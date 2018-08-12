Digital Trends
Music

Spotify may eventually allow free users to skip all ads

Eric Brackett
By

Spotify is testing a new feature in Australia that will allow free users to skip as many audio and video advertisements as they want. Under current rules, only premium users may skip ads.

In an interview with Adage, Danielle Lee,Spotify’s head of partner solutions, compared it to the company’s “Discover Weekly” feature that creates a tailored playlist based on listening habits and preferences. Spotify believes users will only skip ads that are not of interest to them, allowing the company to better curate ads.

“Our hypothesis is if we can use this to fuel our streaming intelligence, and deliver a more personalized experience and a more engaging audience to our advertisers, it will improve the outcomes that we can deliver for brands,” Lee told Adage.

As previously stated, premium members can already skip video and audio ads, which might be how the company came up with its hypothesis regarding how often listeners will skip ads. At first glance, this move may seem counterintuitive, but another platform has found a way to make it work, namely YouTube.

While there are some unskippable ads on YouTube, there are also many that can be skipped after 5 seconds. According to a Business Insider report, about 59 percent of millennials skip these ads, but this actually works out to the benefit of advertisers for a couple of reasons. While a majority of viewers do skip these ads, those who don’t skip tend to actually be interested in the product being advertised. This gives advertisers more data to work with when it comes to targeting their ads to important demographics.

It was also reported that those users who did not skip ads on YouTube tended to pay more attention to the ads themselves. Google and Ipsos found that ad engagement on YouTube was 84 percent higher for TV ads among people age 18 to 49.

Rather or not Spotify can replicate YouTube’s success when it comes to advertisements remains to be seen. However, the model does have some merit, so it will be interesting to see how things go in the future. That assumes this new system is rolled out beyond Australia.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Geddy Lee on how Rush cranked back the clock one song time at a time on R40 Live
Up Next

How to take pictures of the Perseid meteor shower and the stars
facebook-f8-2018-mark-zuckerberg
Computing

The Facebook dating service will be free of charge and free of ads

Facebook is getting into the dating game. While the feature was one of the surprises from this year's F8, new details suggest what the feature may entail, including a few screenshots from a computer programmer.
Posted By Lulu Chang, Hillary Grigonis
songs about money
Music

A wealth of rich tunes: Cash in with the best songs about money

There may not be as many songs about money as there are songs about love, but it's a close second. If you're looking for a skrilla-inspired playlist, check out our picks for the best songs about money.
Posted By Parker Hall
carbon nanotube spider silk
Emerging Tech

Gene-edited silkworms spin out spider silk, could lead to mass production

Researchers have shown that by genetically engineering silkworms to have spider genes, they can produce higher yields of spider silk. The technique may pave the path toward mass production of this promising material.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
please dont mount your tv over the fireplace 3 1500x946
Home Theater

4 reasons not to mount your TV over your fireplace (and other helpful tips)

Mounting a TV above your fireplace may be popular and it might even seem appealing, but we have some concerns. We run down the list of reasons why placing your digital picture machine over a fire should be avoided, if at all possible.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Parker Hall
YouTube Music
Music

YouTube Red is now YouTube Premium -- what's changed, and should you subscribe?

Thanks to Google, YouTube Red is now YouTube Premium. We explain what exactly a YouTube Premium subscription gets you, how much it costs, and break down if it's a good choice for you.
Posted By Kris Wouk
apple music vs. spotify
Music

Apple Music vs. Spotify: Which service is the streaming king?

Apple Music is giving Spotify a run for its money, but which service is best for you? In our Apple Music vs. Spotify showdown, we compare and contrast all we know about the two streaming music services.
Posted By Parker Hall
jbl-link-view
Smart Home

The JBL Link View could be another one of Google’s answers to the Echo Show

Meet the new JBL Link View, an 8-inch touchscreen that has Google Assistant built-in to answer all your pressing questions and control all your household appliances. It's one of Google's answers to Amazon's Echo Show.
Posted By Lulu Chang
spotify ipo lifestyle
Mobile

Need some tunes when you’re offline? Here’s how to download songs from Spotify

Did you know you can download up to 3,333 songs on your device with Spotify Premium? The process is incredibly straightforward, too, and literally takes seconds. Here's how to go about doing it.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
Can-pay-what-you-want-downloads-save-the-music-industry
Music

Here are the best free music download sites that are totally legal

Finding music that is both free and legal to download can be difficult. We've handpicked a selection of the best free music download sites for you to legally download your next favorite album.
Posted By Parker Hall
Emerging Tech

Look at them go! Check out the best Rube Goldberg Machines on the internet

Want to see something totally mesmerizing? Check out several of the best Rube Goldberg machines from across the internet, including one that serves cake and other that do...nothing particularly useful.
Posted By Will Nicol
Music

Google gives YouTube Music a makeover with new features

Fans of YouTube Music are in for an exciting time. Google has committed to an aggressive patch cycle which aims to address many of the current problems with YouTube Music. Over the course of the next several months, users can expect an…
Posted By Eric Brackett
best music streaming services listening to headphones
Music

Spotify is the best streaming service, but competitors aren’t far behind

It can be hard to decide which music streaming service is for you, so we've picked out the individual strengths of the most popular services, aiming to make your decision a little easier.
Posted By Parker Hall
best internet radio stations two week stream
Music

The 15 best internet radio stations for your listening pleasure

Even in the streaming era, radio stations get some of the best exclusives and curate some of the finest handpicked playlists around. Here are the best internet radio stations, for your listening pleasure.
Posted By Parker Hall
apple music
Mobile

Got Verizon Unlimited? Get six months of Apple Music for free

Verizon's new offer stands to benefit both Apple Music and its own subscribers, as the one-of-a-kind offer appears compelling to both existing and potential new subscribers. Find out when the offer begins, and if there are any strings…
Posted By Caleb Denison