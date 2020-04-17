This weekend, a slew of artists will perform from their homes as part of One World: Together at Home.

The concert — curated by Lady Gaga and organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization — will raise funds to support frontline healthcare workers. Stars like Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones and Stevie Wonder are all set to perform.

In some ways, the benefit is reminiscent of 1985’s Live Aid concert, which brought together some of the biggest artists of the day to raise money for famine relief in Ethiopia. But unlike Live Aid, One World’s participants will be sheltering at home as part of social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show:

When does One World start?

One World: Together at Home will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on April 18.

Where can I watch One World live?

ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, and iHeartMedia, and also the Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada are all broadcasting the show. SiriusXM will also be airing the concert. BBC One, BeIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group, and RTE are running the program on April 19.

Where can I stream it?

If you can’t tune in live, the concert will stream online on Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Tidal, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube.

Who’s performing?

The show features a wide array of artists: Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Awkwafina, J Balvin, David Beckham, Andrea Bocelli, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Ellen DeGeneres, Céline Dion, Billie Eilish, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Finneas, Elton John, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang, John Legend, Lizzo, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Chris Martin, Paul McCartney, Shawn Mendes, Alanis Morissette, Kacey Musgraves, Amy Poehler, the Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Usher, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Pharrell Williams, Oprah Winfrey, and Stevie Wonder will all perform or appear.

Who’s hosting?

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel will co-host. There will also be appearances by Sesame Street characters.

Where will the fundraising go?

The special concert has already raised over $35 million, which will go to the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The fund has sent personal protective equipment to 75 countries, including tens of thousands of surgical masks, N95 face masks, face shields, gloves, goggles, and gowns. It has also sent over a million COVID-19 diagnostic kits to 126 countries.

