indispensable service for people who stream a lot of music, but some might find the price of ad-free, impulse-driven listening — $10 a month, if you aren’t eligible for a reduction — a bit too steep after their one-month trial is up. If that sounds all too true, or you simply want to ditch the platform in favor of an alternative, we have some good news: Canceling Spotify Premium couldn’t be easier.

Keep in mind that you won’t be able to download music for offline use if you drop down to Spotify Free. You also won’t be able to stream audio at a higher bit rate or play any song on demand when using your mobile device, instead having to shuffle-playing an artist, album, or playlist. Nonetheless, if you’d like to prevent your subscription from automatically renewing at the end of the current period, read on.

How to cancel Spotify Premium on desktop

The first thing you’re going to want to do is fire up your browser of choice and head over to the Account Overview section on Spotify’s website. It shouldn’t be too difficult to find, but if you’re looking for the fastest route there just click here. If you aren’t signed in, pop in your username or email address and your password, then hit Log In. If all is well, Spotify will work is magic and redirect you to the page you need.

how to cancel spotify premium shopify 1

Now you’re at your account overview screen, select Subscription from the sidebar on the left. A box will then appear with information about your membership. Take note of the date your plan is set to renew, as you’ll be able to continue using premium up until then after you’ve canceled it. For us, that’s August 8, so we have no more than two day’s worth of use left. Once you’ve done that, click Change or Cancel.

how to cancel spotify premium sp censored 2

Now, scroll down to the bottom and locate the option entitled Spotify Free. It’s at the very bottom, above a feedback box, so jump right down there. Found it? Great — click the big Cancel Premium button next to it. Now all that’s left to do is confirm your decision by tapping Yes, CancelAgain, remember that your membership won’t terminate immediately. You’ll have through the date noted above to continue using it.

How to cancel Spotify Premium through the App Store

If you signed up for Spotify on your iPad or iPhone, there’s a good chance you opted to have Apple bill you right through the App Store, instead of prolonging the registration process by handing your credit card details over to Spotify itself. There’s no denying it’s a lot more convenient, but taking that route means you’ll need to cancel your Premium subscription in a slightly different way, using an iPad or iPhone.

So, what do you need to do? It’s simple. Dive into the Settings application on your iPad or iPhone, then select iTunes App Store. Done that? The next thing you’re going to want to do is check the Apple ID listed at the top of the screen — you need to make sure it’s the same one you used to register for Spotify Premium. If it isn’t, select the email address, hit Sign Out, then sign into the correct Apple ID.

Now you’re all sorted and using the right account, tap on the email address again (or for the first time, if you were signed into the correct one to boot), then select Subscriptions. A list of all your various different recurring payments will then appear. Simply select Spotify, then tap the button labeled Cancel Subscription. As soon as you click that, the renewal of your Premium membership will be terminated.

For the last time, remember that you have right through the date your next payment would have been due to continue using Premium. That means if you canceled it on August 3, but your membership isn’t scheduled to renew until July 2, you can use it up until then. Most importantly, when the clock strikes 12 a.m. on July 2, your account will be downgraded to Spotify Free, marking the end of the Premium subscription. That’s all there is to it!

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to take a screenshot on a PC
Up Next

Want a robotic tail? Well, Japanese scientists built one for you anyway
apple music vs. spotify
Music

Apple Music vs. Spotify: Which service is the streaming king?

Apple Music is giving Spotify a run for its money, but which service is best for you? In our Apple Music vs. Spotify showdown, we compare and contrast all we know about the two streaming music services.
Posted By Josh Levenson, Parker Hall
how to change your gmail picture
Computing

How to change your Gmail password whenever you want in just a few quick steps

Regularly updating your passwords is a good way to stay secure online, but each site and service has their own way of doing it. Here's a quick guide on how to change your Gmail password in a few short steps.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Spotify IPO CEO
Home Theater

AT&T subscribers can now get Spotify Premium for free — here’s how

So you want free Spotify Premium, huh? Well, if you're an AT&T customer, you're in luck. AT&T is offering a free Premium subscription to customers on select plans, as well as six months free to others.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Spotify
Music

How much is Spotify Premium, and how can you get it at a discount?

Having access to millions of songs comes at a price -- albeit, a pretty small one. Before you figure out how much Spotify Premium is going to cost, you will want to see if you qualify for a discounted (or even free) subscription.
Posted By Josh Levenson
marshall major ii bt best headphones under $100
Home Theater

Get the most boom for your buck with the best headphones under $100

Everybody wants a bargain, and this list has a bunch. For those looking for a solid set of headphones without spending a big stack of cash, this list is your ultimate guide. Check out our picks for the best headphones under $100.
Posted By Quentyn Kennemer, Parker Hall
Sony-WH-1000X-M3
Home Theater

Bose Noise Cancelling 700 vs. Sony WH-1000XM3: Which headphones should you buy?

Sony's WH-1000XM3 were considered the high watermark in noise-canceling headphones when they came out last year, but now Bose is back with an intriguing new pair. How do the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 stack up against Sony's best? Let's find…
Posted By Parker Hall
spotify ipo lifestyle
Music

Don’t let spotty Wi-Fi keep you from Spotify. Here's how to download your songs

Did you know you can download up to 3,333 songs on your device with Spotify Premium? The process is incredibly straightforward, too, and literally takes seconds. Here's how to do it.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Josh Levenson
Soundcloud
Home Theater

Looking to add songs from SoundCloud to your music collection? Here's how

Have you found a great new artist on SoundCloud and want to add their tracks to your music collection? It's not always easy, so to make your life easier, here's our guide showing you how to download songs from SoundCloud.
Posted By Josh Levenson
TikTok
Mobile

Find out everything you need to know about video-making and sharing app TikTok

TikTok, the latest video craze, is a free app for iOS and Android that specializes in 15-second, musically oriented videos. Check out musical genres like hip-hop, EDM, pop, rock, and country, tailored to various viewing categories.
Posted By Jackie Dove
mqa universal music group deal hi res audio man and woman listening to
Music

The best new music this week: YBN Cordae, Resavoir, and more

Looking for the best new music? Each week, we scour the internet to find the most compelling new releases just for you. This week: YBN Cordae, Resavoir, Florist, and Rayland Baxter.
Posted By Parker Hall
UE Megaboom in rain
Home Theater

Rock out, dance, or just nod along with the best Bluetooth speakers

The market is saturated with wireless audio solutions fit for any and all circumstances. Check out our picks for the best Bluetooth speakers available, whether you'll be listening in the kitchen or on a mountaintop.
Posted By Quentyn Kennemer, Parker Hall
Computer Music
Music

Bolster your HD music catalog with the best high-res audio sites

Music connoisseurs relish HD audio, but scouring the web for all the best streaming and downloading sites can be a pain. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Check out our list, and let the high-resolution good times roll.
Posted By Quentyn Kennemer, Parker Hall
what is apple music ios12 ipad pro 11 iphone x android for you hero
Music

Should you press play or skip on Apple Music? Here's what you need to know

Ever since its debut, Apple Music has been gaining on market leader Spotify. But what accounts for Apple Music's popularity? How do you sign up and listen? All of this and more in our Apple Music explainer.
Posted By Simon Cohen
apple proposes download equivalent streaming pay music or itunes gift card
Apple

Apple’s not-hi-res hi-res music is now called something else because iTunes died

Apple has announced a new name for its old initiative to make songs sound better. The Mastered for iTunes initiative is now called Apple Digital Masters, and it's something Apple Music subscribers should enjoy.
Posted By Parker Hall