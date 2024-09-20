A disappointing Samsung Galaxy S25 spec just leaked

We’re back with yet another leak regarding the Samsung Galaxy S25, but this one is not exciting news. According to leaked certification specs in China, the Samsung Galaxy S25 will only support 25-watt charging, while the Galaxy S25 Plus will support 45W. For reference, these are the same specs as the S24 and S24 Plus.

If you’re charging from zero to 100%, there isn’t that big of a difference in charge times between a 25W and a 45W charger — but it’s charging to lower percentages where the difference is evident. Think about it like this: if you’re leaving the house in 15 minutes and won’t be near a charger for a while, you want the most charge you can get in a short window. Charging at 45W results in significantly greater battery power than 25W in the same time frame, up to around 70% to 80% of the battery.

It’s disappointing that Samsung didn’t upgrade the latest iteration so that both phones support 45W charging. It’s been six years now that the base model Samsung phone still supports only 25W charging. That’s not good!

It’s especially annoying when you look at competing Android phones. The OnePlus 12 charges at 80W or 100W (depending on where you live), while the Motorola Edge 2024 charges at 68W. That means that even Samsung’s “fast” charging is still slow compared to other Android devices on the market today.

The news isn’t what we wanted to hear, but even so, it’s not a dealbreaker. The Galaxy S25 still has a heck of a lot going for it, which makes us excited to get our hands on the phone once it finally launches.