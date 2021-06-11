America is shopping again, and Prime Day could be the best day to do it. This year, with the pandemic waning, consumer spending is up more than 10%, with many folks looking to Prime Day deals as the perfect way to get way more for way less. The newest research from Finder’s Amazon Prime Day Shopping Report estimates that 26% of all American adults, that’s a whopping 67.7 million people, are planning to shop Amazon Prime Day sales. People will rush to the world’s biggest retail site to take advantage of sales on its biggest day — will you be one of them?

There’s a reason more than a quarter of the population will be taking advantage of sales on Amazon Prime Day — they are often wider and deeper than the sales we see on any other day of the year. The same survey, which was taken nationally, with over 2000 Americans taking part, revealed that 11% plan on buying an Amazon product or service, with 1% intending to go for both! Furthermore, 8% say that they will be buying one of Amazon’s tech products, like an Amazon Echo smart speaker, or a Kindle Paperwhite. That means that you’re far from alone if you’ve been waiting for Prime Day with an eye on some great new tech, or to upgrade your Amazon Prime services.

But the sales won’t be limited to tech; we expect to see deep discounts in every category, something that was borne out in the research along gender lines. While about the same number of men and women are planning to shop, the guys are looking more toward gadgets, while women respondents said they were more likely to buy clothes, or products for the home. Also on the hunt for Amazon tech products are those aged 45-54, 34% of whom say they will be shopping this Prime Day, and 13% of whom will be on the lookout for an Amazon tech product.

But you don’t have to wait until Prime Day to access some of the fantastic discounts Amazon will be offering across all of its categories. “Though Prime Day was postponed last year due to the pandemic, it’s back on in full force this year, and we’re already seeing early deals and special offers,” says Gabrielle Pastorek, shopping publisher at Finder US. “Starting on June 7, you can earn a $10 credit to use during Prime Day when you spend $10 or more at small businesses on Amazon. Plus, shoppers with an Amazon Alexa can score early deals when using the device to shop.”

There’s a great range of tech products that shoppers will be able to browse for discounts, says Pastorek. “Come Prime Day, which is slated for June 21 and 22, consumers can save big on select Fire TVs for under $100, Apple products like smartwatches and AirPods, everyday home essentials and lots more,” she says. “If you’ve been waiting to spring for a big purchase, Prime Day could be the time to take advantage of bottom-dollar prices on everything from tech to fashion.” We second that statement, and, moreover, if you’re not already part of the 26%, we encourage you to join them. You don’t want to miss out.

