Pop some brews and blast some tunes with Scosche’s new BoomBottle MM speaker

Since they first hit the market, Bluetooth speakers have gone from a cheap-sounding novelty to a ubiquitous gadget for listeners on the go. Even so, we still see the occasional speaker that makes us perk up and take a look, like Scosche’s new BoomBottle MM, which is essentially the Swiss Army Knife of Bluetooth speakers.

Let’s start off with a look at the basic specs of the speaker. The BoomBottle MM features two 6-watt drivers, as well as dual 40mm passive radiators for enhanced bass. This is a rugged speaker, with a durable, military drop-tested design, and an IP67 rating — which means it’s both dust- and waterproof.

Rugged speakers often sacrifice a little clarity in the sound quality department in exchange for toughness, as was the case with Scosche’s BoomBottle+. We haven’t heard the BoomBottle MM in person, but even if it doesn’t sound as great as a high-end indoor speaker, its features will more than make up for it.

One such feature is Scosche’s MagicMount technology, which was first available as a stand-alone cell phone accessory. This lets you keep your phone magnetically attached to the top of the speaker, which is especially handy if you’re using it to play tunes during an outdoor party. The bottom of the speaker is magnetic as well, letting you secure it to a variety of different surfaces, and Scosche says that it’s strong enough to maintain its grip at nearly any angle. There’s even a built-in bottle opener, just in case you forgot one.

Speaking of cool features, the BoomBottle MM features auto-sensing indoor/outdoor EQ, letting it adjust its sound to fit wherever you are. Indoor/outdoor modes have been available in Bluetooth speakers for years, but they’re usually adjusted by a switch, not automatically. The speaker also has an extended battery that provides up to 12 hours of playback time, and you can even pair a second one for stereo sound.

The new BoomBottle MM retails for $130 and is available now, though you’ll only find it online via the Costco website. Select Costco locations also carry the speaker, which will be available for what the company says is “an exclusive membership price.” If the BoomBottle MM isn’t for you, take a look at our lists of the best Bluetooth speakers or the best outdoor speakers.