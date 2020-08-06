The best virtual concerts to watch in August

Even if we can’t go see our favorite artists play in person right now, almost every musician out there is playing online concerts for their fans to keep people entertained while we all stay at home.

There’s no shortage of musical acts performing online every day, so we’ve compiled a list of all the upcoming livestream concerts scheduled throughout the rest of this month. Check back on this story, as we’ll be continuously updating it.

*Note: All times are listed in Pacific Time (PT) so please adjust accordingly.

Friday, August 7

9 a.m. Virtual MusikFest featuring Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Ben Harper, Black Lips, Hardwork Movement, Nightmares on Wax, and Caroline Rose on NPR Live Sessions.

10 a.m. Sofi Tukker on Facebook.

10 a.m. Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park on Twitch.

2 p.m. Craig Morgan on Facebook.

3 p.m. Melissa Etheridge on her website.

5:30 p.m. The Weeknd on TikTok. RSVP for the show here.

6 p.m. Greensky Bluegrass on HYFI.

7:15 p.m. Brendan Bayliss of Umphrey’s McGee on YouTube.

8 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

9 p.m. Sublime with Rome on NoCap.

Saturday, August 8

8 a.m. David Cook on StageIt.

9 a.m. Virtual MusikFest featuring Kacey Musgraves, Lissie, Grace Potter, Amy Ray, Jade Jackson, and Sunflower Bean on NPR Live Sessions.

11 a.m. Allan Harris on Facebook.

5 p.m. Big Something on Nugs.tv.

5 p.m. The Steel Woods on Nugs.tv.

5 p.m. Old Crow Medicine Show, Billy Strings, Dom Flemins, and Molly Tuttle. Watch live here.

8 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

8 p.m. MONSTA X on LiveXLive.

Sunday, August 9

9 a.m. Björk on Dice.fm.

9 a.m. Virtual MusikFest featuring Chris and Rich from The Black Crowes, Ray LaMontagne, Dhani Harrison, Suzanne Vega, Brandi Carlile, and Josh Ritter on NPR Live Sessions.

1 p.m. Phantoms on Twitch.

1 p.m. Major Lazer’s Very Lazer Sunday on YouTube.

5 p.m. My Friend’s Place Summer Festival featuring JoJo, Kenzie Ziegler, Mario, Scott Helman, Pete Molinari, Pinegrove, Drew Vision, and Steve Reich with the Mivos Quartet. Watch live on YouTube.

Monday, August 10

10 a.m. Sofi Tukker on Facebook.

Tuesday, August 11

3 p.m. Melissa Etheridge on her website.

6 p.m. Nathaniel Rateliff on Seated.

Wednesday, August 12

10 a.m. Sofi Tukker on Facebook.

Thursday, August 13

3 p.m. Melissa Etheridge on her website.

6 p.m. Jon McLaughlin on StageIt.

Friday, August 14

7 a.m.-9 p.m. Philadelphia Folk Festival featuring numerous artists. Watch live here.

6 p.m. Greensky Bluegrass on HYFI.

7 p.m. SunSquabi on Tixr.com.

8 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

Saturday, August 15

7 a.m.-9 p.m. Philadelphia Folk Festival featuring numerous artists. Watch live here.

9 a.m. Björk on Dice.fm.

5 p.m. Darius Rucker and Luke Bryan. Watch live here.

7 p.m. Trevor Hall on YouTube.

8 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

Sunday, August 16

7 a.m.-9 p.m. Philadelphia Folk Festival featuring numerous artists. Watch live here.

1 p.m. Major Lazer’s Very Lazer Sunday on YouTube.

2 p.m. Steel Panther presents Rockdown in the Lockdown. Watch it live here.

5 p.m. Big Something on Nugs.tv.

Monday, August 17

10 a.m. Sofi Tukker on Facebook.

Tuesday, August 18

4 p.m. Finish the Fight: A Virtual Play Celebrating 100 Years of Women’s Right to Vote on New York Times Events.

Wednesday, August 19

10 a.m. Sofi Tukker on Facebook.

Thursday, August 20

7 p.m. SunSquabi on Tixr.com.

Friday, August 21

6 p.m. Tim McGraw on his website.

6 p.m. Greensky Bluegrass on HYFI.

6 p.m. Andy Frasco and The U.N. Livestream on FANS.

8 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

Saturday, August 22

5 p.m. Big Something on Nugs.tv.

6 p.m. Andy Frasco and The U.N. Livestream on FANS.

8 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

Sunday, August 23

1 p.m. Major Lazer’s Very Lazer Sunday on YouTube.

Monday, August 24

10 a.m. Sofi Tukker on Facebook.

Tuesday, August 25

TBD

Wednesday, August 26

12:30 p.m. Ellie Goulding: The Brightest Blue Experience. Watch live here.

Thursday, August 27

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Country Sway’s Summer Sway Streamathon featuring David Adam Byrnes, Brian Callinhan, Brett Kissel, Jamie O’Neal, and more. Watch live on Facebook.

2 p.m. DJ Snake on his website.

7 p.m. SunSquabi on Tixr.com.

Friday, August 28

1-7 p.m. Country Sway’s Summer Sway Streamathon featuring Meg & Tyler, Brandon Alan, Josh Mirenda, Shane Owens and more. Watch live on Facebook.

6 p.m. Greensky Bluegrass on HYFI.

8 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

Saturday, August 29

4-7 p.m. Country Sway’s Summer Sway Streamathon featuring Reyna Roberts, Vonn Kiss, Jess Meuse, and Tim Atwood. Watch live on Facebook.

5 p.m. Switchfoot on their website.

8 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

Sunday, August 30

Noon-6 p.m. Country Sway’s Summer Sway Streamathon featuring Cadie Calhoun, Essex County, Celeste Kellogg, and more. Watch live on Facebook.

1 p.m. Major Lazer’s Very Lazer Sunday on YouTube.

Monday, August 31

TBD

