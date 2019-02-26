Digital Trends

Mobile World Congress 2019

There’s no bigger show for mobile tech geeks than Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain: where flagship phones are born and intriguing new wearables shine. And this year, where foldable phones and 5G are dominating the news. For 2019, everyone from Samsung and LG to app makers and small startups descended on the Fira conference center from Feb. 25 to 28 to show off the latest and greatest mobile innovations. Follow us for all the latest news as we check out the amazing new phones and mobile tech from the show.

galaxy s8 tips and tricks
Computing

MicroSD Express format brings blazing-fast data transfer speeds to devices

As announced at WMC 2019, Memory cards with the new MicroSD Express format depend on the faster PCIe and NVMe interfaces found in SSDs and can deliver speeds of up to 985 megabytes per second.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
OnePlus 5G prototype MWC
Mobile

Look but don’t touch: OnePlus’ 5G prototype phone sits behind glass at MWC 2019

OnePlus has a phone at Mobile World Congress, but we don't know what it's called. It's obstructed in a way that only lets you see the screen, and that's because it's a 5G prototype showing off its capabilities.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
do not touch the samsung galaxy fold glass case mwc feat
Mobile

Samsung’s ‘no touching’ strategy may be the Galaxy Fold’s downfall

Samsung has taken the unusual decision not to let the assembled mobile industry hold or use the Galaxy Fold at MWC 2019. Huawei has selected members of the press use its folding smartphone, raising concerns about Samsung's.
Posted By Andy Boxall
t mobile harrisx 5g consumer index sign is pictured at the quantum stand mwc
Mobile

TCL shows off its 5G-capable USB data terminal at MWC 2019

MWC 2019 isn't just about the big flashy devices -- it's about the more subtle stuff too. TCL has followed up its foldable smartphone prototypes with the news that it's very close to releasing a 5G-enabled USB data terminal.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Sony Xperia 10 and 10 Plus
Product Review

Sony’s Xperia 10 and 10 Plus phones don’t fold, but they’re super tall

Amid a sea of 5 G-supported devices and a five-camera phone unveiled at Mobile World Congress this year, Sony has announced three phones with their own unique feature: A 21:9 aspect ratio.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
western digital fastest 1 tb microsd mwc 2019 sandisk extreme micro sd 1tb main
Mobile

The tiny SanDisk 1TB microSD cards are breaking speed records

Just a few weeks after Lexar launched the first terabyte microSD card, Western Digital unveiled the fastest 1TB microSD during Mobile World Congress. The company says the card doubles the typical standard speed for microSD cards.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
google assistant go news how can i help you
Mobile

Google Assistant is coming to Android’s default texting app

Google Assistant is getting better and better, and Google has announced that the service is set to make its way to more languages. On top of that, Google is expected to make its way to more Android apps, including Android Messages.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Huawei P30 Pro
Mobile

Exclusive: This is the Huawei P30 Pro, and it raises more questions than answers

An almost final prototype of the Huawei P30 Pro was shown behind closed doors at MWC 2019, and we managed to get some quality alone-time with it. The new smartphone will be announced next month in Paris.
Posted By Andy Boxall
5g capable phones manufacturers feat getty
Mobile

With MWC in full swing, here are all the 5G phones announced so far

5G is the future of mobile internet, and you've probably heard about the huge speed increases the new standard will bring. But not every phone will be capable of accessing 5G speeds. Here's every phone that supports 5G.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Mobile

The modern-looking Axon 10 Pro 5G is ZTE’s first 5G-ready smartphone

With MWC 2019 in full swing, ZTE has taken the opportunity to unveil two new phones, including the new ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G. As the name suggests, the phone features 5G connectivity -- and is ZTE's first device to do so.
Posted By Christian de Looper
5g quacomm mwc news cristiano amon president of qualcomm
Mobile

5G will herald a new invention age, Qualcomm says at Mobile World Congress

Unlimited data consumption, more like electricity than data, and the analytics and A.I. to study the vast flood of data that will travel along 5G networks, will enable billions of things to be connected, said Qualcomm at MWC.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
HP Envy X2 qualcomm's LTE PC
Computing

5G isn’t only for phones. Here’s how Qualcomm just paved the road to 5G PCs

The future of the PC is the cloud, and Qualcomm wants to lead the charge by pairing its Snapdragon 8cx Always Connected PC processor with its X55 5G modem, allowing people to access cloud storage and stream apps.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
qualcomm connected car reference platform qca6696
Cars

Qualcomm draws a road map to the self-driving car of the future

Qualcomm's 2nd generation Connected Car Reference Platform and the QCA6696 chip bring next-gen Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity to cars -- and build a bridge to the vehicles of the future.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
ericsson is rolling out 5g right now ceo ekholm says at mwc 20190225 083758
Mobile

Ericsson is rolling out 5G right now, CEO Ekholm says at MWC

Wondering about the status of 5G? This is no pipe dream, Ericsson explained during a press event on Monday morning at Mobile World Congress 2019. It's real. And it's happening now.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
htc 5g hub mwc 2019 hero d
Mobile

This HTC hub is a smart display — and company’s first 5G-compatible device

HTC has yet to release a 5G-compatible phone, but that's not stopping the company from adopting 5G. In fact, at Mobile World Congress 2019, HTC announced a new 5G hub that features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 4GB of RAM, and more.
Posted By Christian de Looper
sony xperia 1 10 plus mwc 2019 group
Mobile

Sony’s super-tall Xperia 1 is the first smartphone with a 4K OLED display

Sony has taken the wraps off of three new phones at Mobile World Congress 2019, including the new Xperia 1, which is the company's new flagship phone and the first with a 4K OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Huawei Mate X
Product Review

The Huawei Mate X is a foldable smartphone you'll want to buy

Want to see into the future? Here it is: The Huawei Mate X is the folding smartphone we’ve all been hoping would arrive, and within a few months it’ll be here. It’s so exciting, we forgot how to do our job when we tried it out.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Lenovo IdeaPad 530S
Computing

Lenovo’s latest IdeaPad laptops get faster with Ryzen 7 and new MX250 graphics

The ultra-slim Windows 10 devices are all getting subtle design changes and specs bumps with options for AMD's latest Ryzen 7 processors, as well as the newest Whiskey Lake processors from Intel.
Posted By Arif Bacchus