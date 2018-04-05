What is YouTube Red? Everything you need to know about the subscription service

Share

With so many different apps, services, and streaming platforms out there, it can be overwhelming trying to figure out which services and features are right for you; and navigating YouTube’s latest suite of products is no exception. The Google-run video hosting website, launched in 2005, is massively popular, with more than 400 hours of video uploaded every minute (!). But lately, the service’s many expansions in the search for more revenue have made things a bit convoluted.

In the past few years, we’ve seen the launch of YouTube Music, YouTube TV, YouTube Go, and the one you’ve probably heard about most lately, YouTube Red. Wondering what it’s all about? You’re not alone. To help alleviate your uncertainty, we’ve thrown together this guide to explain YouTube Red’s ins and outs, and whether it might be worth your hard-earned coin.

What is YouTube Red?

YouTube Red is a subscription-based service (the service debuted as “Music Key” in 2014 and was rebranded in late 2015), adding several features to the basic YouTube experience. Unlike Spotify or Apple Music, it’s not a dedicated music streaming platform; rather, it’s a multifaceted program which offers a number of small quality-of-life benefits to improve your YouTube experience, including ad-free YouTube streaming and access to Google’s Spotify-esque streaming service. And that’s just for starters.

How much does YouTube Red cost?

Wow, so impatient! We haven’t even gotten to the good stuff yet, but that’s okay. You’re a savvy shopper, and we respect that. A YouTube Red subscription runs $10 per month, unless you subscribe via the iOS App Store, in which case it’s $13. Yes, that might seem unfair, but it’s not really in Google’s best interests to encourage people to buy stuff through Apple’s portal.

You can, however, sign up on a computer for $10, then log in in your iOS device. Shhh.

What do you get with YouTube Red?

As mentioned, YouTube Red comes with a slew of benefits. We’ll run them down to simplify things for you.

Red Originals

If you pony up for Red, you’ll get access to the full library of YouTube Red Original content. Right now, the list is relatively short, but it should fill out nicely over time. Many of the series are productions by big-name YouTubers like Poppy, PewDiePie, and the Paul brothers.

Ad-free viewing

As mentioned above, a YouTube Red subscription removes all advertisements from YouTube. This includes both banner ads and video ads (whether you’re in a desktop browser or on mobile), and extends to the YouTube Music app. For many, the default ad load isn’t too heavy, but YouTube brass has let on that those who “use YouTube like a paid music service” might encounter increased ad density.

Google Play Music

This is the best part of a YouTube Red subscription, in our opinion. Google Play Music is a lot like Spotify or Apple Music, boasting a library of more than 30 million tracks (though, admittedly, it doesn’t have quite as many cool ancillary features for music discovery or radio play). As a bonus, if a song isn’t available you’ll get YouTube search results and the app will automatically send you over to YouTube if you select one of these.

As with other music streaming services, you can also upload your own music into Google Play Music and mix and match for full playlist autonomy. A stand-alone GPM subscription costs $10 anyway, so this is an awesome value.

Background play on mobile

With a YouTube Red subscription, you can lock your phone (or switch to a different app) and videos will continue to play in the background. This is a nice feature for listening to podcasts and the like, or if you just want to listen to a song, but can’t find it on any other platform.

Offline viewing

You can download videos (and whole playlists) for offline viewing with YouTube Red. A very useful feature for plane flights (or, really, any time you want to save mobile data or expect to have poor service). You will need to have a fair bit of free space on your phone, but downloading songs via YouTube Music instead of the default YouTube app mitigates this to a degree.

So, should you get it?

That depends. If you find yourself happily subscribed to Spotify or Apple Music (or, less likely, Tidal), you probably don’t need YouTube Red. But if you use YouTube religiously (or, perhaps, if you’re into mixtape rap and EDM), and you can overlook some of Google Play Music’s minor deficiencies, it’s well worth the price of admission.