 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

A disappointing Samsung Galaxy S25 spec just leaked

By
Samsung Galaxy S24 in Marble Gray standing on park bench.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

We’re back with yet another leak regarding the Samsung Galaxy S25, but this one is not exciting news. According to leaked certification specs in China, the Samsung Galaxy S25 will only support 25-watt charging, while the Galaxy S25 Plus will support 45W. For reference, these are the same specs as the S24 and S24 Plus.

If you’re charging from zero to 100%, there isn’t that big of a difference in charge times between a 25W and a 45W charger — but it’s charging to lower percentages where the difference is evident. Think about it like this: if you’re leaving the house in 15 minutes and won’t be near a charger for a while, you want the most charge you can get in a short window. Charging at 45W results in significantly greater battery power than 25W in the same time frame, up to around 70% to 80% of the battery.

Recommended Videos

It’s disappointing that Samsung didn’t upgrade the latest iteration so that both phones support 45W charging. It’s been six years now that the base model Samsung phone still supports only 25W charging. That’s not good!

Related

It’s especially annoying when you look at competing Android phones. The OnePlus 12 charges at 80W or 100W (depending on where you live), while the Motorola Edge 2024 charges at 68W. That means that even Samsung’s “fast” charging is still slow compared to other Android devices on the market today.

The news isn’t what we wanted to hear, but even so, it’s not a dealbreaker. The Galaxy S25 still has a heck of a lot going for it, which makes us excited to get our hands on the phone once it finally launches.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Samsung’s next tablet may have a big edge over the iPad Pro
Recent apps view on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve come across a few purported product renders of the next flagship Samsung tablet, along with some details of its key specs. Now, leaker Evan Blass has shared an alleged render of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra that reveals one stunning detail.

Alongside the bottom edge of the tablet, we get not one, but two USB Type-C ports. This isn't the first time we have seen this feature, but it is a fresh approach for Samsung tablets. The rest of the design — including its slim metallic shell, dual cameras, thin bezels, and notch — is carried over from its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Read more
Can you trust your Samsung Galaxy Watch? Here’s what one study says
Exercise rings on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7.

Have you ever looked at the fitness results on your smartwatch and wondered how accurate they are? You aren't alone. Samsung asked that same question about its Galaxy Watch and partnered with the University of Michigan to put it to the test. The results? That's what we're going to dig into.

The Human Performance & Sport Science Center (HPSSC) discovered that the Galaxy Watch's findings were on par with the sport science reference devices used to measure heart rate, sweat loss, VO2 max, and body fat percentage. By "sport science reference devices," we mean the high-end medical equipment used to determine the physical performance of a professional athlete.

Read more
We have disappointing news about the next big Samsung phone
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE hole-punch AMOLED display bezels alongside a Samsung notebook.

We are only a few weeks away from the anticipated launch of Samsung’s newest smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. There has been a lot of positive buzz surrounding this “fan edition” model — until now.

According to recently published certifications (found by Tech Outlook), the upcoming Samsung phone is expected to feature 25-watt wired charging, similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE. This could be a drawback for the Galaxy S24 FE, especially compared to other mid-tier phones, such as the OnePlus 12R, which offers significantly faster 80W charging speeds.

Read more